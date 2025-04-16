Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.
Picture this: you’re in the office kitchen, coffee in hand, listening to your coworker recount how they hit a lucky streak in last night’s poker game.
The room chuckles, someone scrolls through their betting app under the table, and the conversation shifts to the latest NFL matchup.
To the untrained eye, this seems harmless. But behind the casual banter could lie a hidden problem siphoning productivity out of countless workplaces across the United States.
For some, gambling is a leisure activity – for others, it’s a destructive compulsion that carries professional repercussions.
Research highlights the connection between gambling habits and workplace performance.
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), approximately 2.5 million U.S. adults are estimated to meet the criteria for severe gambling addiction, and an additional 5-8 million experience mild or moderate issues.
Data from Kindbridge shows that 1 in 20 male workers on average think about gambling during work. In more severe cases, this leads to significant drops in KPIs across the board.
Similarly, a study conducted in Japan in 2016 has shown that night shift workers are far more prone to developing problem gambling habits. Specifically, problem gambling was detected among 8.8% of day-shift workers and a significantly higher 24.2% among night-shift workers.
Gambling isn’t inherently bad. Recreational activities like March Madness office pools or casual poker nights are part of the workplace culture across many industries. For the majority, these events promote camaraderie and workplace bonding.
But when does recreation cross the line into addiction?
Experts seem to identify three key workplace problem gambling signs, or symptoms of problem gambling:
The cascading impact of gambling debts often begins outside the office but doesn’t stay there.
Problem gamblers facing mounting losses may seek “quick fixes” that affect their professional behavior and relationships.
Financial Strain: Employees with gambling problems start to rely on payday loans, credit cards, and also borrowing money from coworkers.
Workplace Fraud: Unfortunately, cases of workplace fraud can involve financial desperation tied to gambling debts. Employees might manipulate records, misuse expense accounts, or outright embezzle funds.
Reduced Reliability: Missed deadlines, absenteeism, conflicts with managers – these are all signs of problem gamblers who struggle to meet professional expectations.
The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that the annual national social cost of problem gambling is $14 billion. It’s safe to assume that a good share of this figure is connected to the workplace.
Replacing an employee is expensive. On average, replacement costs in the US are as high as 50% to 60%, with overall costs going up to 200%. Gambling-related job turnover adds an additional layer of strain to businesses already dealing with efficiency losses.
Beyond direct recruitment costs, gambling-related turnover affects team morale while disrupting workflow and damaging employee trust.
Imagine a small team losing a vital contributor who has to resign after gambling-related embezzlement. The organizational damage runs deeper than the surface numbers, unfortunately.
That’s why forward-thinking U.S. companies are stepping up to implement safeguards.
Enhanced pre-employment screenings and expanded employee assistance programs (EAPs) are deployed to handle potential issues – long before they spiral too far out of control.
That is why catching signs of gambling addiction early is vital.
The ethical question for employers remains: should businesses monitor employees’ gambling habits to detect signs of a gambler or focus on support instead of surveillance?
U.S. companies are trying both.
For instance, you can find major corporations that offer EAPs that include counseling hotlines, financial guidance, and, perhaps most importantly, access to mental health resources for gambling-related challenges.
Some small- to medium-sized businesses are tackling the issue head-on by integrating workplace gambling education into their onboarding or HR processes.
In most cases, the company does not allow its employees to gamble during company hours or use the company’s resources for it. This is obvious.
But the exact legality of gambling at work also depends on the jurisdiction and the type of gambling.
In the U.S., state laws vary as some allow informal office pools while others prohibit them. Still, you can expect most employers to ban gambling during work hours to maintain productivity.
Proactive measures are the key to managing the problem’s workplace impact. Employers, communities, and policymakers in the U.S. need to collaborate to address gambling issues effectively.
Steps for Employers:
The Bottom Line
Problem gambling isn’t just a personal issue, it’s a workplace one, too. By recognizing the signs early and creating a supportive environment, employers can protect both their teams and their bottom line. The goal isn’t surveillance, it’s support. Spot the signs early and create a culture where asking for help is the norm, not the exception.
If you feel at risk of gambling addiction or think you fall into the category of the workforce that is potentially struggling with problem gambling, don’t hesitate to reach out through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
