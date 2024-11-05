Gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S is great, but PC gaming is unparalleled.

Thanks to exclusive PC titles, wild mods, free online play, and ports that look and sound way better than on consoles, gaming on PC is, by far, the best way to play your favorite games.

And when it comes to finding games, Steam is where it’s at, as it’s packed with thousands of options across every genre you can think of.

But with so many choices, where do you even begin?

Don’t worry about that; you’ll be happy to know we’ve done the legwork

We’re about to dive into our roundup of the best Steam games for 2024, from epic adventures to fast-paced shooters.

Check it out and find your next favorite game.

1. Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a masterclass in role-playing games, drawing directly from the rules and spirit of Dungeons & Dragons.

The game offers unparalleled freedom of choice, from how you create your character (races, classes, and backgrounds) to your interactions with NPCs and party members.

And amazingly, the branching storylines mean no two playthroughs are the same.

Honestly, the game’s graphics are stunning, and the meticulous attention to detail brings the world of Faerûn to life.

Plus, multiplayer mode allows friends to join campaigns, making it a social experience reminiscent of a tabletop game night.

2. Diablo IV

Blizzard’s Diablo IV returns to the series’ dark roots, blending dungeon crawling with an expansive open-world format.

The story centers on Lilith’s return, unleashing chaos across Sanctuary.

Players can choose from various classes such as Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer, each with unique skill trees and playstyles.

Perhaps the biggest pro for this game is that the combat feels fluid and dynamic, with mechanics that encourage creativity.

New features like PvP zones and shared world events add layers of social interaction, so Diablo IV is, in fact, an evolving online experience.

3. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium is a standout for its focus on dialogue and decision-making.

The game puts you in the role of a detective suffering from amnesia who is tasked with solving a murder in the war-torn city of Revachol.

What sets it apart is the internal dialogue mechanics where various parts of your psyche, like Logic and Empathy, argue and influence your decisions.

The Final Cut version adds voice acting for all characters and political quests that deepen the narrative.

So, this game is ideal for those who appreciate a story that challenges societal norms and embraces existential questions.

4. Dota 2

Dota 2, developed by Valve, is a free-to-play MOBA that has defined the genre for years.

It features over 120 heroes, each with unique abilities and roles, whether you prefer to play as a support healer or a tanky initiator.

The game’s complexity lies in its strategies, timing, and teamwork, making each match a test of skill and coordination.

The learning curve is steep, but the rewards for mastering Dota 2 are immense, including participation in major tournaments like The International, where prize pools reach tens of millions.

5. Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix did more than remaster Final Fantasy VII; they actually rebuilt it from the ground up.

The game takes the original’s beloved Midgar sequence and turns it into a full-length game with expanded storylines, new characters, and real-time action combat.

Players can switch between Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith, each with unique fighting styles that contribute to fast-paced, strategic battles.

The reimagined soundtrack and voice acting breathe new life into the classic tale. Thus, it’s a must-play for fans and newcomers.

6. Fire Pro Wrestling World

Spike Chunsoft’s Fire Pro Wrestling World is an incredible wrestling simulation.

Known for its 2D sprite-based graphics, the game offers an almost overwhelming level of customization.

Players can create wrestlers with unique move sets, design custom arenas, and even script storylines.

The integration with Steam Workshop allows for easy sharing of custom content. Because of this, every player’s experience is unique.

The gameplay mechanics focus on timing and strategic grappling, which is great as it rewards skill over button mashing.

7. Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics by Splash Damage and The Coalition brings the visceral world of Gears of War into a turn-based tactical format.

Players take control of Gabe Diaz and a team of soldiers as they battle the Locust Horde in a prequel set 12 years before the original Gears of War.

The game keeps the series’ signature brutal executions and cover mechanics but adds new tactical elements like overwatch and precision strikes.

On top of that, missions are varied and require strategic thinking to complete objectives, especially since resources are limited.

8. Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive from Arc System Works pushes the limits of what a fighting game can be.

With its hand-drawn, anime-style visuals and a killer soundtrack composed by Daisuke Ishiwatari, Strive stands out in gameplay and presentation.

Importantly, they’ve streamlined the controls to make it easier for new players to jump in.

But don’t worry; veterans can still dive deep with advanced techniques like Roman Cancels and burst counters.

And get this: the rollback netcode makes online matches incredibly smooth and responsive, which is a huge deal for fighting games.

9. Spider-Man Remastered

Insomniac Games’Spider-Man Remastered takes everything that made the PS4 version a hit and enhances it for PC.

The game boasts improved ray-traced reflections, faster load times, and higher frame rates.

You can swing through an open-world New York City that feels alive, tackling missions, collecting suits, and battling villains like Kingpin and the Sinister Six.

The game’s narrative is as compelling as its gameplay. Its emotional story digs deep into Peter Parker’s life and responsibilities as Spider-Man.

10. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid V offers one of the best stealth-action experiences in gaming.

You take on the role of Big Boss, exploring these huge open-world maps in Afghanistan and Africa.

A great thing is that the gameplay is super flexible. You can be sneaky and non-lethal if you want, or just go in with guns blazing.

Plus, there’s a base-building element where you recruit soldiers and expand your arsenal.

Despite some story holes due to development issues, the gameplay is second to none.

11. Monster Hunter Rise

Originally released on the Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise makes its PC debut with enhanced graphics and smoother performance.

The game introduces new mechanics like the Wirebug, which allows for greater mobility and aerial combat.

Players can also recruit Palamutes, which are canine companions that can be ridden into battle.

It’s amazing how the game’s Yokai-inspired monsters and themed environments make each hunt feel fresh.

Not to mention, multiplayer is seamless, letting you team up with friends or strangers to take down formidable beasts.

12. Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World redefined the series by offering a more accessible experience without sacrificing depth.

You’ll be exploring these lush, interconnected maps that are just teeming with life.

We’re talking about dynamic ecosystems where monsters interact with the environment and each other.

Then, you’ve got 14 different weapon types to choose from, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics.

And that’s not all! The Iceborne expansion adds a ton of new content, like new monsters and high-level hunts.

Of course, the co-op multiplayer is still a huge highlight, making every hunt way more engaging.

13. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Moon Studios’ Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a sequel that improves on everything the original did right.

The game offers fluid platforming mechanics and a beautifully orchestrated soundtrack that complements its emotional storytelling.

Players explore a vast world filled with puzzles, hidden secrets, and challenging bosses.

The art style is nothing short of breathtaking, using vibrant colors and intricate details to create a living, breathing world.

14. Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal takes everything great about the original Persona 5 and adds more.

Players step into the role of a high school student who becomes a Phantom Thief, battling supernatural enemies in elaborate dungeons while maintaining school life during the day.

The Royal version adds a new semester, characters, and gameplay mechanics, extending the story by dozens of hours.

The game is praised for its character development, turn-based combat, and outstanding jazz-inspired soundtrack.

15. Red Dead Redemption 2

It’s safe to say Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 is more than a game; it’s an experience and easily one of the best games on Steam.

Set in 1899, you play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang navigating the decline of the Wild West.

You get dropped into an incredibly detailed world, and it’s packed with things to do.

Think hunting, fishing, robbing trains, helping people out—you name it.

The story itself is really engaging and practically movie-like, with some interesting characters that carry a lot of depth.

And on top of that, there’s Red Dead Online, which gives you even more to do with co-op missions.

16. Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake brings one of the greatest games of all time into the modern era with updated graphics, smoother mechanics, and reworked gameplay that enhances the original while keeping its core intact.

You play as Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to save the President’s daughter while facing hordes of cultists and mutated villagers.

The remake also introduces new puzzles and side quests that keep even veteran players on their toes.

17. Returnal

Housemarque’s Returnal merges roguelike elements with third-person shooting.

You play as Selene, a space explorer trapped in a time loop on a hostile alien planet.

Every time you die, you restart at the crash site, and the world shifts and changes with each loop.

The combat is fast-paced and requires sharp reflexes, while the game’s eerie atmosphere and cryptic story encourage exploration and replayability.

The PC port adds enhanced graphics and customization options for a more immersive experience.

18. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure breaks away from the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet to offer a straightforward, co-op-friendly platformer.

Each level is bursting with creativity, featuring unique challenges, hidden collectibles, and playful visuals.

The game supports both local and online multiplayer, making it a perfect pick for family gaming sessions or playing with friends.

19. Street Fighter 6

As we’re talking about good Steam games, we can’t forget about Street Fighter 6. This classic title builds on the legacy of one of the most iconic fighting game franchises.

They’ve added this new Drive Gauge system, which lets you use special moves strategically. It really adds a new layer to the combat.

There’s also a fresh single-player World Tour mode where you create your own character and go through this whole story-driven experience.

Basically, they’ve kept the competitive gameplay the series is known for but also made it easier for new players to jump in.

20. Super Mega Baseball 3

Super Mega Baseball 3 combines the accessible charm of arcade-style sports with detailed baseball simulation.

It’s got all the modes you’d expect, like Franchise and Season, and they’ve even improved the AI so it actually adjusts to how you play.

But maybe the best thing is this new player traits system. It adds this whole strategic element that makes each match more interesting.

Oh, and with custom teams and online leagues, you can play however you want, whether you’re just messing around or trying to be super competitive.

21. Tekken 7

Tekken 7 wraps up the Mishima family feud in epic style, showcasing dynamic combat mechanics and a deep roster of over 30 characters.

This game has some awesome new moves like Rage Arts and Power Crush, which make matches way more exciting. Seriously, you can pull off some insane comebacks!

The story mode is super engaging, too, with a cool blend of cinematic storytelling and tough fights.

22. The King of Fighters XV

SNK’s The King of Fighters XV carries forward the legacy of its predecessors while modernizing its gameplay.

The roster is extensive, featuring fighters from SNK’s storied history, and the mechanics encourage creativity with combo-driven battles.

Rollback net code ensures smooth online matches, and the variety of modes, including tournaments and spectator options, cater to casual and competitive players alike.

23. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is often considered the pinnacle of open-world RPGs.

You play as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, on a quest to find Ciri, his adopted daughter.

This game’s world is massive, and it’s packed with side quests, deep lore, and a really engaging combat system.

And the story is surprisingly mature, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and morality—and your choices actually matter.

What’s more, the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions are huge! They basically add a ton of new content and make the game even bigger.

24. Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi by Flying Wild Hog is an action-adventure game styled after classic samurai films.

The game is rendered in a striking black-and-white palette and features side-scrolling gameplay with an emphasis on precise combat and timing.

The story follows a samurai seeking revenge and redemption, and the voice acting and soundtrack add to its authentic atmosphere.

25. Vampire Survivors

Developed by Poncle, Vampire Survivors is a rogue-lite that hooks you with simplicity.

Players navigate through increasingly difficult waves of enemies, with the only control being their movement.

The gameplay becomes addictive as you unlock new weapons, power-ups, and characters, creating chaos as your screen fills with pixelated enemies and flashy effects.

26. Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden brings the beloved PS2 classic to Steam, offering an enhanced version of the original with additional content, such as new social links and story events.

Set in the small town of Inaba, you investigate mysterious murders while balancing school life, friendships, and exploring dungeons.

The game’s unique blend of supernatural mystery and slice-of-life gameplay makes it stand out in the JRPG genre.

27. Cities: Skylines

Paradox Interactive’s Cities: Skylines lets you build the metropolis of your dreams (or nightmares).

This game is surprisingly deep. You can get really involved in city planning, traffic management, and public policy creation.

You decide whether to build an efficient utopia or let your city descend into chaos.

And with tons of mods and DLC, you can replay it forever and have a totally different experience each time.

28. Total War: Warhammer 3

Total War: Warhammer 3 from Creative Assembly concludes the trilogy with a bang.

The game introduces new factions and mechanics, such as the Realms of Chaos campaign and sieges with more strategic depth.

Whether you’re aligning with Chaos Gods or leading the mortal empires, the variety of units and battle strategies keeps each campaign fresh.

Additionally, multiplayer allows players to engage in epic, large-scale battles, which adds a competitive edge.

29. Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding offers a narrative-rich experience in which you play as Sam Porter Bridges, a man tasked with reconnecting isolated cities in a fragmented America.

The game’s mechanics revolve around balancing and delivering cargo, requiring players to think strategically about routes and resources.

With its hauntingly beautiful world, emotional storytelling, and star-studded cast, including Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, it’s a must-play for anyone looking for something out of the ordinary.

30. Crusader Kings 3

Crusader Kings 3 is, essentially, a life simulator for medieval rulers.

You’ll manage your dynasty’s rise to power through diplomacy, marriage, war, and sometimes betrayal.

In this game, the characters really drive the action. You’ll end up creating these unique stories without even trying.

Maybe your most trusted ally will turn against you, or your heir will be a total genius who also happens to be a sociopath.

Every time you play, it’s a different experience.

31. Hollow Knight

Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight is a challenging yet rewarding Metroidvania that offers a sprawling underground world full of secrets, platforming challenges, and epic boss battles.

This game features amazing hand-drawn art and a haunting soundtrack, which together create a truly special atmosphere—both beautiful and eerie.

When it comes to gameplay, you’ll need precise controls, and you’ll be upgrading your abilities as you play.

As for the story, it unfolds in a unique way through subtle environmental details.

32. Destiny 2

Bungie’s Destiny 2 stands out for its fast-paced gunplay and RPG elements.

The game continues to evolve with seasonal content, new expansions, and events that keep players engaged.

Whether you’re exploring the latest raid with your clan or tackling daily bounties solo, Destiny 2 offers a variety of activities.

And the game’s lore is deep, unfolding through quests, dialogue, and collectible entries.

33. Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero by Cardboard Computer is an episodic adventure game that blends magical realism with a strong narrative focus.

You play as a truck driver on a journey through the mysterious Route Zero to make one last delivery.

The minimalist art style and haunting soundtrack contribute to an atmosphere that’s more about emotion than action.

Each episode explores themes of debt, community, and the passage of time, making it a thought-provoking experience.

34. XCOM 2

XCOM 2 picks up where its predecessor left off, with humanity now the underdog in an alien-occupied Earth.

The turn-based strategy game challenges you to lead the resistance, build up your base, research new technologies, and command squads’ intense battles.

Each mission requires careful planning, as losing soldiers means losing them for good.

The War of the Chosen expansion adds even more content, such as new enemy factions and hero classes.

35. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2 is often hailed as the best modern CRPG, offering deep narrative choices, tactical combat, and a world that reacts dynamically to player decisions.

You can create your own custom characters or choose from these pre-made “origin” characters.

What’s cool is that they have unique backstories that affect how you interact with the world and the quests you get.

To make things even better, you can play solo or team up with friends in co-op mode, which means you can replay it and have a different experience.

36. Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring blends the punishing combat mechanics of the Dark Souls series with a vast open world.

Get ready to explore the Lands Between, a world filled with cryptic lore, grotesque bosses, and hidden dungeons just waiting to be discovered.

They’ve added horseback riding and mounted combat, which adds a whole new dimension to the gameplay.

And if you’re struggling with a particularly tough enemy, you can always call in your friends for some co-op multiplayer action.

37. Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal amps up everything that made 2016’s Doom great.

This game will test your reflexes. You must be quick, manage your weapons effectively, and stay aggressive.

Every arena feels like this intense dance of death where you’re constantly pushing forward.

Plus, every demon you kill drops health or ammo, so it really encourages you to stay on the offensive.

And the story actually dives into the lore of the Doom Slayer and his fight against Hell, which adds this surprisingly rich backdrop to all the action.

38. Stardew Valley

Created by a single developer, Stardew Valley combines farming, exploration, and social interaction into a game that’s hard to put down.

Players inherit a run-down farm and are tasked with restoring it to its former glory, but there’s so much more to do—fish in the nearby river, delve into the mines, or get to know the townsfolk.

The game’s simplicity belies a deep activity and interaction system that makes every in-game day enjoyable.

39. Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is the sequel to the original co-op shooter that had players working together to spread “managed democracy” across the galaxy.

The sequel keeps the top-down shooting mechanics and improves visuals and smoother gameplay.

Friendly fire is still always on, making teamwork crucial—and often hilarious.

40. Return of the Obra Dinn

Return of the Obra Dinn by Lucas Pope challenges players to solve a mystery aboard an abandoned ship.

The game’s unique visual style, which resembles old computer graphics, and meticulous attention to detail set it apart from other detective games.

You piece together the fates of 60 crew members using a magical pocket watch that shows their last moments, requiring keen observation and deductive reasoning.

41. Apex Legends

Apex Legends combines fast-paced FPS action with hero abilities similar to those in Overwatch.

Each “Legend” has unique powers that can turn the tide of a match, whether deploying a healing drone, calling in a supply drop, or setting traps.

The movement system is incredibly smooth, making it easy to slide, jump, and climb your way across the map.

And the game’s ping system makes communication easy, even without a mic.

42. Hades

Supergiant Games’ Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler that tells the story of Zagreus, Hades’ rebellious son, as he tries to escape the underworld.

Each run is different, with boons from various gods of Olympus providing gameplay variety.

The fast-paced combat is addictive, and the narrative unfolds gradually as you progress, creating a strong incentive to keep playing.

