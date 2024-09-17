The Doom franchise is a legend when it comes to blood-pumping action, demon-slaying chaos, and innovation in first-person shooters (FPS).
And over the years, some games have hit it out of the park, while others… well, not so much.
In this guide, we’re ranking all ten Doom games in order—from the ones that missed the mark to the absolute best—based on how fun they are, how much they’ve pushed the series forward, and how well they hold up today.
Platforms: iOS
Developer: id Software
Doom Resurrection attempted to bring the series of intense action to mobile devices but fell far behind expectations.
It’s essentially a rail shooter using Doom 3 assets, but the game’s slow and clunky feel is due to iOS devices’ control limitations.
Although it tried to capture the atmosphere of Doom 3, it failed to deliver the fast-paced gameplay that defines the series.
Platforms: Mobile
Developer: Fountainhead Entertainment
Doom RPG was an unusual experiment for the franchise, turning the fast-paced FPS into a turn-based strategy game.
Released for early mobile phones, the game focused more on exploration and character progression than the action fans were used to.
Sure, it was a creative idea, but it didn’t deliver the high-octane experience that Doom is known for.
Platforms: Mobile
Developer: id Software
Doom II RPG was a sequel to the original mobile RPG but with better visuals and more refined gameplay.
However, it still carried over the slow-paced, tactical combat that didn’t align with the series’ core identity.
It did improve on the first Doom RPG, though it was still an odd direction for the franchise.
Platforms: Nintendo 64, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Developer: Midway Studios
Doom 64 was initially launched as a Nintendo 64 exclusive in 1997 and was largely overlooked at the time.
It wasn’t until a remastered version in 2020 that the game received broader recognition. While it added some new weapons and polished visuals, Doom 64 didn’t innovate significantly, and the overall gameplay was largely a retread of earlier titles.
It’s still a solid Doom experience, but it doesn’t stand out compared to other games in the series.
Platforms: PC, Linux, macOS, PS3/4, Xbox/360/One, Nintendo Switch
Developer: id Software
Doom 3 attempted to take the franchise in a new direction with a heavier focus on survival horror and slower pacing.
Even though it’s still a strong shooter with stunning graphics for its time, it strayed too far from the series’ roots.
The dark atmosphere, while creepy, didn’t capture the breakneck action and demon-slaying thrills that fans loved in earlier titles.
Platforms: PC, PlayStation
Developer: id Software, TeamTNT, Dario Casali
Final Doom is not a standalone game but rather an expansion pack for Doom II, offering 64 new levels across two campaigns: TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment.
These levels are brutally difficult and designed for hardcore Doom fans looking for more after mastering the first two games.
Even if it didn’t innovate, it provided massive content for those craving more demon-slaying.
Platforms: PC, Linux, iOS, macOS, Android, Sega Saturn, PS1/3/4, Xbox 360/One, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Switch
Developer: id Software
The original Doom, released in 1993, is nothing short of legendary. This game put first-person shooters on the map and changed the gaming industry forever.
With its tight gameplay, revolutionary level design, and fast-paced action, Doom remains an iconic and enjoyable experience even decades later.
Although its graphics are dated, the gameplay is timeless, making it one of the most important games in history.
Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch
Developer: id Software
Doom Eternal pushed the series further by focusing on speed, aggression, and intricate combat mechanics.
It added platforming elements and more narrative depth, giving players a vast arsenal and intense combat scenarios.
Although some fans argue it tried to do too much, the game’s boldness and relentless action have made it a standout in the series.
Bonus: If you’re into first-person shooters, don’t miss our guide on how to play Wolfenstein games in order!
Platforms: PC, Linux, iOS, macOS, Android, Sega Saturn, PS1/3/4, Xbox/360/One, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Switch
Developer: id Software
Doom II took everything great about the original and added more weapons, demons, and levels.
Its introduction of the Super Shotgun and iconic enemies like the Archvile made it an instant classic. Also, the game served as a major platform for mods, extending its life and relevance for decades.
Despite some uneven levels toward the end, Doom II remains one of the finest first-person shooters ever.
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Developer: id Software
The 2016 reboot of Doom is a masterpiece—by far, the best Doom game. It revived the series after a long absence and brought back the fast-paced, brutal combat of the original games but with modern enhancements.
The game feels like a relentless, high-octane rollercoaster from start to finish, with a great mix of exploration, combat, and massive weapons.
Doom (2016) balanced nostalgia and innovation, making it not just a return to form but one of the best shooters of its generation.
So there you have it—our overview of all the Doom games ranked, from the not-so-great to the absolute best.
Whether you’re a long-time fan or just jumping into the chaos for the first time, Doom has something for everyone.
Now, it’s your turn! Grab your favorite game from the list, gear up, and start ripping through some demons.
What are you waiting for? Get out there and show Hell who’s boss!
And if you’re looking for a different adventure, check out our article on Astro Bot, the PS5 game everyone is talking about.
Stellar Blade, developed by Shift Up and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is a third-person action RPG that has become…
In 2024, Astro Bot surprisingly became one of the top picks for Game of the Year. With big games like…
If you’re a fan of first-person shooters and love taking down waves of enemies, the Wolfenstein series is right up…