Discover the Best Affordable Hotels in Europe Recommended by Travel Experts

Explore a curated list of the best affordable hotels in Europe, handpicked by travel experts. Find chic and comfortable accommodations that won’t break the bank.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Affordable luxury: These hotels offer a combination of elegance, comfort, and style at affordable prices. You don't have to compromise on quality or ambiance while staying within your budget. Diverse destinations: The list covers a range of European destinations, from the rolling hills of Tuscany in Italy to the vibrant cities of Barcelona and Lisbon, as well as the historic charm of Bath in the United Kingdom. There's something for every traveler's preference. Value for money: These hotels provide excellent value for the price, offering amenities such as farm-to-table dining, stunning views, rooftop terraces, spa facilities, and convenient locations. You can make the most of your European adventure without breaking the bank.

Unveiling Europe’s Hidden Gems: Affordable Accommodations with Style and Comfort

Are you dreaming of an elegant European getaway without breaking the bank? Look no further! Travel + Leisure’s editors, contributors, and A-List travel advisors have compiled a list of chic and comfortable properties under $350 that will fulfill your wanderlust while being gentle on your wallet.

France

La Manufacture Royale de Lectoure: Occitanie

Immerse yourself in the picturesque village of Lectoure with a stay at La Manufacture Royale de Lectoure. The Parisian stylist, Christele Ageorges, has transformed this five-bedroom property into a haven of handmade objets, antiques, and floral delights. Wake up to stunning views of the Pyrenees and enjoy breakfast in the garden. Doubles from $310. — Gisela Williams

La Maison Favart: Paris

Discover romance in the heart of Paris at La Maison Favart. This 39-room gem offers proximity to marquee sights like the Louvre and the Tuileries. Indulge in fresh croissants, fruit, and strong coffee for breakfast, and unwind in the convivial atmosphere of the evening, complete with complimentary snacks and an honor bar. Doubles from $311. — Sarah Bruning

Auberge du Bois Prin: Chamonix

Nestled in Chamonix, Auberge du Bois Prin offers breathtaking views of Mont Blanc and the French Alps. With its wood-paneled interiors, comfortable rooms and suites, and a superb restaurant boasting an exceptional selection of French wines, this mountain retreat is a dream come true. Doubles from $263. — Nina Caplan

Tuba Club: Provence

Welcome to Tuba Club, Marseille’s free-spirited meeting place for locals and travelers. Designed by Marion Mailaender, this former scuba-diving school turned hotel offers five simple cabin-like rooms, a restaurant, and a beach club. Relax in retro-glam surroundings, enjoy beach loungers, and take a spin on the hotel’s restored 1970s fishing boat. Doubles from $241. — G.W.

Les Trésorières: Loire Valley

In the heart of Tours, an under-the-radar university town in the Loire Valley, lies Les Trésorières, the first five-star hotel of its kind. While it may not have the grandeur of Parisian palaces, it makes up for it with spacious and well-appointed rooms and genuine smiles. Doubles from $219. — Philip Haslett of Kairos Travel (philip@kairos-travel.com)

Le Moulin: Provence

Experience the enchantment of Lourmarin in Provence with a stay at Le Moulin. Housed in a former mill, this 25-room hotel offers a blend of fairy tale charm and updated French-country chic. Immerse yourself in local hues and literature, and enjoy the captivating ambience of this picturesque village. Doubles from $173. — Sarah Lieberman

Italy

Borgo Pignano: Tuscany

Escape to the rolling hills of Tuscany and experience the charm of Borgo Pignano. This 750-acre estate features an 18th-century villa and beautifully restored farmhouses. Enjoy farm-to-table dining, explore the expansive gardens, and take in breathtaking views of the countryside. Doubles from $232. — Stephen Whitlock

Masseria Moroseta: Puglia

Discover the allure of Puglia at Masseria Moroseta, a stunning farmhouse-turned-boutique hotel. With its minimalist design, sun-drenched courtyards, and locally sourced breakfasts, this property is the epitome of rustic elegance. Explore nearby beaches or simply relax by the pool amidst olive groves. Doubles from $260. — Eimear Lynch

Explore a curated list of the best affordable hotels in Europe, handpicked by travel experts. Find chic and comfortable accommodations that won’t break the bank.

Spain

Hotel Barceló Raval: Barcelona

In the heart of Barcelona’s vibrant Raval neighborhood, Hotel Barceló Raval offers contemporary design and panoramic city views. The rooftop terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the stunning scenery. Plus, its central location makes it easy to explore the city’s famous landmarks. Doubles from $156. — Andrew Sessa

Praktik Èssens: Barcelona

Indulge in affordable luxury at Praktik Èssens in Barcelona. This stylish boutique hotel focuses on sensory experiences, offering scents created by expert perfumers in each room. Enjoy the modern design, convenient location, and complimentary afternoon snacks. Doubles from $116. — Caroline Trefler

Portugal

Casa Fortunato: Lisbon

Experience the vibrant energy of Lisbon at Casa Fortunato. This boutique guesthouse, owned by a mother-daughter duo, showcases the perfect blend of contemporary design and historic architecture. Relax in the tranquil courtyard, indulge in delicious breakfast spreads, and soak up the artistic ambiance. Doubles from $245. — Maria Shollenbarger

The Yeatman: Porto

For wine enthusiasts, The Yeatman in Porto is a must-visit. This luxury wine hotel offers stunning views of the Douro River, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and an extensive wine cellar. Indulge in wine tastings, relax by the infinity pool, and explore the charming city of Porto. Doubles from $256. — Nina Kokotas Hahn

United Kingdom

The Hoxton: Southwark, London

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Southwark, London, at The Hoxton. This trendy hotel offers stylish rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, and a convenient location near popular attractions like the Tate Modern. Enjoy the contemporary design and bustling neighborhood vibes. Doubles from $168. — Jane Bishop

Bath Priory: Bath

Discover the elegance of Bath at Bath Priory, a luxurious country house hotel. Nestled amidst four acres of beautiful gardens, this property provides a peaceful retreat. Indulge in exquisite dining, relax in the spa, and explore the historic city of Bath. Doubles from $334. — Jackie Caradonio

Conclusion

Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a cultural adventure, or a relaxing escape, Europe offers a wide range of affordable hotels that deliver style, comfort, and value for money. From the picturesque landscapes of Italy and the vibrant cities of Spain to the charm of Portugal and the elegance of the United Kingdom, these properties provide an unforgettable experience without breaking your budget. Happy travels!