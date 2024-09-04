Our editorial team reviews every brand and product we recommend. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, at no extra cost to you.

Let’s be honest: Washington is creeping up on Nevada and New Jersey for the title of best casino action around.

And no, the brick-and-mortar scene here can’t compete with Vegas or Atlantic City, but the Washington online gambling sites are some of the biggest in the world right now. You’ll find great games, tons of juicy bonuses, and super quick payouts.

The best option? Slots of Vegas – it offers up to a $2,500 welcome bonus, 250+ casino games, and so much more!

But there’s plenty more, so don’t go anywhere – we’ve got a full list for you below.

Best Washington Online Gambling Sites

Whether you’re looking for a WA online casino or sportsbook, one of these top 10 picks will bring you the goods. Check out our individual mini reviews of the best Washington online gambling sites and choose your favorite.

1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Gambling Site in Washington Overall

Pros $2,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins included in the bonus

Award-winning slots and live games

Most games available in demo mode

Exclusive casino games from leading providers Cons No online sports betting

Some payouts take longer

The absolute best online gambling site in Washington right now? That would be Slots of Vegas. This multi-award-winning online casino is turning a lot of heads – keep reading to find out more about it.

Online Gambling:



4.9 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas has won several awards over the years for its selection of online casino games, including “best slots casino” and “best live dealer casino.”

The slot games at Slots of Vegas have been exclusively supplied by RealTime Gaming, one of the top casino software providers in the world.

And in fact, the same can be said for the video poker options, non-live blackjack, and more.

Players will also have the chance to enjoy a handful of free slots in demo mode. Most of the games can be played for free, and you won’t even need an account to be able to access them.

The live casino games here are very strong, too. You’ll see a wide range of blackjack, roulette, game shows, and more, but you will need to sign into an account before you’re able to access any of those titles.

Bonus Offers:



5 / 5.0

When you sign up for a new account with Slots of Vegas, you’ll be able to grab a generous first deposit bonus. It’s a 250% deposit match of up to $2,500, and you’ll get 50 free spins for the slots thrown in on top of this for good measure.

This is an impressive welcome offer in and of itself, but what really stands out about it is that the wagering requirements are only 10x.

This is just a fraction of what we’re used to seeing from online casino bonuses, meaning it will be much faster for you to cash out your gambling winnings.

Payment Methods:



4.8 / 5.0

You can use desktop or mobile sites to place a deposit using a handful of banking options, including Bitcoin, VISA, and Discover.

Your options when it comes to getting paid are slightly more limited at this Washington online gambling site. The only way to get paid out in under 7 days is to opt for Coindraw, a collection of cryptocurrencies. Fiat currency players will need to wait 7-10 days for check or bank transfer payouts.

2. Super Slots – Best Bonuses of all Washington Gambling Sites

Pros Up to $6,000 welcome package

Over 900 games

20+ payment methods

Visionary iGaming live games

Fast payouts with 10+ cryptocurrencies Cons Less fiat currency payout methods

Design is not the best

Second place goes to Super Slots, and this is mostly because of the huge welcome bonus it’s currently offering to all new customers. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there’s a lot more to unpack with this online casino.

Online Gambling:



4.8 / 5.0

There are more than 900 games to play at Super Slots, which makes this site the most packed of our top picks – and, indeed, one of the most diverse in Washington.

There are a few games from lesser-known developers, but the quality of this game catalog is very strong overall. We found slots from Betsoft and Hacksaw Gaming, so expect high payouts and great graphics.

On top of this, there seem to be new games added all the time, so even if you do somehow manage to run out of options, there’s likely to be something new to try coming soon.

One of the standout features of this selection is the 70+ live dealer games. There’s a ton of roulette, blackjack, online poker, and more from Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

Fun fact: Super Slots is also one of the best GA online casinos.

Bonus Offers:



5 / 5.0

Anyone who doesn’t have an account with Super Slots yet will be able to grab up to $6,000 across their first six deposits as a new player. That’s more cash than you’ll find at pretty much every other online casino in Washington.

The first part of this bonus package is a 250% up to $1,000 match deposit bonus that can be triggered by using the code SS250. Then, you can use the code SS100 five times to get five lots of 100% up to $1,000.

Payment Methods:



4.8 / 5.0

Super Slots supports payments with over 20 deposit methods. Most of these are cryptocurrencies, including many altcoins like Binance Coin and Dogecoin, but there are also plenty of eWallets, vouchers, and more.

There aren’t quite as many ways to get paid out when it comes to fiat currencies, though. A few extra methods would have been good to see.

3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Washington Gambling Site for Mobile

Pros Excellent mobile casino

$4,000 welcome bonus

Thousands of casino games

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Features various reload bonuses Cons Dated website design

Most fiat currency payouts take time

Looking for the best mobile casino? Then you have to take a look at Lucky Red – it’s got one of the best mobile casino sites in Washington right now.

Online Gambling:



4.8 / 5.0

There are over 150 online slots available at Lucky Red – and all of them are some of the highest-quality slots we could find.

This Washington online gambling website also covers a wide range of poker variations, including Jacks or Better, European Slot Poker, and Double Double Jackpot Poker – that is, if you like video poker games.

Each of these games has been supplied by RealTime Gaming. As we know by now, this is great news, as you’ll be able to expect top-quality payout potential and immersive graphic design.

Bonus Offers:



4.8 / 5.0

When you make your first deposit at Lucky Red Casino, use the code LUCKYRED400 to get your deposit matched 400% up to $4,000. In terms of bonus percentage, this is one of the best welcome offers out there.

And it gets better if you pay with crypto, as deposits made using this method will also earn you an extra $75 free casino chip.

Also, this offer can only be used on slots, keno, and scratchcards. Those looking to play other games will need to take a reduced offer of 100% up to $1,000 by using the code LUCKYRED100.

Payment Methods:



4.75 / 5.0

You’ll be able to get paid out in a day or so with Bitcoin or Interac, which is good to see. Other withdrawal methods, like cheques and bank transfers, are going to take a few days, though.

You can play most of the poker on both the desktop and mobile sites, although the actual design of these sites isn’t the best we’ve seen. It feels pretty out of date, so we’d like to see an update soon.

4. Slots.lv – Best Washington Gambling Site for Online Slots

Pros Hundreds of high RTP slots

$3,000 welcome bonus with 30 spins

Top quality mobile site

Games from iSoftBet and Betsoft

Various cryptos supported Cons No eWallet payments

Some payouts take a bit longer

Whether you’re looking for progressive jackpot games, low variance options, Hold & Win titles, or something else, Slots.lv is going to be your best pick for slots.

Online Gambling:



4.7 / 5.0

When it comes to slots, you’ll find all the most popular games over at Slots.lv. The site has done business with a bunch of developers to bring you the finest games, including Betsoft and iSoftBet.

Now, you’ll find hundreds of options spanning a wide spectrum of styles. There’s an abundance of themes, as well as plenty of progressive jackpots, Hold & Win games, games with crazy bonus rounds, and more. There’s even a bunch of titles exclusive to Slots.lv!

Bonus Offers:



4.8 / 5.0

New players who sign up for a Slots.lv account right now will be able to get a deposit match of up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins. That’s a pretty good way to get started!

Payment Methods:



4.7 / 5.0

In terms of payments, there are five cryptocurrencies to deposit with (including Bitcoin and Litecoin). VISA and Mastercard are also available, although it’s not possible to use any eWallets.

Payouts are typically made in around 24 hours, too, so you won’t be held up when you want to withdraw.

In addition, we found Slots.lv to be one of the best mobile casinos out there. You can play most of the slots from the mobile site, and it looks the part thanks to some top graphic design that scales down to smaller screens well.

5. Bovada – Best Washington Gambling Site for Online Sports Betting

Pros One of the best online sportsbook

Exciting Hot Drop jackpots

$750 welcome bonus

60+ specialty games

Bustling live poker room Cons Could use more e-wallets

Mobile experience could be better

Fan of online sports betting? Then you should have a look at Bovada – it’s one of the best online sportsbooks we could find.

Online Gambling:



4.7 / 5.0

The online casino section at Bovada is great, with tons of slots – including exclusive titles like Astro Cash, one of the hottest games in the world right now.

You’ll also find a wide assortment of other games, including traditional table games. The specialty section is impressive as well, with dozens of titles ranging from Plinko to Aviator.

In addition, it’s also one of the best online sportsbooks in Washington that we could find. It covers dozens of sports and offers some of the best odds out there.

Bonus Offers:



4.7 / 5.0

The casino welcome bonus is three 100% up to $1,000 matched deposits for this, and the playthrough requirements for each of them are only 25x.

Make sure to use the code CAWELCOME100 for the first deposit and then BV2NDCWB for the second and third. If you prefer to deposit with crypto, you’ll get even more cash – up to $3,750 with code BTCCWB1250 on your first deposit and BTC2NDCWB on the subsequent two.

For sports betting, it features a special $750 welcome bonus.

Payment Methods:



4.7 / 5.0

Bovada’s mobile site is a fantastic place to gamble. It’s widely regarded as one of the best mobile gambling sites due to its super smooth design and fast loading times.

Players can deposit and withdraw quickly with five cryptocurrencies, but there are no eWallets available for banking again.

How We Selected the Best Online Casinos & Sportsbooks in WA

Online Gambling

It’s super important for an online gambling site to have a wide range of Washington online casino games to play, spanning a number of game styles. Bonus points can be picked up here if the site offers other options like poker or sports betting as well.

Bonus Offers

The Washington online casino welcome bonus is one of the most important factors of any gambling site. Matched deposits, free spins etc. are some of the best ways to be welcomed into a new site. But that’s only if the terms and conditions (ie. the wagering requirements) are fair.

Many of our top picks are Bitcoin gambling sites, offering generous bonuses and fast payouts.

Payment Methods

This section looks at all the other variables of a Washington gambling site, like the quality of the design, mobile compatibility, and banking setup, as well as the speed of payouts and the choice of payment methods available.

Security and Licensing

Security and Licensing are critical factors in determining the trustworthiness of an online gambling site.

A top-tier online casino or sportsbook should be fully licensed by reputable regulatory bodies and use advanced encryption technology to protect user data and financial transactions.

Customer Support

Customer Support is another essential benchmark for assessing an online gambling platform. The best sites offer 24/7 customer service through various channels such as live chat, email, and phone.

User Experience

User Experience and Interface focus on how easy and enjoyable it is to navigate the site. The layout should be intuitive, with smooth navigation and quick load times. Whether accessed via desktop or mobile, the platform should offer a seamless experience.

We used similar benchmarks when ranking the best California online casinos and New York casino sites.

Is Slots of Vegas Really the Best WA Online Gambling Site?

Slots of Vegas is, without a doubt, the top place to play casino games in Washington. Here are our key reasons for that.

Top slots: All the slots at Slots of Vegas have been supplied by RealTime Gaming, so you could pick one at random and know it’s going to be good.

All the slots at Slots of Vegas have been supplied by RealTime Gaming, so you could pick one at random and know it’s going to be good. Excellent live games: There’s a reason Slots of Vegas has won the award of best live dealer casino. Its live casino games are second to none.

There’s a reason Slots of Vegas has won the award of best live dealer casino. Its live casino games are second to none. Generous bonus: With up to $2,500 and 50 free spins on offer to new players, Slots of Vegas is one of the best casino bonuses.

With up to $2,500 and 50 free spins on offer to new players, Slots of Vegas is one of the best casino bonuses. Free games: Slots of Vegas offers all the non-live games for free. We love using the demo slots, etc., here.

Land-Based Casinos vs Online Casinos in Washington

What’s better to play at? Land-based casinos (i.e. tribal casinos) or online casinos? We’re about to make our case for the superior online domain:

Bonus Offers: Almost all Washington online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to new players. That’s one of the key benefits of land casinos.

More Games: You’ll have access to a much wider range of casino games if you choose to play online, as compared to a land-based casino.

Access at All Hours: Night owl? You can play online until the early hours if you so wish. There aren’t any closing times at online gambling sites.

Better Payouts: Online casinos are better than their land-based counterparts in terms of the amount that you can win. Higher RTPs and better loyalty programs ensure this.

Playing outside of Washington State? Check out our list of the best Nevada casinos online.

Washington Online Casinos: FAQs

Is Online Gambling Allowed in Washington State? Yes, online gambling is allowed in Washington. Just make sure you’re playing at a reputable casino like the ones listed above. Are Washington Online Casinos Legit? Not all online casinos in Washington are legit, no. In order to stay safe (and have the best time), you should limit yourself to licensed sites that have spent years building up a business. All of the sites above meet this criteria, or else they wouldn’t have been considered for this list. Is Online Gambling Legal in Washington? No, at the time of writing, online gambling legal sites are yet not available in WA. So, before the Washington State Gambling Commission takes control of the online market, you can use offshore gambling websites. What is the Best Washington Casino Online? Slots of Vegas is the best WA casino according to our strict ranking criteria. Close behind it are Super Slots and Lucky Red casino.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casinos in WA

Here’s a quick look back at the top five online gambling sites in Washington, with a look at the welcome bonuses you can get when you sign up and deposit at each of them.

Slots of Vegas: The number one site for gambling online in Washington has the whole package. Loads of great games, and a 250% up to $2,500 deposit match to play them with when you use the code WILD250, as well as 50 free spins.

The number one site for gambling online in Washington has the whole package. Loads of great games, and a 250% up to $2,500 deposit match to play them with when you use the code WILD250, as well as 50 free spins. Super Slots: Super Slots offers the largest and most generous welcome bonus in Washington. The bonus is worth $6,000, and you’ll need the promo codes SS250 and SS100 to claim it.

Super Slots offers the largest and most generous welcome bonus in Washington. The bonus is worth $6,000, and you’ll need the promo codes SS250 and SS100 to claim it. Lucky Red Casino: Mobile players are probably going to want to check out Lucky Red Casino. And when you sign up and use the code LUCKYRED400, you can get a 400% up to $4,000 deposit match.

Mobile players are probably going to want to check out Lucky Red Casino. And when you sign up and use the code LUCKYRED400, you can get a 400% up to $4,000 deposit match. Slots.lv: Slots fans, don’t miss out on the range of games available at Slots.lv. Also, be sure to grab the $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins.

Slots fans, don’t miss out on the range of games available at Slots.lv. Also, be sure to grab the $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins. Bovada: This is the best online sportsbook, covering dozens of sports online. New players can also get up to a $750 sports betting bonus.

If you are traveling, make sure to check out our list of the best online gambling sites in Florida.

How to Sign Up at Online Washing Gambling Sites

Check out this handy guide to getting your new account at Slots of Vegas, the top gambling site in Washington.

Fill Out the Signup Form Head to Slots of Vegas

Hit the “Register” button

Enter a few details Confirm Your Account Create a password

Agree to the terms

Upload your ID Make Your Deposit Go to the cashier

Choose a payment method

Enter an amount and transact Gamble Online Play some casino games

Enjoy your bonus funds

Meet the wagering requirements

Tips for Online Gambling in Washington State

Look for the Highest Game Payouts

High RTPs allow you to stretch your bankroll further, so if you don’t know what to play, be sure to check out games with the highest percentages.

Try Free Demo Slots

Some gambling sites, such as Slots of Vegas, allow you to play their games for free as demos. This is a great way to practice or to see if you actually like a game before you spend any money.

Sign Up for All the Bonus Offers

With 10 excellent gambling sites offering 10 excellent bonuses, you’re going to be able to grab a lot of bonus cash and free spins while you shop around. There’s really no reason not to grab all the bonuses, just as long as you take it slow so that you can meet the wagering requirements.

Read the Bonus Terms

On the subject of wagering requirements, it’s imperative that you always know what they are before you sign up for a bonus. Read all bonus terms carefully before you sign up for one so that you know what you have to do to be able to cash out your winnings.

Stay Safe When You Gamble Online

Be sure to adhere to all site requirements (ie the minimum gambling age of 21) when you play online. Many of these rules are the same at Nevada online casinos as well as in other states. Also, to protect yourself from problem gambling, consider using responsible gambling tools like deposit limits. You can also reach out to support lines if you ever need to.

So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites in Washington?

Washington casino sites offer the ultimate gambling experience: exciting, high-payout games, lightning-fast cashouts, and loads of other great features.

The WA online gambling site to do casinos best overall is Slots of Vegas. This multi-award-winning casino has ticked all the boxes for us, with some of the best games, bonuses, and payouts we’ve ever seen.

No matter which site you choose, please always gamble responsibly.

