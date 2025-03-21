Doom: The Dark Ages will officially release on May 15, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the first day.

As a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, it explores the origin story of the Doom Slayer, developed by id Software and published by Bethesda.

The game will not be released on PlayStation 4 or any older consoles, as it is designed only for modern systems.

Set centuries before the events of Doom 2016, the story takes place in a dark medieval world filled with castles, battlefields, and demonic creatures, where players will follow the Doom Slayer’s early battles against the forces of Hell.

The game focuses only on single-player gameplay and does not include multiplayer modes, which is different from some earlier titles in the series.

According to game director Hugo Martin and executive producer Marty Stratton, Doom: The Dark Ages will not end with the Slayer locked in a coffin, which is how Doom 2016 begins, so developers can create more medieval Doom games in the future.

Key Takeaways Doom: The Dark Ages releases May 15, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Xbox Game Pass access on day one.

This is a dark medieval prequel to Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, featuring dragons, mechs, and ancient weaponry.

New parry mechanics, large-scale missions, and customizable difficulty levels aim to deliver the most epic Doom single-player campaign yet.

New Combat System with Dragons and Mechs

Combat in Doom: The Dark Ages is slower and heavier compared to Doom Eternal, as the player will not use fast parkour or light weapons, but instead, the Slayer will move like a tank, using strong melee weapons and heavy ranged weapons.

These include the Shield Saw, a spinning shield used for both attack and defense, and the Flail Mace, which can crush groups of enemies with great force.

Traditional firearms have been replaced with crossbows, ancient cannons, and other weapons that resemble tools from a lost civilization, each having weight and power, which requires timing and accuracy rather than fast reactions.

A new parry system has also been added to let players block enemy attacks and strike back with powerful counters.

The enemies include reimagined versions of Imps and Revenants, adjusted to fit the medieval setting, along with new enemies such as armored demon knights, siege beasts, and flying monsters, each requiring different strategies and weapons to defeat.

In addition to fighting on foot, the game allows players to ride a semi-mechanical dragon during certain missions and pilot a large Atlan mech, adding air combat and large-scale battles to the gameplay.

The dragon may be based on the Wintherin species introduced in Doom Eternal’s Ancient Gods DLC. The Wintherin were ancient dragons allied with the Night Sentinels or corrupted to serve Hell, and the dragon in The Dark Ages seems to serve a similar role as a combat companion.

The game includes larger levels than any previous Doom title. Missions take place in settings such as ruined castles, dark forests, and ancient Hell landscapes, and due to their large size, players must use vehicles to explore some areas.

Game Details and Technical Features

Doom: The Dark Ages is powered by id Software’s latest idTech engine, which supports detailed environments, fluid animations, and realistic destruction. The game also includes spatial audio, so players can detect enemies by sound.

In terms of the soundtrack, it’s exactly what you’d hope––metal music with medieval instruments and Gregorian chants.

The game will be sold on PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. It will include Denuvo anti-piracy protection, a feature that has led to some discussion among PC players.

The Collector’s Edition will be priced at $149.99 and will include a 12-inch statue of the Doom Slayer in medieval armor, a steelbook case, a cloth map, and a metal demon medallion, along with all digital content from the Ultimate Edition.

Pre-orders will give players the Void Doom Slayer Skin and access to a beta test in April 2025.

The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 and include the base game, while the Deluxe Edition will be $89.99 and include a season pass and exclusive skins. The Ultimate Edition, priced at $119.99, adds a digital artbook, soundtrack, and early access to future DLC.

Post-Launch Plans and Marketing

id Software will provide three years of post-launch support, including two-story expansions in the first year, which will explore new areas and add weapons, along with quarterly weapon packs, cosmetic bundles, and community events.

Players can also engage in leaderboards, speedrun challenges, and user-created maps, with events planned to keep the player base active.

The game was first shown at the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025, when Martin and Stratton presented gameplay details. It has since appeared at gaming conventions, where fans are able to try out the Glory Kill system and share clips online.

Bethesda has also worked with YouTubers and Twitch streamers to promote the game further.

Players will be able to share gameplay highlights through a built-in system and take part in shared challenges, but the game remains focused on single-player content only.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC starting May 15, 2025. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the game at launch at no additional cost.