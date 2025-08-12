Is Offshore Gambling Winning? 74% of the U.S. Market Dominated by Unregulated Operators

Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

A new report from Yield Sec confirms what many suspected but few had quantified: the American online gambling market is now dominated by offshore operators. In 2024 alone, an estimated $67.1 billion—representing 74% of all online gambling revenue, including a significant share of online casino revenue—went to unregulated, illegal platforms. Licensed operators, by contrast, captured just $23 billion, or 26% of the total $90.1 billion market.

This isn’t just a policy failure. It’s a wake-up call for regulators, players, and anyone watching the U.S. gambling industry.

How Did We Get Here?

The USA National 2024 report linked above, commissioned by the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, refers to the current landscape as the “Great Illegal Gambling Robbery.” Offshore websites aren’t operating on the margins—they’ve become the dominant force in the ecosystem.

Yield Sec identified over 917 illegal gambling platforms actively targeting American consumers, supported by 668 affiliate sites that promote them across social media, streaming platforms, search engines, and more. In contrast, only 95 legal operators and 106 legal affiliates are competing for attention. The math is lopsided, and it shows in the market share.

What’s Driving Players Offshore?

Most Americans using offshore gambling sites aren’t making a calculated legal risk—they’re simply going where it’s easiest to play. These platforms remove the friction: no state restrictions, no identity checks, no complicated onboarding. The experience is fast, polished, and—compared to many legal platforms—often more appealing.

That ease is part of the problem. In 2024, 88% of all online gambling exposure in the U.S. was to illegal operators, according to Yield Sec. Through search engines, streaming platforms, and social media, offshore sites dominate visibility.

What’s more, Bitcoin casinos, which aren’t licensed by official regulators, offer additional perks such as bigger bonuses and more games.

For many users, the line between legal and illegal doesn’t even appear. They just click and bet.

State by State: Offshore Gambling

Look closer at Yield Sec’s data and the national numbers start to fracture. In California and Texas, where online gambling hasn’t been legalized, offshore platforms don’t just dominate—they own the entire market. Over $10 billion in wagers, all flowing out of bounds. But legalization doesn’t guarantee control.

New York lost 72% of its $7.4 billion market to unlicensed sites. Ohio? Even worse at 85%. Only a few states—New Jersey, Pennsylvania—are holding the line.

Everywhere else, it’s a patchwork of laws that offshore operators know how to navigate better than most regulators. The map’s not just broken. It’s being rewritten—offshore.

Why It Matters — and What Comes Next

Offshore gambling isn’t just siphoning revenue from licensed operators—it’s costing states billions in lost tax dollars while exposing users to unregulated, often predatory platforms. With no safeguards for minors, no addiction controls, and no legal recourse, players are left vulnerable.

The Yield Sec report urges federal and state authorities to act: crack down on affiliates, target payment processors, and pressure foreign jurisdictions like Curaçao.

It also proposes reforms like taxing illegal withdrawals and boosting public awareness. Without coordinated enforcement and digital platform accountability, offshore sites will keep winning—and the legal market will keep losing ground.

The Bottom Line

The numbers from 2024 are not an outlier—they’re a signal. The majority of U.S. online gambling now takes place in unregulated, offshore environments. That’s not just a legal concern. It’s an economic vulnerability and a public health risk.

Legalization, without enforcement, is failing. Regulation, without visibility, is ineffective. Until both are addressed—through smarter policy, better user education, and cross-platform cooperation—offshore operators will keep taking the lion’s share.

If nothing changes, 2025 will look a lot like 2024. Just bigger, riskier, and even harder to unwind.