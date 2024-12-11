Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.
Online gambling thrives in the U.S., and states such as New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia are leading the charge.
However, as some states reap millions in tax revenue, others still debate how to get started.
Now, lawmakers are stepping in with a model designed to simplify the process for states ready to join the game.
The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) has introduced a proposal to guide states in legalizing and regulating online gambling.
The framework covers everything from tax rates and deposit limits to creating regulatory agencies.
In a nutshell, the goal is to help states set up a fair, effective system while protecting players and generating revenue.
Let’s break it all down.
The proposal’s centerpiece is its 15%-25% tax rate, a range carefully chosen to attract operators while generating significant revenue for states.
Here’s how it stacks up:
Shaun Fluharty, West Virginia delegate and NCLGS president, explained, “We didn’t want to form a barrier to entry into the market with a high tax rate that only the biggest companies could afford.”
The approach aims to keep rates competitive and avoid shutting out smaller operators.
In addition to taxes, the proposal is packed with safeguards to ensure a safe gambling environment.
Key protections include:
The proposed framework is largely modeled on New Jersey’s successful system, which has set the gold standard for online gambling since its legalization in 2013.
Here’s why New Jersey is the poster child for online gambling:
David Rebuck, former head of New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, worked closely with the NCLGS on the proposal.
He said, “Ninety-five percent of this mirrors what we’re already doing in New Jersey. It’s a great start that builds on what is already in place and operational elsewhere.”
Budget pressures are driving more states to explore online gambling as a way to boost revenue.
Several states are already exploring legalization:
David Rebuck predicts this framework could speed up the process for these states, “A number of states are being cautious about their budgets, and if they’re looking at this as a potential revenue driver, it’s pretty significant.”
While the proposal provides a solid starting point for states, it doesn’t aim to establish a nationwide standard.
In the U.S., gambling regulations remain a state-by-state issue, and efforts to introduce federal laws have repeatedly failed.
This state-led approach aligns with former President Donald Trump’s stance during his term.
Trump, who owned three casinos in Atlantic City, supported state autonomy for gambling regulations and did not push for federal oversight during his presidency.
The NCLGS will discuss this model at their winter meeting in New Orleans next week.
If adopted, it could serve as a comprehensive guide for states interested in legalizing online gambling but unsure how to start.
With proven success stories from New Jersey and a balanced tax approach, this proposal could unlock billions in revenue across the country.
