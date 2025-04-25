Culture
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8: Everything That Changed in the Final Update

  • Fred Maithya
  • April 25, 2025
  • 5 minute read
Patch 8 is the last major update for Baldur’s Gate 3, and Larian Studios made it the biggest yet. It fixes long-standing bugs, adds new features, and brings major improvements across every part of the game. This patch has over 19,000 words of notes, making it one of the largest updates in the game’s history.

This update is important not only because of its size but also because Larian has confirmed it will be the final content patch. After this, only minor hotfixes will be released. The developers are now moving on to new projects.

Key Takeaways
  • Patch 8 is the last major update for Baldur’s Gate 3, with over 19,000 words worth of changes and features.
  • 12 brand-new subclasses were introduced—one for each class—offering fresh gameplay possibilities and unique abilities.
  • Cross-play, Photo Mode, and major bug fixes round out this enormous quality-of-life and content upgrade.

New Subclasses for Every Class

A major feature of Patch 8 is the addition of 12 new subclasses, one for each playable class. The subclasses add new skills, animations, effects, and, in some cases, new voice lines.

The subclasses and their highlights include:

  • Death Domain Cleric can ignore necrotic resistance and deal extra damage through Channel Divinity.
  • Hexblade Warlock can curse enemies, bind weapons, summon a specter, and avoid damage with a 50% chance.
  • Bladesinging Wizard mixes melee and magic, gaining AC and movement boosts through Bladesong.
  • College of Glamour Bard uses charm-based crowd control and healing, starting with Mantle of Inspiration.
  • Circle of Stars Druid uses constellations instead of shapeshifting to deal damage or heal.
  • Giant Barbarian throws weapons that return and gain elemental damage through Elemental Cleaver.
  • Oath of the Crown Paladin focuses on protecting allies and drawing enemy attention.
  • Swashbuckler Rogue avoids opportunity attacks, gains bonus actions, and uses disarming attacks.
  • Way of the Drunken Master Monk has unique abilities when drunk, such as extra movement and disengagement.
  • Shadow Magic Sorcerer can teleport in darkness, summon a shadow hound, and resist death.
  • Swarmkeeper Ranger uses psychic moths or other insects to blind enemies and teleport out of danger.
  • Arcane Archer Fighter uses elemental arrows, though their power doesn’t scale well in later acts.

Subclasses unlock at different levels depending on the class:

  • Level 1 for Cleric, Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock
  • Level 2 for Druid, Wizard
  • Level 3 for Barbarian, Bard, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue

The BG3 new subclasses are available in all modes, including multiplayer and Honour Mode.

Full Cross-Play Between Platforms

Patch 8 introduces cross-play for PC, Mac, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Players can now join each other’s games across platforms. Progress is also shared if players connect their platform accounts to a Larian account.

To use cross-play:

  1. Link your platform account to your Larian account.
  2. Enable cross-play in the game settings.
  3. Create or join a multiplayer lobby using the “Cross-Play” tab.

If mods are being used, the new Mod Verification Window checks if all players have the same versions installed. Players can’t join unless the mods match.

Photo Mode Added

Another new feature is Photo Mode, which lets players take custom screenshots during gameplay. It can be turned on by:

  • Pressing F9 on PC
  • Pressing both analog sticks on a controller

Photo Mode includes:

  • Camera controls for zoom, rotation, and filters
  • Character posing and facial expressions
  • Over 300 stickers
  • Options to adjust lighting, color, and depth of field

Photo Mode doesn’t work during cinematics or dialogue scenes, but it works in combat and exploration. Screenshots are saved in the game’s screenshot folder or console gallery.

Major Bug Fixes and Game Improvements

Patch 8 fixes many bugs, including some that have affected the game since release. For example:

  • NPCs no longer turn hostile after walking into dangerous surfaces after combat ends.
  • Minthara no longer disappears or gets stuck in quests.
  • Characters now show correct dialogue depending on whether others are alive or dead.
  • UI tooltips and freezes have been fixed, and traders now appear on the map, even if far away.
  • Looting multiple items is now 15 times faster, improving gameplay flow.

The patch also fixes crashes:

  • Fixed crashes on save loading, leveling up, and mod incompatibility.
  • Fixed split-screen and multiplayer black screen bugs.
  • Fixed controller and mouse input issues.

Combat has also been adjusted:

  • Potent Spellcasting now affects Bursting Sinew and Toll the Dead.
  • Owlbear’s Rage condition now works correctly.
  • Necrotic resistance is handled properly for spells and abilities.

Boss fights on higher difficulties like Tactician and Honour Mode have been slightly rebalanced.

Improvements for Modding and the Toolkit

Modding support received important updates. The BG3 Modding Toolkit now allows partial-level editing, meaning creators can:

  • Add new NPCs and objects
  • Create interactive containers and traps
  • Add animations or effects to existing maps

However, modders can’t yet change terrain or built-in dialogue.

UI changes for modding include:

  • Scrollbars for the subclass and origin selection
  • Support for racial passives and custom feat descriptions
  • Better compatibility with mods like ImpUI

Mod creators now also appear in the game’s credits, including contributors like Djmr and Caites.

Other Features and Notes

Patch 8 includes several final touches:

  • Steam Trading Cards are now supported, letting players craft badges and use profile backgrounds and emoticons.
  • Cinematics have been cleaned up, and issues like hair changes during intimacy scenes with Shadowheart and camera glitches during short character cutscenes have been fixed.
  • Dozens of small bug fixes were added, including problems in:
    • The Gauntlet of Shar (platform bugs)
    • Moonrise Towers (combat triggers)
    • Honour Mode deaths and save issues
    • Dialogue conditions with characters like Gale, Halsin, and Viconia

A Final Message From Larian

In their official message, Larian Studios confirmed that Patch 8 is the final content update for Baldur’s Gate 3. They said they’ve told the story they wanted and will now focus on their next project.

“From patching in a way to change your appearance to adding new ways to romance your companion to giving you Honour Mode… we’ve tried to close the game with everything you’ve asked for,” the studio stated.

They also released a final animated short featuring the main cast—and a surprise appearance by studio head Swen Vincke, who appears in metal armor as a cartoon version of himself.

