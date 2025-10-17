Leaks surrounding Assassin’s Creed Shadows suggest that Ubisoft’s Japan-based action-adventure game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5, 2025. While Ubisoft has not confirmed the release, consistent reports from Dealabs, insider billbil-kun, and a French retailer listing have all pointed to the same date and version details.

The information follows several earlier hints that Ubisoft was preparing new editions of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for additional platforms. Although no official statement has been made, the consistency across multiple sources has given fans a clearer idea of when the port could arrive.

Key Takeaways Assassin’s Creed Shadows is reportedly releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5, 2025, according to several verified leaks.

The Switch 2 version will be distributed as a Game-Key Card, requiring players to download the full game online.

An official Ubisoft announcement is reportedly planned between now and November 7, possibly confirming the release.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Early Success

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was released on March 20, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Despite early delays and controversy before launch, the title performed strongly after release. Within one day, it surpassed one million players, and by the four-month mark, it reached five million players, earning the title of the second-biggest launch in Assassin’s Creed history.

Ubisoft expanded the game in September 2025 with its first major content update, Claws of Awaji, released on September 16. The expansion was offered free to players who pre-ordered the base game. The company confirmed these performance numbers during its first-quarter FY 2025–26 earnings call, further demonstrating its continued support for the title.

Dealabs Report Confirms December 5 Release

A detailed report from Dealabs claims that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 5, 2025. This follows an earlier discovery of a physical Switch 2 edition listing from a French retailer, which briefly appeared online before being deleted.

According to Dealabs, its investigation verified the authenticity of both the version and the release date mentioned in the listing. The report also indicates that Ubisoft will open pre-orders for the Switch 2 edition, though the exact date for pre-orders remains unknown. Dealabs added that an announcement is expected between now and November 7, suggesting that Ubisoft may soon make the news official.

In a post dated October 14, 2025, journalist billbil-kun supported the report, writing,

“Following our recent investigations, we are able to confirm the arrival of Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2. According to our information, the physical version of AC Shadows will be released in France on December 5, 2025.”

The insider also stated that Ubisoft plans to shadow drop the Switch 2 version, meaning it would appear digitally without prior marketing or promotion.

Game-Key Card Format Confirmed in Retail Listing

The now-deleted Auchan retailer listing confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Switch 2 will be distributed as a Game-Key Card. This card does not contain the full game data; instead, it grants players access to download the complete game online. Because of this, an internet connection is required to install and play.

Nintendo has promoted Game-Key Cards as a way to make it easier for third-party developers to release games on its hardware, citing lower production costs and simpler storage management. However, the approach has drawn mixed reactions from players who prefer physical cartridges that can run offline.

Fans have expressed concern that Game-Key Cards reduce ownership value, one of the main reasons physical versions are purchased. In online forums, users have cited this model as limiting for players without stable internet connections.

Ubisoft previously used this distribution method for Star Wars Outlaws, which launched on Switch 2 in September 2025, using a Game-Key Card. That title received attention for its high-quality port and strong performance in handheld mode, achieved through DLSS and ray tracing technologies.

Comparisons to Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws Port

Following Star Wars Outlaws’ success on Switch 2, many observed the similarities in how Ubisoft is preparing Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The September 2025 release of Star Wars Outlaws demonstrated that large-scale open-world titles could run effectively on Nintendo’s newer hardware.

According to Digital Foundry, the Outlaws port performed impressively due to its advanced rendering technologies. While Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Outlaws were developed by different Ubisoft teams using separate engines — AnvilNext for Shadows and Snowdrop for Outlaws — both games share a large-scale design and technical ambition.

The graphical complexity of Assassin’s Creed Shadows makes it a demanding title, and its performance on Switch 2 will likely depend on optimization. Although no details have been confirmed, the leaks suggest Ubisoft is confident enough to bring the title to the platform before the end of 2025.

Supporting Evidence From PEGI and Ubisoft Statements

Hints of a Nintendo version have circulated since early 2025. In April, the PEGI ratings website temporarily listed Assassin’s Creed Shadows as supporting Nintendo Switch 2, before the entry was later modified.

Later, during a July 2025 company statement, Ubisoft mentioned that “new versions of the game were in the works for other machines,” though it did not specify which ones. The recent leaks align with that statement, indicating that the Switch 2 edition could have been under development at that time.