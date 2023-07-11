Discover the Best Affordable Hotels in Europe Recommended by Travel Experts

Explore a curated list of the best affordable hotels in Europe, handpicked by travel experts. Find chic and comfortable accommodations that won’t break the bank.
Are you dreaming of an elegant European getaway without breaking the bank? Look no further! Travel + Leisure’s editors, contributors, and A-List travel advisors have compiled a list of chic and comfortable properties under $350 that will fulfill your wanderlust while being gentle on your wallet.
Immerse yourself in the picturesque village of Lectoure with a stay at La Manufacture Royale de Lectoure. The Parisian stylist, Christele Ageorges, has transformed this five-bedroom property into a haven of handmade objets, antiques, and floral delights. Wake up to stunning views of the Pyrenees and enjoy breakfast in the garden. Doubles from $310. — Gisela Williams
Discover romance in the heart of Paris at La Maison Favart. This 39-room gem offers proximity to marquee sights like the Louvre and the Tuileries. Indulge in fresh croissants, fruit, and strong coffee for breakfast, and unwind in the convivial atmosphere of the evening, complete with complimentary snacks and an honor bar. Doubles from $311. — Sarah Bruning
Nestled in Chamonix, Auberge du Bois Prin offers breathtaking views of Mont Blanc and the French Alps. With its wood-paneled interiors, comfortable rooms and suites, and a superb restaurant boasting an exceptional selection of French wines, this mountain retreat is a dream come true. Doubles from $263. — Nina Caplan
Welcome to Tuba Club, Marseille’s free-spirited meeting place for locals and travelers. Designed by Marion Mailaender, this former scuba-diving school turned hotel offers five simple cabin-like rooms, a restaurant, and a beach club. Relax in retro-glam surroundings, enjoy beach loungers, and take a spin on the hotel’s restored 1970s fishing boat. Doubles from $241. — G.W.
In the heart of Tours, an under-the-radar university town in the Loire Valley, lies Les Trésorières, the first five-star hotel of its kind. While it may not have the grandeur of Parisian palaces, it makes up for it with spacious and well-appointed rooms and genuine smiles. Doubles from $219. — Philip Haslett of Kairos Travel (philip@kairos-travel.com)
Experience the enchantment of Lourmarin in Provence with a stay at Le Moulin. Housed in a former mill, this 25-room hotel offers a blend of fairy tale charm and updated French-country chic. Immerse yourself in local hues and literature, and enjoy the captivating ambience of this picturesque village. Doubles from $173. — Sarah Lieberman
Escape to the rolling hills of Tuscany and experience the charm of Borgo Pignano. This 750-acre estate features an 18th-century villa and beautifully restored farmhouses. Enjoy farm-to-table dining, explore the expansive gardens, and take in breathtaking views of the countryside. Doubles from $232. — Stephen Whitlock
Discover the allure of Puglia at Masseria Moroseta, a stunning farmhouse-turned-boutique hotel. With its minimalist design, sun-drenched courtyards, and locally sourced breakfasts, this property is the epitome of rustic elegance. Explore nearby beaches or simply relax by the pool amidst olive groves. Doubles from $260. — Eimear Lynch
Explore a curated list of the best affordable hotels in Europe, handpicked by travel experts. Find chic and comfortable accommodations that won’t break the bank.
In the heart of Barcelona’s vibrant Raval neighborhood, Hotel Barceló Raval offers contemporary design and panoramic city views. The rooftop terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the stunning scenery. Plus, its central location makes it easy to explore the city’s famous landmarks. Doubles from $156. — Andrew Sessa
Indulge in affordable luxury at Praktik Èssens in Barcelona. This stylish boutique hotel focuses on sensory experiences, offering scents created by expert perfumers in each room. Enjoy the modern design, convenient location, and complimentary afternoon snacks. Doubles from $116. — Caroline Trefler
Experience the vibrant energy of Lisbon at Casa Fortunato. This boutique guesthouse, owned by a mother-daughter duo, showcases the perfect blend of contemporary design and historic architecture. Relax in the tranquil courtyard, indulge in delicious breakfast spreads, and soak up the artistic ambiance. Doubles from $245. — Maria Shollenbarger
For wine enthusiasts, The Yeatman in Porto is a must-visit. This luxury wine hotel offers stunning views of the Douro River, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and an extensive wine cellar. Indulge in wine tastings, relax by the infinity pool, and explore the charming city of Porto. Doubles from $256. — Nina Kokotas Hahn
Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Southwark, London, at The Hoxton. This trendy hotel offers stylish rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, and a convenient location near popular attractions like the Tate Modern. Enjoy the contemporary design and bustling neighborhood vibes. Doubles from $168. — Jane Bishop
Discover the elegance of Bath at Bath Priory, a luxurious country house hotel. Nestled amidst four acres of beautiful gardens, this property provides a peaceful retreat. Indulge in exquisite dining, relax in the spa, and explore the historic city of Bath. Doubles from $334. — Jackie Caradonio
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a cultural adventure, or a relaxing escape, Europe offers a wide range of affordable hotels that deliver style, comfort, and value for money. From the picturesque landscapes of Italy and the vibrant cities of Spain to the charm of Portugal and the elegance of the United Kingdom, these properties provide an unforgettable experience without breaking your budget. Happy travels!
Take a virtual plunge into the globe’s most breathtaking infinity pools, the epitome of luxury and relaxation, nestled in the…
Step into a world of leisure, comfort and history with our list of top 10 hotels in Rhodes, each offering…
Journey with us as we explore the most stunning casino buildings globally, symbolizing luxury, entertainment, and architectural excellence in the…