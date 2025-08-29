Capcom has confirmed that it will host a Tokyo Game Show 2025 Online Special Program on September 24. The broadcast will begin at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 11:00 p.m. JST, one day before the convention officially opens. The company described the event as a pre-recorded stream that will provide “all the latest Capcom news.”

The announcement follows Capcom’s earlier appearances at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, where a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem was shown. The trailer was met with strong reactions from survival horror fans.

Key Takeaways Capcom will present eight games at Tokyo Game Show 2025, including Resident Evil Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and multiple Monster Hunter entries.

A special online showcase is scheduled for September 24 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 11 PM JST, delivering worldwide updates and potential surprises.

Attendees can expect exclusive merchandise at the E-Capcom store alongside playable demos during the September 25–28 convention in Japan.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 Set for Sept. 25–28 in Chiba

Tokyo Game Show 2025 will take place from September 25 to September 28, 2025, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Organizers have described it as the “biggest” TGS convention ever. Capcom will participate with both playable demos and merchandise, welcoming industry professionals and the general public throughout the duration of the convention.

Capcom Confirms Eight Playable Games for Exhibition

According to Capcom’s official Tokyo Game Show 2025 lineup, the company will exhibit eight games, all of which will feature playable demos on the show floor. The confirmed list includes:

Resident Evil Requiem ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC )

) Pragmata ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC )

) Onimusha: Way of the Sword ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC )

) Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC )

) Monster Hunter Wilds ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC )

) Street Fighter 6 – Years 1-2 Fighters Edition ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PC )

) Monster Hunter Outlanders ( iOS, Android )

) Resident Evil: Survival Unit (iOS, Android)

The specific contents of the demos will be announced later.

Capcom Merchandise Available at TGS Booth and Online

Capcom will also feature a merchandise section at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The company has confirmed that the E-Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2025 Special Store will offer exclusive commemorative items and special collaborations. Merchandise will be available both at the TGS booth and through the official online shop.

Other Publishers Also Reveal Lineups for TGS 2025

Alongside Capcom, Koei Tecmo, and Bandai Namco have also announced their lineups for Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Koei Tecmo will showcase three titles:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment ( Switch 2 )

( ) Ninja Gaiden 4 ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC )

( ) Nioh 3 (PlayStation 5, PC)

Bandai Namco will bring several titles, including:

Code Vein II (novelty and photo spot)

(novelty and photo spot) Digimon Story: Time Stranger (fully playable with mascot appearances and a pre-order campaign)

(fully playable with mascot appearances and a pre-order campaign) Little Nightmares III (multi-platform availability)

(multi-platform availability) Once Upon a Katamari

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots

Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Bandai Namco also confirmed a special online showcase featuring Jump+ Jumble Rush news, with timing to be announced.