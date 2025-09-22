Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Sports betting advertising is no longer in the shadows; it’s in the spotlight. Exploding into the mainstream, sports betting advertising has transformed the way audiences experience sports and entertainment. Prominently featured through commercials, sports broadcasts, and even everyday conversations, betting ads have become nearly unavoidable. This rapid rise, driven by the growth of online betting, has sparked concerns about the normalization of gambling and its potential impact on society.

What once required a trip to the casino is accessible in the palm of your hand via mobile devices. While gambling operators claim to promote responsible behavior, research links marketing to rising gambling rates. With ads saturating social media and sporting events, questions arise about how these promotions influence behaviors and affect vulnerable groups, particularly the young.

This article examines the rise of betting ads, the strategies used to normalize gambling, their effect on public perception, who is most at risk, and the growing calls for regulatory action.

Rise of Betting Ads in Media

The worldwide gambling industry has experienced exponential growth over the last two decades. Going from handling billions in the single digits in 2004 to achieving record highs in 2024, with $100.9 billion in sports betting, forecasts predict an 80% spike by 2030.

One of the factors contributing to this growth was the 2018 US Supreme Court ruling, which allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then, more than 35 states have launched legal betting operations, fueling the advertising boom.

Another factor is that sports have become a primary battleground for gambling marketing. Betting businesses are now major sponsors of professional leagues and teams, with logos appearing on jerseys, stadiums, and on digital overlays during games. Viewers tuning in to a live sporting event are likely to see odds displayed on the screen, betting lines discussed by analysts, and commercials promoting sportsbook bonuses.

This saturation has made gambling advertising a fixture in the sports-viewing experience.

Techniques Used to Normalize Gambling

Betting ads don’t just promote wagers; they sell the image of gambling as a thrilling experience. In 2023, a study by the University of Bristol found that over 70% of gambling advertisements used themes of excitement, celebration, or camaraderie. It’s no secret why commercials often feature friends celebrating after a parlay hits or a fan winning big on a last-second touchdown. They are techniques designed to make betting feel natural and low-risk, and suggest that betting is an extension of being a sports fan.

The placement of ads is equally strategic. Live sports broadcasts are saturated with betting promotions, including special offers and real-time odds updates. Some broadcasters now incorporate betting information into their commentary and graphics, presenting it alongside player stats as though it were standard sports analysis.

Social media platforms have become a key instrument for targeting younger demographics. With billions being spent on advertising, it is impossible to scroll through your feed without coming across a sports betting advertisement. When listening to podcasts, you can’t escape it either, as the majority have become affiliates, spewing promo codes.

To lend credibility and relatability, especially among young and male audiences, gambling operators often target famous athletes, actors, and online influencers to serve as their spokespersons. For example, actor Jamie Foxx fronts BetMGM’s campaigns, while Kevin Hart has been featured in numerous DraftKings ads.

These techniques aim to integrate gambling into everyday sports content, which, to date, has proven effective.

Effects on Perception and Behavior

Sports betting ads have shifted public attitudes, making gambling not only appear acceptable, but also how fans experience the game. Something that once felt like a gamble is now coming across as routine, almost casual, and has been folded right into the fabric of fandom.

Conversations around point spreads and prop bets have become common among sports fans, and phrases like “who you got?” now often imply a wager rather than a prediction.

This normalization has profound implications for young audiences. Teenagers and young adults, who already spend significant time online, are exposed to gambling promotions through streaming platforms, influencers, and in-game advertising. The latter being concerning, as gambling and gaming are blurring the line. Loot boxes in video games, which let players use money or in-game credits to unlock random prizes, mimic betting and foster gambling behaviors.

Daily fantasy sports and esports wagering deepen this crossover, reinforcing gambling as entertainment rather than a high-risk financial activity.

Who is Most At Risk?

While gambling advertising is everywhere, some groups face heightened risks. Teenagers and young adults are vulnerable because their decision-making and impulse control are still developing. A UK study by the Gambling Commission reported that 42% of children aged 11–16 had seen gambling ads on social media in the past week, and 15% said the ads made them want to try gambling.

This study shows that exposure to betting advertisements during these formative years can significantly increase the likelihood that young people gamble.

Individuals with a history of addiction or people with financial problems are at risk as well. For these groups, gambling can serve as an unhealthy coping mechanism. Those with a history of addiction are targeted, as gambling promotions often lack meaningful warnings or messaging, making them more appealing and more dangerous.

People experiencing economic hardship are often drawn to betting as a perceived quick solution to financial problems, despite the odds suggesting otherwise. What doesn’t help either is that there are ads that promise “quick wins” and promotions like risk-free bets, which in reality aren’t, that can encourage high-risk behavior and affect those least able to absorb losses.

Pushback and Calls for Regulation

In response to the over-saturation of gambling advertisements, several countries have introduced measures to curb the influence. One of the first is the United Kingdom, which implemented a “whistle-to-whistle” ban in 2019, prohibiting gambling advertisements during live sports broadcasts from the start to the finish.

Australia followed suit with restrictions on ad frequency and placement, banning advertising across radio, television, and streaming platforms during live sports. Additionally, gambling advertisements or promotions are restricted from 5:30 am to 8:30 pm.

In the United States, however, regulations remain disconnected. Some states have taken steps to push back against betting advertisements. New Jersey, for example, introduced legislation that would ban gambling ads on college campuses, require clearer disclaimers on all betting promotions, and limit bonus offer language deemed misleading (e.g., “risk-free bets”).

Public health advocates argue for a more comprehensive approach and that gambling advertising should be treated like alcohol or tobacco marketing, given its addictive potential and youth exposure. However, despite crowing concerns and advocates pushing for mandatory warnings, voluntary reductions in ad spending, age restrictions, and time-based ads, measures have fallen short – triggering the need for oversight and advertising limits to protect the vulnerable.

Conclusion

Like the parasitic nature of cell phones and humans, gambling advertising has leeched onto modern sports, reshaping perceptions and fueling an industry worth billions. While ads present gambling as harmless fun, they carry significant social risk, especially for young people and those already vulnerable.

The impact of betting ads cannot be dismissed as mere marketing. From the influence of gambling ads on behavior to the ethical lapses in their targeting and placement, this is a public health issue in urgent need of scrutiny.

Safe online casinos must promote responsible gambling and provide tools such as self-exclusion and time and budget limits.

Whether stricter controls emerge or advertising continues unchecked, one thing is sure: betting ads have changed the cultural landscape of sports. If society is to strike a balance between entertainment and exploitation, it must act decisively. That means better regulation, clearer restrictions, and a collective willingness to question whether the gamble is worth it.