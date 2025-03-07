Gambling addiction is a growing concern worldwide, with many countries struggling to find effective ways to regulate the industry.

Denmark, however, has emerged as a rare success story in tackling problem gambling. By implementing a well-structured approach, the Danish government has ensured that its problem gambling rates are far below those of countries like the UK. A key part of this success lies in how online gambling Denmark is regulated, balancing industry growth with player protection.

So, how did Denmark get things right, and what can be improved?

Let’s examine how Denmark identified and addressed its gambling crisis, implemented solutions, and achieved results.

Identifying a Problem – Denmark’s Struggle With Gambling

Like many other countries, Denmark saw a sharp rise in gambling-related issues after the liberalization of its gambling market in 2012.

Prior to that, Danske Spil, a state-owned gambling operator, had a monopoly over legal gambling. However, to open up the market and generate economic benefits, Denmark allowed private companies to offer online gambling under strict regulations.

What followed was an explosion of online gambling platforms; with it came aggressive marketing campaigns promoting sports betting, online casinos, and other forms of gambling.

The result? Problem gambling has begun to rise, particularly among young people. Within a few years, the Danish Gambling Authority (Spillemyndigheden) reported that over 20,000 Danes struggled with severe gambling addiction, and many more were at risk.

Denmark’s Solution to Problem Gambling

Denmark has made its gambling industry safer for everyone in various ways. Let’s explore a few points below.

1. ROFUS – A National Self-Exclusion Program

One of the most effective tools introduced was ROFUS (Register of Voluntarily Excluded Players), a national self-exclusion program that allows individuals to voluntarily block themselves from all licensed gambling platforms in Denmark.

Once a person registers with ROFUS, they are banned from gambling sites and physical casinos for a set period or permanently.

Unlike in many countries where self-exclusion is operator-specific, Denmark made it mandatory for all licensed gambling companies to check the ROFUS database before allowing anyone to gamble.

2. Strict Licensing and Regulation

To operate legally in Denmark, gambling companies must obtain a license from Spillemyndigheden, the Danish Gambling Authority. These operators must adhere to strict, responsible gambling guidelines, including:

Mandatory deposit limits for players

Reality checks to remind players of time spent gambling

Mandatory breaks for continuous gambling sessions

Clear, responsible gambling messages in advertisements

Failure to comply with these rules can result in heavy fines or license revocation.

3. Blocking Unlicensed Gambling Websites

It’s no secret that many problem gamblers turn to offshore, unregulated websites that lack consumer protections to get their fix. Making sure access to these sites is as important as regulating local sites.

That’s why Denmark took an aggressive approach to this issue by blocking illegal gambling sites.

Spillemyndigheden works with internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to gambling websites that operate without a Danish license

Payment providers are also required to stop processing transactions to and from these illegal sites

So far, this measure appears to have been highly effective, preventing many gamblers from engaging with high-risk, unregulated platforms.

4. Public Awareness and Education

Like other countries, Denmark has also launched nationwide campaigns to educate citizens about the risks of gambling.

Key aspects of these campaigns included:

Promoting ROFUS as a tool for self-control

Educating people on how gambling addiction develops

Encouraging individuals to seek help through free treatment programs

Additionally, problem gambling treatment is fully funded by the government, ensuring that those who need support can access it without financial barriers.

Results of Denmark’s Online Gambling Regulations

Denmark’s approach to gambling regulation has yielded positive outcomes, making it one of the most successful models in Europe. Problem gambling rates have stabilized, and gambling revenue even dropped 2.8% in 2024.

Studies suggest a decline in severe gambling addiction cases since the introduction of ROFUS and stricter regulations. In fact, Denmark has one of the lowest reported rates of severe gambling disorder (0.67%) in the entire world. Still, ROFUS has over 15,000 registered individuals, so the work is not complete.

The Future of Online Gambling in Denmark

Despite Denmark’s success, there are still challenges that must be addressed. Naturally, the rise of gambling advertisements remains a concern.

Even with strict regulations, gambling companies continue to find loopholes in advertising laws, leading to an increase in gambling-related promotions, particularly during sports events.

Young people remain vulnerable to gambling addiction. Studies show that young adults aged 18-24 are still at high risk of developing gambling problems, especially with the growth of online and mobile betting.

The rise of cryptocurrency and new forms of gambling also poses a regulatory challenge, as these platforms often operate outside traditional laws. Gambling companies are constantly adapting their strategies.

While Denmark has done well in regulating the industry, gambling companies are always looking for new ways to attract players, making continuous regulatory adjustments necessary.

Denmark must continue to refine its regulations, monitor new gambling trends, and enhance player protection to stay ahead.

What the World Can Learn from Denmark

Denmark’s ability to successfully address problem gambling offers valuable lessons for other nations.

Comprehensive self-exclusion programs work : Countries should implement nationwide, operator-wide self-exclusion systems like ROFUS rather than relying on individual company opt-outs.

: Countries should implement nationwide, operator-wide self-exclusion systems like ROFUS rather than relying on individual company opt-outs. Blocking illegal gambling sites is also crucial : Governments must actively block unlicensed gambling operators and restrict payment access to these sites.

: Governments must actively block unlicensed gambling operators and restrict payment access to these sites. Strict advertising controls are necessary : Gambling ads should be limited, especially those targeting young people.

: Gambling ads should be limited, especially those targeting young people. Public awareness and education matter : Preventing gambling addiction requires early intervention, education, and accessible treatment options.

: Preventing gambling addiction requires early intervention, education, and accessible treatment options. Ongoing regulation and enforcement are key: Gambling companies constantly evolve, so regulatory bodies must adapt and update their policies accordingly.

Denmark’s model proves that problem gambling is not an inevitable consequence of legalized gambling – it can be managed through smart policies, strong enforcement, and public education.

As more countries grapple with gambling-related issues, Denmark stands as a prime example of how regulation can protect consumers while maintaining a balanced gambling market.