Fortnite Sport Shooting Makes Its Debut in Olympic Esports Series 2023

KEY TAKEAWAYS The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the inclusion of a unique sport shooting competition based on the popular video game Fortnite in the Olympic Esports Series 2023. The Fortnite sport shooting competition will feature a specially designed International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Island and will bring together 12 top players from the Fortnite Champion Series. The Olympic Esports Series 2023 is a collaborative effort between the IOC, International Federations (IFs), and game publishers and aims to promote esports and build connections with the gaming community. The live, in-person finals will be held at Singapore's Suntec Centre from June 22nd to 25th, 2023, and will feature ten sports and games, including archery, chess, cycling, and sailing, among others. The inclusion of Fortnite in the Olympic Esports Series has the potential to draw in audiences that might typically prefer conventional esports tournaments, making esports more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the inclusion of a unique sport shooting competition based on the widely popular video game Fortnite in the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

This exciting new addition expands the lineup to a total of ten sports and games, offering a diverse range of competitive opportunities for esports athletes.

A New Dimension of Competition

The Fortnite sport shooting competition will feature a specially designed International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Island, where participants will showcase their skills in target aiming accuracy.

This invitational event will bring together 12 top players from the Fortnite Champion Series, providing an exhilarating experience for both competitors and fans.

A Global Esports Extravaganza

As a global virtual and simulated sports competition, the Olympic Esports Series 2023 is a collaborative effort between the IOC, International Federations (IFs), and game publishers.

This prestigious event aims to promote esports and build connections with the gaming community by offering a diverse range of games that align with real-world sports governed by international federations.

Live Finals at the Suntec Centre, Singapore

The culmination of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 will be the live, in-person finals held at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from June 22nd to 25th, 2023.

These final matches, part of the Olympic Esports Week, will offer an unparalleled experience for esports enthusiasts and competitors alike.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the thrilling finals action, which will be streamed globally on Olympics.com and Olympics social channels.

The culmination of the Olympic Esports Series 2023 will be the live, in-person finals held at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from June 22nd to 25th, 2023.

A Comprehensive Esports Experience

In addition to Fortnite’s sport shooting competition, the Olympic Esports Series will feature nine other games, including archery (Tic Tac Bow), baseball (WBSC eBaseball™: Power Pros), chess (Chess.com), cycling (Zwift), dance sport (Just Dance), motorsport (Gran Turismo 7), sailing (Virtual Regatta), taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo), and tennis (Tennis Clash).

This diverse lineup offers something for every esports enthusiast and ensures a competitive and engaging experience for all participants.

Expanding Audiences and Accessibility

With the inclusion of Fortnite, a game boasting over 400 million players worldwide, the Olympic Esports Series has the potential to draw in audiences that might typically prefer conventional esports tournaments.

By offering a wide variety of games that cater to different interests, the IOC aims to make esports more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets for the Olympic Esports Week are now available, with general admission starting at $10 Singapore dollars (approximately $7.50 USD) per day, and three-day passes priced at S$20.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best esports athletes compete for the prestigious title of Olympic Esports Series winner, showcasing their skills in an unparalleled display of talent and passion for their chosen sport.

Embracing the Future of Sports

The addition of the Fortnite sport shooting competition to the Olympic Esports Series 2023 signifies a step forward in the evolving world of sports and esports.

As the IOC continues to foster the development of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement and collaborate with the gaming and esports communities, fans can expect even more exciting opportunities and innovations in the years to come.