This coming November 2024, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize sports betting in the state through Amendment 2.

And there’s no doubt this change could bring millions in tax revenue, support education, and fund programs for gambling addiction.

However, there are strong arguments both for and against it, with concerns about the true financial benefits and the potential for increased gambling problems.

What does this mean for Missouri? Find out.

Legal sports gambling could bring anywhere from $0 to $28.9 million a year in tax revenue, helping fund education and gambling addiction programs.

If Missouri doesn't legalize it, residents may continue traveling to neighboring states to place bets, missing out on potential tax income.

Missouri Voters to Decide on Sports Betting with Amendment 2

Later this year, voters in Missouri can decide whether to allow sports betting by voting on Amendment 2.

Once implemented, this change would allow people over 21 to bet on professional and college sports online or at casinos.

Currently, Missouri is one of the few states where sports betting is still illegal, while states around it—like Kansas, Illinois, and Iowa—have already made it legal.

In fact, the push to legalize sports gambling in Missouri has been ongoing for years.

However, disputes over other gambling issues, like video lottery terminals, have delayed the process.

At this stage, Amendment 2 finally focuses just on sports betting. And it has gained support from major sports teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, along with companies like DraftKings and FanDuel.

What Does a “Yes” or “No” Vote Mean?

A “Yes” vote would legalize sports betting in Missouri.

This means that people could start placing bets by December 2025.

Although, the state would collect a 10% tax on the money made from sports betting.

Interestingly, the first $5 million would go to programs helping people with gambling addictions, and the rest would support schools and colleges.

A “No” vote would keep things the same, meaning sports betting would remain illegal in Missouri.

As a result, residents would likely keep crossing into neighboring states to place bets.

How Much Money Could Legal Sports Betting Bring Missouri?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Amendment 2 is how much money sports gambling could generate for the state.

There are varying estimates, with the Missouri State Auditor’s Office suggesting the tax revenue could range from $0 to $28.9 million per year.

Conversely, supporters of the amendment believe that sports betting could generate $105 million for education over the first five years.

And states like Kansas have already seen revenue from legal sports betting.

Kansas has made $18.2 million in taxes from sports betting in almost two years.

So, Missouri could expect a similar outcome, but it depends on how many bets are placed and how much casinos and online platforms can deduct.

Why Some People Support or Oppose Amendment 2

Arguments in Favor of Amendment 2:

Supporters of Amendment 2 say legalizing sports betting would stop Missouri from losing money to neighboring states.

Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the campaign supporting the amendment, explains that many Missourians are already crossing state borders to place bets, which means those tax dollars go to other states instead of staying in Missouri.

By legalizing sports gambling, Missouri would not only keep that money in the state, but it would also help fund schools and programs that combat gambling addiction.

Arguments Against Amendment 2:

Opponents, like the Missouri AFL-CIO and some teacher unions, are skeptical about how much money will go to schools.

Jason Roberts, president of the teachers’ union, is concerned that supporters of the amendment might exaggerate their promises.

He also feels that using teachers as a selling point for the campaign is unfair, mainly if the expected funds don’t materialize.

On the other hand, some critics point out that sports betting can lead to financial problems for households. And it may encourage gambling addictions, especially with how easy it is to place bets online.

What Happens if Amendment 2 Passes?

As we discussed, if voters approve Amendment 2, the Missouri Gaming Commission will create a system for legal sports betting by December 2025.

And although deductions for promotions like “free bets” will be allowed, the amendment caps these deductions at 25%, which supporters believe will help ensure the state collects enough tax money.

So, Missouri voters will have a big decision in November: should sports gambling be legalized in the state?

The outcome will shape the future of gambling laws in Missouri, and the final decision rests entirely in the hands of the voters.