Dave Bautista is taking on another alien threat, but this time, it’s different.

He’s not playing a warrior in a far-off galaxy or an enforcer in a dystopian future.

In Dreadnought, he’s a father fighting to protect his daughter in a world that has already been lost.

This new sci-fi thriller brings together a strong team, with Bautista reuniting with Bushwick directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott.

Thunder Road, the same company behind the John Wick franchise, is producing the film.

That alone suggests that Dreadnought won’t be another generic sci-fi action movie.

But does it have the potential to be something great?

Or will it be another survival movie with flashy effects and predictable action?

Key Takeaways Dave Bautista leads Dreadnought, a dystopian sci-fi thriller where he plays a grieving father fighting to save his daughter from an alien ritual.

The film is produced by John Wick creators Thunder Road, with WME Independent launching sales at the European Film Market in Berlin.

With directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott at the helm and Marz VFX handling effects, Dreadnought promises intense action and deep storytelling.

A World Where Humanity Has Given Up

The story of Dreadnought takes place in a future where Earth has been devastated by an alien species.

When these extraterrestrials crashed onto the planet, they unleashed a deadly plague that wiped out a huge part of the population.

The few who survived have since learned to coexist with their invaders.

Society has accepted this strange new reality, but not everyone is willing to live by these rules.

Bautista plays Max, a man who has already lost his wife to the alien disease.

Now, his daughter, Greta, is dying, too.

As she grows weaker, an alien Sentinel arrives at their home.

This creature isn’t a mindless monster or an attacker—it’s simply carrying out its mission.

It has come to collect Greta’s body for a ritual, which the aliens and the human government have agreed upon.

But Max refuses to let them take her.

The world may have accepted the new way of life, but for him, it’s not about following rules or keeping the peace.

He has already lost too much.

He won’t stand by while they take his daughter.

His decision could put him at war with not only the aliens but also the people who have chosen to comply with them.

A Team That Knows How to Build Tension

This film has a strong production team behind it, which is a good sign.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, known for John Wick, are producing.

They have a reputation for making action-packed films with great world-building.

Jason Ross Jallet, Andrew Bronfman, and Jonathan Bronfman from Beyond The Frame (Bride Hard) are also involved.

Bautista is acting in this film and producing it through his company, Dogbone Entertainment.

Ashley Daniels is co-producing, while Noah Segal is an executive producer from Elevation Pictures (Infinity Pool).

Marz VFX, the company behind The Creator and The Umbrella Academy, will handle the visual effects.

Their work has proven that they can create detailed, immersive worlds, which will be important for Dreadnought.

If done well, this movie could look visually stunning while still keeping a grounded, gritty atmosphere.

Basil Iwanyk has been eager to work with Murnion and Milott for a long time.

He explained why he believes they are the right choice for this film:

“Erica and I have been trying to make a movie with Jon and Cary since we saw Bushwick. They’re able to create incredible tension, mount some kick-ass action, and create a compelling world without breaking the bank. It’s exactly the kind of filmmakers Thunder Road has succeeded with in the past.”

That confidence could mean that Dreadnought will be something special.

But it also raises expectations.

Bautista Hints at a Deeper Story

Even though the movie is being promoted as a sci-fi action thriller, Bautista has hinted that there’s more beneath the surface.

While discussing another film, In the Lost Lands, he briefly talked about Dreadnought, saying:

“Oh, yeah, that’s really cool. I think people are going to be really surprised by that because it’s really kind of deeper than the description of the sales pitch is. It’s a really kind of, it’s a really cool film.”

This suggests that the film could explore deeper ideas about control, resistance, and what it means to fight for something when everyone else has given up.

A Fight That Could Change Everything

Max fights to save his daughter. But perhaps the bigger picture is that he’s up against a system everyone else has learned to live with.

Humanity has made peace with the aliens, even after they brought destruction.

People have chosen to adapt rather than resist.

If Max refuses to give in, what does that mean for the world?

Could his actions start something bigger?

Or will he end up fighting a battle that was lost before it even began?

The film could go in many directions.

It could be an intense, emotional journey about a father’s love.

It could be a dark, thought-provoking exploration of survival and submission.

Or it could just be a fast-paced sci-fi thriller with great action scenes and stunning visuals.

Will Dreadnought Live Up to Its Potential?

There’s no official release date yet, but we should hear more soon with WME Independent launching sales at the European Film Market.

There are many reasons to be excited about Dreadnought.

It has a strong cast, a reliable production team, and a unique premise.

Bautista has been choosing more thoughtful, interesting roles in recent years, so this could be another great performance from him.

At the same time, sci-fi films can be unpredictable.

Some look amazing on paper but fall apart in execution.

If Dreadnought leans too much into action and forgets about its deeper themes, it could end up feeling like just another alien invasion movie.

But if it delivers on both the action and the emotional weight of its story, it could be something truly memorable.

Either way, we’ll be watching.