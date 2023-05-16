Dolly Parton Unveils Star-Packed “Rockstar” Album: A Fusion of Classic Covers and Originals

KEY TAKEAWAYS Dolly Parton's rock project: Dolly Parton has announced her rock project titled "Rockstar," featuring 30 tracks and over 40 guest artists. The album is set to be released on November 17 and combines classic covers with original songs. Classic covers and iconic collaborations: "Rockstar" includes 21 classic covers and nine original songs, with Parton collaborating with renowned artists to reinterpret these tracks. Collaborations feature Peter Frampton, Steve Perry, Debbie Harry, Miley Cyrus, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and more. Premiering "World on Fire" at ACM Awards: Parton will debut the album's first single, "World on Fire," at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on May 11. She will also co-host the event with Garth Brooks. Induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Initially declining the nomination, she later accepted it and performed at the induction ceremony alongside various artists. Release details: "Rockstar" will be released on Parton's Butterfly Records on November 17, following her studio album "Run, Rose, Run" in March 2022.

Legendary singer Dolly Parton, a dual Country Music and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, has announced her much-awaited rock project “Rockstar,” scheduled for release on November 17.

The album consists of 30 tracks, featuring over 40 guests, including some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Rockstar: A Mix of Covers and Originals

“Rockstar” comprises 21 classic covers and nine original songs. Parton collaborates with various artists, often reinterpreting songs with their original performers.

The album includes iconic tracks such as “Baby, I Love Your Way” with Peter Frampton, “Open Arms” with Journey’s Steve Perry, “Heart of Glass” with Blondie’s Debbie Harry, and “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus.

In some instances, Parton brings together stars to substitute for other musicians.

For example, Pink and Brandi Carlile join her in performing the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” while Lizzo and her Sasha Flute contribute to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

A Lineup of Music Legends

The album features a plethora of famous artists, such as Sting, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, and former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who collaborate on a rendition of “Let It Be.”

The album concludes with a version of “Free Bird,” which includes the voice of the late Ronnie Van Zant as well as Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington and Artimus Pyle.

In a statement, Parton expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with such iconic musicians and singers, adding that she hopes listeners enjoy the album as much as she enjoyed creating it.

“Rockstar” will be released via Butterfly Records on November 17, following Parton’s March 2022 studio album “Run, Rose, Run.”

“World on Fire”: First Single and ACM Awards Performance

Dolly Parton premiered “World on Fire,” the album’s first single, at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on May 11.

Which she also co-hosted with Garth Brooks. In a statement, Parton said the song was inspired by the current state of the world and hopes it can inspire people to make a positive change.

A Journey to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, having initially declined the nomination.

She later accepted it after realizing the Hall of Fame was not exclusively for rock musicians. During the induction ceremony, Parton performed her classic hit “Jolene” alongside artists such as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Brandi Carlile, and Annie Lennox.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar track list: