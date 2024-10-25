So, you’ve got your gaming setup all set—fancy PC, killer graphics, super-fast internet—but something’s still missing, right?

Aside from your PC, the next thing that makes all the difference is quality gaming headphones.

And we’ve all been there, stuck with a headset that sounds like garbage or feels like it’s squeezing your head.

But no worries, I’ve got your back!

I’ve spent too many hours (seriously) testing out gaming headsets, and I’m here to help you find the best ones in 2024.

If you need something affordable but still good, or if you’re ready to spend big on top-tier sound, this guide has you covered.

Let’s check out the options and make sure your ears get the upgrade they deserve!

Key Takeaways HyperX Cloud Alpha is still the king of wired gaming headsets. It has great audio, is super comfy, and is affordable.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless brings the same awesomeness but with a class-leading 300-hour battery life.

Corsair HS55 is a solid choice for budget gamers who don’t want to sacrifice too much in sound or comfort.

Why You Should Care About Your Gaming Headset

Before we get into the actual headsets, let me ask you: What’s the point of having an amazing gaming setup if you can’t fully hear your game?

Exactly.

Think about it—you might have the best monitor in the world, but as you probably already know, gaming isn’t only about what you see—it’s what you hear, too.

Hearing that enemy sneaking up behind you?

Critical.

Getting fully immersed in a game’s story?

Priceless.

In short, if you’re gaming without a proper headset, you’re missing out on a massive part of the experience.

The audio quality, comfort, microphone clarity, and even noise-canceling features make a huge difference in how you game.

You’re here because you want the best, and I’m here to help you sort through the noise (pun intended) and find the perfect headset for you.

Best Wired Gaming Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Alright, first up, let’s talk about the HyperX Cloud Alpha—a wired beauty that’s been at the top of its game for a while now.

And guess what? It’s still here in 2024, rocking the crown like nobody’s business.

So, why is the HyperX Cloud Alpha still considered one of the best gaming headsets?

Simple: It checks all the right boxes.

You’ve got comfort, killer sound, and reliability.

This headset doesn’t have a bunch of unnecessary bells and whistles—it just does what it’s supposed to do really well.

Why You’ll Love It:

Sound Quality : The 50mm drivers pack a punch with deep bass and clear highs, which means everything from satisfying headshots to immersive in-game soundtracks come through beautifully.

: The 50mm drivers pack a punch with deep bass and clear highs, which means everything from satisfying headshots to immersive in-game soundtracks come through beautifully. Comfort : Its plush ear cups are a game-changer. You can wear this headset for hours on end and barely feel it. Trust me—I’ve pulled all-nighters with this thing on.

: Its plush ear cups are a game-changer. You can wear this headset for hours on end and barely feel it. Trust me—I’ve pulled all-nighters with this thing on. Durability: It’s built like a tank. The metal frame and durable materials mean it will last through all those rage quits and sudden throws across the room (no judgment).

Downsides?

Honestly, there aren’t many.

The only con is that it’s wired, which means you’re tethered to your PC or console.

But it’s a non-issue if you don’t mind that and prefer the lower latency of wired connections.

Who Should Buy This?

If you’re a purist who wants excellent sound without any wireless fuss, this headset is for you.

It’s perfect for both competitive and casual gamers who just want a great headset that’s also super comfy for long sessions.

Best Wireless Gaming Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Okay, let’s say you love everything about the HyperX Cloud Alpha but hate being tied down by wires.

Then, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is for you.

This headset is basically the Cloud Alpha but with one insane feature: a 300-hour battery life.

That’s like charging it once and gaming for weeks before even thinking about charging again.

It’s witchcraft, I tell ya.

Why You’ll Love It:

Insane Battery Life : Let’s just say it again—300 hours! This is practically unheard of in the world of wireless gaming headsets.

: Let’s just say it again—300 hours! This is practically unheard of in the world of wireless gaming headsets. Great Sound : Like its wired cousin, the Cloud Alpha Wireless nails it with sound quality. Directional audio, immersive bass—it’s all here.

: Like its wired cousin, the Cloud Alpha Wireless nails it with sound quality. Directional audio, immersive bass—it’s all here. Wireless Freedom: No wires, no worries. You can roam freely without worrying about snagging your headset cable on something.

Any Drawbacks?

The only thing that might bother some gamers is that the microphone is just okay.

It’s not bad, but for those who rely on crystal-clear comms, it’s not quite as sharp as some of the other headsets we’ll cover later.

Also, it’s not the loudest headset in the world.

So, if you’re one to crank it up, this might be something to consider.

Who Should Buy This?

Anyone tired of having their headset tethered to their console or PC but still wants top-tier sound and the freedom of wireless gaming.

Oh, and if you hate charging things as much as I do, this headset’s for you.

Best Budget Gaming Headset: Corsair HS55 Stereo

Not everyone’s looking to drop a fortune on a gaming headset, and that’s totally cool.

If you’re ballin’ on a budget but still want a headset that doesn’t suck, check out the Corsair HS55 Stereo.

This bad boy is the best budget gaming headset of 2024, and for good reason—it delivers way more than you’d expect for the price.

Why You’ll Love It:

Solid Sound Quality : For its price, the sound is shockingly good. It’s balanced, meaning the bass won’t overpower everything else, but it’s still punchy enough to make explosions feel satisfying.

: For its price, the sound is shockingly good. It’s balanced, meaning the bass won’t overpower everything else, but it’s still punchy enough to make explosions feel satisfying. Comfortable for Long Sessions : The ear cups are soft, the headset is lightweight, and it won’t give you a headache after an hour of wearing it.

: The ear cups are soft, the headset is lightweight, and it won’t give you a headache after an hour of wearing it. Affordable: You get a lot for what you’re paying—great audio, a decent mic, and good build quality. It’s hard to beat that. For this reason, it’s the best cheap gaming headset.

The Catch?

If we’re being honest, its features and sound quality will not compete with some of the higher-end models on this list.

It’s a basic headset that doesn’t come with any fancy software or many extra features.

And the microphone, while functional, isn’t going to blow your mind.

Who Should Buy This?

If you need a good, reliable headset that won’t break the bank, the Corsair HS55 is the one.

It’s especially great for casual gamers or anyone just getting into gaming who doesn’t want to spend a ton immediately.

Best Audiophile Wired Gaming Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X

Now, let’s talk about the fancy stuff.

If you’re a gamer who’s super particular about sound, then the Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X might be the wired audiophile gaming headset of your dreams.

Beyerdynamic is known for making incredible headphones, and this one is no exception.

It’s not your traditional “gaming headset” (there is no attached mic or RGB lighting here), but if audio is your thing, you’ll love it.

Why You’ll Love It:

Audiophile-Grade Sound : This headset has a balanced sound profile with punchy bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. You’ll be hearing things in your games you never even noticed before.

: This headset has a balanced sound profile with punchy bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. You’ll be hearing things in your games you never even noticed before. Build Quality : It’s as solid as a rock. The DT 900 Pro X is built with premium materials, so it’s not just about how good it sounds—it feels great, too.

: It’s as solid as a rock. The DT 900 Pro X is built with premium materials, so it’s not just about how good it sounds—it feels great, too. Comfort for Days: The velour ear cups are some of the softest I’ve ever worn. Seriously, it’s like putting clouds on your ears.

The Downsides?

This is an open-back headset, meaning it won’t block out external noise.

That’s fine if you’re in a quiet environment, but if you’ve got a noisy household or roommates, that might be a problem.

As I mentioned earlier, there is no built-in microphone, so you’ll need a separate one for voice chat.

Who Should Buy This?

If sound quality is the most important thing to you, and you don’t mind getting a separate microphone for voice comms, this is your headset.

It’s perfect for audiophiles who want the best sound for gaming and listening to music.

Best Wireless Audiophile Headset: Audeze Maxwell

Now, if you want that audiophile-level sound but in a wireless package, allow me to introduce you to the Audeze Maxwell.

Although this headset is a bit pricey, it delivers incredible sound quality that rivals even the best-wired sets.

Plus, it uses planar magnetic drivers, which is a big deal in the audiophile world.

Why You’ll Love It:

Planar Magnetic Drivers : These deliver a broader, more natural sound compared to traditional dynamic drivers, which makes everything—whether it’s music, movies, or gaming—sound fantastic.

: These deliver a broader, more natural sound compared to traditional dynamic drivers, which makes everything—whether it’s music, movies, or gaming—sound fantastic. Versatility : It’s wireless, yes, but it also has many connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB-C, and even 3.5mm. So, if you ever want to use it with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth, you’re covered.

: It’s wireless, yes, but it also has many connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB-C, and even 3.5mm. So, if you ever want to use it with a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth, you’re covered. Comfort: It’s comfortable for long sessions, even though it’s a bit heavier than your average gaming headset.

Downsides?

The Audeze Maxwell is heavier, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

Also, while the sound is phenomenal, the software that comes with it is, let’s say, not phenomenal.

It can sometimes be buggy, which is frustrating when you spend so much on a headset.

Who Should Buy This?

If you want the best possible gaming sound and don’t want to be tethered to your desk, this is the wireless headset for you.

Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth every penny for serious audiophiles.

Best Gaming Headset for Streamers: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet

If you’re a streamer, you probably know how important it is to have high-quality audio—for both you and your audience.

That’s where the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet comes in.

This headset delivers great sound and packs a broadcast-quality microphone, so you don’t need to buy a separate mic setup for your streams.

Why You’ll Love It:

Professional Mic Quality : The cardioid condenser mic built into this headset is miles better than what you’ll find on most gaming headphones. And your audience will appreciate how clean and clear your voice sounds.

: The cardioid condenser mic built into this headset is better than what you’ll find on most gaming headphones. And your audience will appreciate how clean and clear your voice sounds. Good Sound for Gaming : Audio-Technica knows its stuff about sound, and this headset is no exception. It sounds fantastic whether you’re gaming or just listening to music.

: Audio-Technica knows its stuff about sound, and this headset is no exception. It sounds fantastic whether you’re gaming or just listening to music. Plug-and-Play Simplicity: You don’t need a fancy setup or extra gear. Just plug it in, and you’re good to go.

Drawbacks?

The price is on the higher side for a wired headset, and while the mic is fantastic, there’s no sound control on the headset itself.

So, if you want to tweak your volume or mute yourself, you’ll have to do it through your software or on your PC.

Who Should Buy This?

If you’re a streamer or content creator looking for a high-quality mic without wanting to deal with a complicated setup, this is the headset for you.

It’s also great if you want a headset that also functions well as a pair of headphones for everyday use.

Best Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset: AceZone A-Spire

Last but not least, we’ve got the AceZone A-Spire, the ultimate choice for anyone who plays in noisy environments.

If you’re in a busy household, a dorm, or just want to block out distractions, this headset has active noise cancellation tuned specifically for gaming.

Why You’ll Love It:

Noise Cancellation : The active noise canceling here is legit . It works really well to block out things like voices, keyboard clacking, or general background noise.

: The active noise canceling here is . It works really well to block out things like voices, keyboard clacking, or general background noise. Microphone Quality : The mic on this headset is crystal clear, so your teammates will have no problem hearing your callouts.

: The mic on this headset is crystal clear, so your teammates will have no problem hearing your callouts. Comfort: The ear cups are thick and plush, which helps with both comfort and noise isolation. You can wear this thing for hours without it becoming uncomfortable.

Downsides?

The price is definitely a bit expensive.

This is a premium headset, and it’s not for everyone, especially if you don’t need active noise cancellation.

Also, while it’s technically wireless, it’s not designed to be fully wireless for PC gaming—you’ll still need to use a cable for the best performance.

Who Should Buy This?

If you game in a loud environment and want to block out everything so you can focus, the AceZone A-Spire is for you.

It’s also great for anyone who plays many competitive shooters and needs top-notch mic clarity and noise isolation.

Time to Upgrade — Get the Gaming Sound You Deserve

So, there you have it—the best gaming headsets of 2024.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option like the Corsair HS55 or want to go all out with the audiophile-level Audeze Maxwell, there’s something on this list for every kind of gamer.

When choosing a gaming headset, remember to consider what’s most important to you.

Do you need wireless freedom?

Is sound quality your top priority?

Or maybe you’re a streamer who needs a great microphone?

Whatever it is, there’s a headset on this list that will fit your needs and budget.

Happy gaming!

And may your audio always be crisp, your comms clear, and your enemies… well, easily heard sneaking up on you.