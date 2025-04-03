If you’ve spent any time in Baldur’s Gate 3, you already know how much fun it is to share the chaos and creativity of its multiplayer mode with friends.

But what happens when your party is scattered across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform, and will crossplay ever be a reality?

Let’s dive into the latest updates from Larian Studios so you know exactly where things stand.

Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Crossplay?

At this moment in time, Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay isn’t live, but it’s firmly on the way.

Larian Studios has been clear that crossplay has been part of the plan from the start.

Michael Douse, Head of Publishing, confirmed that crossplay was envisioned during early development, and while it’s taken longer than expected, it remains a high priority.

The most recent Patch 7 blog reiterated this commitment.

Larian revealed that crossplay is part of their roadmap, although they’ve chosen not to set a specific date.

So, for the time being, multiplayer remains platform-locked, meaning friends on different consoles or PCs can’t yet explore The Forgotten Realms together.

But with Larian’s reputation for delivering on fan requests, the wait for crossplay might be worth it.

How Cross-Platform Progression Works

While full crossplay isn’t here yet, Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform progression is already available.

Essentially, this lets players transfer their saves between platforms so they can pick up their campaign no matter where they play.

For example, you could start your adventure on a PC and continue on a PlayStation or Xbox console.

Good news: Setting up cross-save is simple, though it requires a Larian account:

Log into your Larian account in-game. Open the Options Menu and go to the Gameplay tab. Toggle on Cross-Save.

Once enabled, your saved data syncs across platforms, and you can continue your journey wherever you left off.

But there is one notable drawback: you’ll need to own a copy of the game on each platform you want to use.

Still, this flexibility has been a welcome addition for players with access to multiple devices.

Can PC and Mac Players Play Together?

Interestingly, Baldur’s Gate 3 crossplay is already partially functional for PC and Mac users.

Players using Steam or GoG can seamlessly team up, regardless of whether they’re on Windows or macOS.

Though this compatibility is limited to those platforms, it’s a promising glimpse into how full crossplay could function when it finally arrives.

For mixed-device households or players who frequently switch between PC and Mac, this feature adds a layer of convenience and keeps multiplayer options open.

What’s the Timeline for Full Crossplay?

So, when can we expect Baldur’s Gate crossplay across all platforms?

The answer isn’t clear yet, but signs point to Patch 8.

Larian has stated that this will likely be the final major update for the game, and crossplay is expected to headline the release alongside other features like a photo mode and modding tools.

Based on the time between previous patches, the community speculates that Patch 8 could drop in early 2025.

Okay, so that might feel like a long wait, but Larian’s dedication to delivering a polished product is reassuring.

When it launches, Crossplay will need to work flawlessly across multiple systems, and Larian seems intent on getting it right the first time.

Why Crossplay Matters for Baldur’s Gate 3

Adding crossplay to Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform options will be a game-changer.

Here’s why it’s such a big deal:

Wider Player Base : Crossplay will connect players from PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and that will make it much easier to find party members for multiplayer campaigns.

: Crossplay will connect players from PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and that will make it much easier to find party members for multiplayer campaigns. More Flexibility : You’ll no longer be limited by platform when teaming up with friends. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a console or a PC; everyone can adventure together.

: You’ll no longer be limited by platform when teaming up with friends. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a console or a PC; everyone can adventure together. Stronger Community: Crossplay fosters inclusivity, bringing together players from all platforms to share in the rich, collaborative experience that defines Baldur’s Gate 3.

Given how integral multiplayer is to the game’s design, without question, the arrival of crossplay will massively enhance the player experience and keep the community thriving.

The Bottom Line: What’s Next for Crossplay?

While Baldurs Gate 3 crossplay isn’t here yet, it’s on the horizon.

Until then, features like cross-platform progression and partial compatibility between PC and Mac offer a glimpse of what’s to come.

With Larian’s track record of listening to player feedback and delivering polished updates, it’s clear that crossplay will be worth the wait.

For now, whether you’re diving into couch co-op or exploring solo campaigns, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to deliver a groundbreaking RPG experience.

But rest assured—the journey will only get better when crossplay finally arrives.