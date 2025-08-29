Capcom has confirmed that it will host a Tokyo Game Show 2025 Online Special Program on September 24. The broadcast will begin at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 11:00 p.m. JST, one day before the convention officially opens. The company described the event as a pre-recorded stream that will provide “all the latest Capcom news.”
The announcement follows Capcom’s earlier appearances at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, where a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem was shown. The trailer was met with strong reactions from survival horror fans.
Tokyo Game Show 2025 will take place from September 25 to September 28, 2025, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Organizers have described it as the “biggest” TGS convention ever. Capcom will participate with both playable demos and merchandise, welcoming industry professionals and the general public throughout the duration of the convention.
According to Capcom’s official Tokyo Game Show 2025 lineup, the company will exhibit eight games, all of which will feature playable demos on the show floor. The confirmed list includes:
The specific contents of the demos will be announced later.
Capcom will also feature a merchandise section at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The company has confirmed that the E-Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special Store will offer exclusive commemorative items and special collaborations. Merchandise will be available both at the TGS booth and through the official online shop.
Alongside Capcom, Koei Tecmo, and Bandai Namco have also announced their lineups for Tokyo Game Show 2025.
Koei Tecmo will showcase three titles:
Bandai Namco will bring several titles, including:
Bandai Namco also confirmed a special online showcase featuring Jump+ Jumble Rush news, with timing to be announced.
