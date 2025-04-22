Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.
Gambling addiction and depression often go hand in hand, but which one triggers the other remains a mystery.
Experts point out that some individuals fall into depression after experiencing the consequences of gambling, while others start gambling as a way to deal with pre-existing mental health issues.
The real question is, does gambling lead to depression, or is it the other way around?
Let’s uncover the truth.
Also known as compulsive gambling or problem gambling, gambling disorder occurs when a person cannot control their urge to gamble despite the negative consequences.
Whether it’s casino games, sports betting, lotteries, slot machines, or scratch cards, it often starts with harmless betting or casual games.
Over time, the behavior becomes more frequent and intense.
While some gamblers become addicts due to the thrill and excitement of winning, others turn to gambling in an attempt to pay off debts or recover past losses.
The American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) classifies gambling disorder as a behavioral addiction, which is similar to substance use disorder.
Gambling disorder can significantly alter brain chemistry, leading to compulsive gambling behavior that is hard to control. This condition involves features of both withdrawal (when a person tries to stop gambling and experiences negative effects like anger and irritability) and tolerance (needing to gamble more to get some sort of satisfaction and happiness).
While there are no definitive signs, the following behaviors are common in those with gambling disorder:
The World Health Organization (WHO) explains depression as a mental health disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness, ultimately changing your eating, sleeping, and thinking patterns.
When a person is depressed, it often leads to reckless behaviors such as substance abuse or high-risk activities like gambling to cope with the overwhelming emotions.
Some depressive symptoms include:
Your brain is a complex system that reacts to everything you do, from enjoying a great meal to checking your phone for notifications.
In these moments, it releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter that causes a feeling of pleasure and encourages you to repeat those feel-good behaviors.
But like any system, it can be manipulated — and gambling exploits it masterfully.
When you gamble, your brain gets a dopamine hit, creating feelings of excitement and reward. This can become addictive, especially when linked to the hope of hitting a jackpot. Even the near misses can trigger just as much dopamine as actual wins, tricking the brain into thinking that success is just around the corner.
Over time, your brain’s reward system becomes overstimulated. You start needing bigger risks, higher stakes, and more significant bets. It’s like chasing a high that’s always just out of reach.
Unfortunately, when you don’t win, the dopamine rush quickly fades, leaving behind feelings of frustration, emptiness, and regret. The financial loss can also trigger severe depressive episodes, leading to stress, anxiety, and sometimes even destructive behavior.
When you’re struggling with depression, the brain’s reward system is often operating at a deficit. Depression disrupts the natural balance of dopamine, making it harder to experience all the feelings.
At that time, gambling can seem like a viable escape for those suffering from depression. It allows them to experience those fleeting moments of excitement, even if it’s only temporary.
Research shows that gambling addiction and depression frequently overlap.
It creates a vicious cycle where neither condition is the clear cause of the other. A pathological gambler might feel depressed due to excessive debt, broken relationships, or mounting guilt from their actions.
On the flip side, someone struggling with a mood disorder or depression may turn to gambling to feel happy or reduce overwhelming sadness. While gambling can momentarily numb these feelings, it can also lead to bigger problems that might be harder to overcome.
The following tips will help reduce the risk of gambling while you manage depression:
The question of whether gambling addiction leads to depression or vice versa isn’t an easy one to answer.
In fact, experts agree that both conditions might influence each other, making it hard to pin down a clear cause-and-effect relationship.
For some, gambling may trigger depression. For others, depression may be the root cause of gambling. Since it’s far from a one-size-fits-all scenario, it’s important to look at individual cases and seek professional help before it’s too late.
