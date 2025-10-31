After months of leaks and speculation, Electronic Arts (EA) officially launched Battlefield RedSec, the free-to-play battle royale mode for Battlefield 6, on October 28, 2025. The release occurred alongside the rollout of Battlefield 6 Season 1, which also introduced a new map, a new mode, a new vehicle, and multiple new weapons.

Earlier in the year, EA and DICE confirmed that a battle royale experience for Battlefield 6 was in active development. At that time, the companies also announced that playtests were being conducted through Battlefield Labs, providing select fans early access. Following these sessions, gameplay footage appeared online, though EA did not issue an official statement about the mode until October. Reports from trusted insiders suggested the company intended to shadow-drop the mode alongside Season 1, a claim later verified when EA confirmed Battlefield RedSec’s release just one day before launch.

RedSec’s Global Launch and Platforms

The official announcement came through a post on Twitter (X) from the Battlefield account, which shared a short teaser and confirmed the release schedule. The post read:

According to the post, Battlefield RedSec launched globally on Tuesday, October 28, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT. The reveal confirmed that the mode would be free-to-play and accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

At the same time, EA premiered a YouTube countdown for the Battlefield RedSec Official Gameplay Trailer, which went live alongside the release. The trailer thumbnail displayed four soldiers walking away from a downed airliner in a burning residential neighborhood, offering the first official visual reference for the new mode.

Fort Lyndon: Battlefield’s Largest Map to Date

Following the launch of Battlefield RedSec, EA and DICE released the official battle royale map and all points of interest. The map is titled Fort Lyndon and is located in a fictional area of Southern California.

According to DICE, Fort Lyndon is the largest Battlefield map ever created and includes twenty major locations, described as points of interest (POIs), where players can explore and engage in combat. The map features a range of environments, including industrial wastelands, urban areas, and a massive coastline.

EA stated that Fort Lyndon’s varied design was intended to provide players with multiple types of terrain to navigate as they play matches and compete for victory.

Fire-Based Storm Mechanic Introduced

Battlefield RedSec introduces a new storm circle mechanic distinct from other games in the battle royale genre. In RedSec, a firestorm engulfs the map as each 100-player match progresses. The fire destroys everything it touches and instantly eliminates players who enter it.

While other battle royale games use storm circles that deal damage over time, EA confirmed that RedSec’s fire mechanic is significantly more dangerous, immediately removing players who make contact with it.

Connection to Battlefield 6 and Player Progression

Battlefield RedSec is directly connected to Battlefield 6 through shared progression and customization systems. EA confirmed that players who already own Battlefield 6 can access their weapons and cosmetic items within RedSec.

Players who do not own the main game can still download Battlefield RedSec for free. The mode is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, ensuring access across all current-generation platforms.

Confirmation After Weeks of Leaks

Before the official reveal, multiple leaks had already circulated online, accurately detailing the mode’s title, launch date, and format. Insider Gaming and Modern Warzone both reported that the battle royale mode would be titled Battlefield: RedSec and launch on October 28, 2025. Around the same time, a placeholder video appeared on Battlefield’s YouTube channel under the title “Battlefield REDSEC Official Gameplay Trailer,” with the description, “Free to Play. October 28th.”

These leaks were followed by community speculation and footage from the Battlefield Labs tests. EA did not comment until October 27, when it officially confirmed the release date on social media. The proximity of the announcement to the launch suggested that the publisher moved quickly to regain control of the narrative after details spread online.

Player Response and Sales Milestones

The debut of RedSec followed Battlefield 6’s strong commercial performance. EA confirmed that the game achieved record franchise sales within its first three days, selling over 7 million copies worldwide. On Steam, it recorded a peak of more than 747,000 concurrent players, making it one of the platform’s most-played titles at launch.

The addition of RedSec extended the game’s momentum by opening its doors to a larger player base. Many fans viewed the release as EA’s entry into the competitive free-to-play market already dominated by Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and EA’s own Apex Legends.