Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

It’s no secret that gambling addiction is a serious issue.

Whether it’s financial issues, emotional distress, or even declining mental health, the problems are clear for all to see. That’s why both governments and independent organizations have launched public awareness campaigns to combat this.

But do these campaigns actually reduce gambling addiction?

Some argue that they help raise awareness, while others believe they can’t compete with the gambling industry’s deep-pocket marketing power. Let’s explore a few anti-gambling campaigns and see if they’re working.

How Gambling Addiction Affects People

Studies show that up to 1% of the US population meets the criteria for severe problem gambling, so we’re talking about a number in the millions.

In the UK, Public Health England estimates that up to 2.2 million people are at risk. The financial impact is obviously severe. People can lose their life savings online in a matter of months, and the psychological toll is equally damaging, if not worse.

Problem gamblers tend to experience depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts. That’s why governments worldwide are trying to combat this through public awareness campaigns.

But are they making a difference?

Examining Anti-Gambling Awareness Campaigns

Here’s a closer look at the anti-gambling awareness campaigns and how they have worked.

“When the Fun Stops, Stop” (UK)

One of the most recognized anti-gambling campaigns in the UK is “When the Fun Stops, Stop.” This campaign, launched in 2015 by the Senet Group, aimed to encourage gamblers to recognize when their behavior was becoming problematic.

The phrase was designed to act as a psychological trigger – reminding people to walk away when gambling stops being enjoyable. If you live in the UK, you’ve probably seen the yellow and black branding on sports advertisements, betting shop posters, and online banners.

But does it work?

Unfortunately, a 2022 study from the University of Warwick found that the slogan had no measurable impact on gambling behavior. Researchers discovered that people barely noticed the warning and, even worse, often continued gambling despite seeing the warning.

Another study also found that the campaign’s messaging disturbingly aligns with strategies commonly used by industries selling harmful products.

Like its cousins in the tobacco and alcohol industries, the strategy tended to shift responsibility onto individuals rather than addressing structural and policy-level determinants.

GambleAware’s “Bet Regret” (UK)

GambleAware launched “Bet Regret” in 2019, targeting young men aged 18-34 – one of the highest-risk groups for problem gambling. The campaign focused on impulse betting, particularly when people were drunk, bored, or chasing losses.

The ads featured relatable scenarios like a man regretting a last-minute bet while sitting in his bathroom.

The idea was to create an emotional reaction, making bettors think twice before placing impulsive wagers.

Did it work?

Surveys found that 77% of the target audience were aware of the ads, with many at least reconsidering their gambling habits after seeing the campaign.

The campaign demonstrated a strong impact despite financial limitations, suggesting that targeted, well-planned messaging can be effective even with modest resources.

That said, despite its success in raising awareness, the campaign struggled to achieve long-term changes in gambling behaviors since highly pervasive gambling ads remain more prominent in sports and media.

“Gift Responsibly” Campaign (USA, National Council on Problem Gambling)

The “Gift Responsibly” campaign, spearheaded by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), aims to educate the public about the risks of giving lottery tickets and other gambling-related gifts to minors.

Launched in partnership with state lotteries and other stakeholders, the campaign runs annually during the holiday season when gambling-related gifts are more commonly exchanged.

The core message is simple: lottery tickets and gambling products should never be given to children.

Has it been successful?

Many state lotteries now include responsible gambling messaging on their products, and some have even stopped marketing lottery tickets as gift options for minors.

However, some critics say that even though these campaigns raise awareness, it might not be enough to counteract the sheer amount of ads promoting the exact opposite.

Some believe that stronger regulations, such as restricting the sale of lottery tickets to adults only, would be more effective.

Still, the Gift Responsibly campaign is one of the few attempts to limit early gambling exposure in young people. By encouraging adults to think twice before gifting lottery tickets, the campaign contributes to broader efforts to prevent problem gambling before it begins.

“Reclaim the Game” (Australia)

In Australia, sports betting is heavily marketed, leading to concerns about gambling normalization. “Reclaim the Game” is an initiative that aims to break the connection between sports and gambling.

Several major sports teams have joined the movement, refusing gambling sponsorships and removing betting ads from their stadiums.

The campaign’s goal is to reduce the visibility of gambling for young fans who associate sports with betting.

Has it been successful?

So far, multiple teams in the AFL, like the Sydney Swans, have committed to the initiative.

Studies indicate that reducing exposure to gambling ads can lower betting participation, especially among teenagers.

That said, since this program was launched just a couple of years ago – and it’s hard to make assumptions about effectiveness – there is no hard data yet on whether it has worked.

At the end of the day, though, having gambling ads refused by certain teams in their own stadiums can only help the matter.

Do Awareness Campaigns Reduce Gambling Addiction?

Based on these case studies, the answer isn’t clear-cut. It’s very obvious that campaigns raise awareness and even galvanize society against the issue of both casual and problem gambling.

But whether they reduce addiction rates is another story.

What works:

Campaigns that create an emotional reaction, like “Bet Regret,” have a stronger effect.

Restrictions on advertising, like Australia’s approach, may help curb gambling exposure.

Getting major sports teams involved, like the “Reclaim the Game” program, does a good job of giving members of the responsible gaming movement a voice.

What doesn’t work:

Generic slogans like “When the Fun Stops, Stop” rely on willpower alone.

Campaigns are funded by gambling companies, as they often downplay risks.

Messaging that doesn’t stand out or connect with gamblers emotionally.

What’s Next for Public Awareness?

If awareness campaigns are going to make a real difference, they need stronger messages, better regulation, and more direct interventions.

A few improvements could include:

Stricter limits on gambling ads are similar to what Australia has done.

are similar to what Australia has done. Education programs in schools to teach young people about the risks early.

in schools to teach young people about the risks early. More funding for treatment programs rather than just awareness slogans.

Public awareness matters, but without stronger action, gambling addiction will remain a widespread issue.

At the end of the day, governments, regulators, and even sports organizations have a larger role to play in making gambling less tempting and more responsible.