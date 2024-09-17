The Doom franchise is a legend when it comes to blood-pumping action, demon-slaying chaos, and innovation in first-person shooters (FPS).

And over the years, some games have hit it out of the park, while others… well, not so much.

In this guide, we’re ranking all ten Doom games in order—from the ones that missed the mark to the absolute best—based on how fun they are, how much they’ve pushed the series forward, and how well they hold up today.

Key Takeaways The Doom series is known for shaping the first-person shooter genre, with some entries revolutionizing gameplay while others fell short.

The list includes ten major Doom games, with some lesser-known titles ranking lower because they deviate from the series’ core fast-paced combat.

The original Doom and its successors still reign supreme, but modern entries like Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal brought the franchise back to life with new features and thrilling action.

10. Doom Resurrection: A Mobile Misfire

Platforms: iOS

Developer: id Software

Doom Resurrection attempted to bring the series of intense action to mobile devices but fell far behind expectations.

It’s essentially a rail shooter using Doom 3 assets, but the game’s slow and clunky feel is due to iOS devices’ control limitations.

Although it tried to capture the atmosphere of Doom 3, it failed to deliver the fast-paced gameplay that defines the series.

Pros: Atmospheric visuals, decent graphics for mobile.

Atmospheric visuals, decent graphics for mobile. Cons: Limited control scheme, lack of actual Doom-style gameplay, feels disconnected from the main series.

9. Doom RPG: A Strange Turn for the Franchise

Platforms: Mobile

Developer: Fountainhead Entertainment

Doom RPG was an unusual experiment for the franchise, turning the fast-paced FPS into a turn-based strategy game.

Released for early mobile phones, the game focused more on exploration and character progression than the action fans were used to.

Sure, it was a creative idea, but it didn’t deliver the high-octane experience that Doom is known for.

Pros: Innovative concept, unique gameplay for mobile.

Innovative concept, unique gameplay for mobile. Cons: It’s not what fans expected from a Doom game, and there is a lack of intense action.

8. Doom II RPG: A Slight Improvement but Still Misguided

Platforms: Mobile

Developer: id Software

Doom II RPG was a sequel to the original mobile RPG but with better visuals and more refined gameplay.

However, it still carried over the slow-paced, tactical combat that didn’t align with the series’ core identity.

It did improve on the first Doom RPG, though it was still an odd direction for the franchise.

Pros: Improved graphics and gameplay.

Improved graphics and gameplay. Cons: It still doesn’t feel like a true Doom game; slow and methodical gameplay.

7. Doom 64: A Nintendo Exclusive That Missed Some Marks

Platforms: Nintendo 64, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Midway Studios

Doom 64 was initially launched as a Nintendo 64 exclusive in 1997 and was largely overlooked at the time.

It wasn’t until a remastered version in 2020 that the game received broader recognition. While it added some new weapons and polished visuals, Doom 64 didn’t innovate significantly, and the overall gameplay was largely a retread of earlier titles.

It’s still a solid Doom experience, but it doesn’t stand out compared to other games in the series.

Pros: Enhanced visuals for its time and solid gameplay.

Enhanced visuals for its time and solid gameplay. Cons: It doesn’t introduce many new elements, overshadowed by its predecessors.

6. Doom 3: A Darker, Slower Reboot

Platforms: PC, Linux, macOS, PS3/4, Xbox/360/One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

Doom 3 attempted to take the franchise in a new direction with a heavier focus on survival horror and slower pacing.

Even though it’s still a strong shooter with stunning graphics for its time, it strayed too far from the series’ roots.

The dark atmosphere, while creepy, didn’t capture the breakneck action and demon-slaying thrills that fans loved in earlier titles.

Pros: Excellent graphics and sound design, atmospheric horror.

Excellent graphics and sound design, atmospheric horror. Cons: Slower-paced gameplay, lacks the chaotic action that defines Doom.

5. Final Doom: An Epic Expansion for Hardcore Fans

Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Developer: id Software, TeamTNT, Dario Casali

Final Doom is not a standalone game but rather an expansion pack for Doom II, offering 64 new levels across two campaigns: TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment.

These levels are brutally difficult and designed for hardcore Doom fans looking for more after mastering the first two games.

Even if it didn’t innovate, it provided massive content for those craving more demon-slaying.

Pros: Tons of new levels, very challenging.

Tons of new levels, very challenging. Cons: It doesn’t introduce new gameplay mechanics best suited for hardcore fans.

4. Doom (1993): The Original Game-Changer

Platforms: PC, Linux, iOS, macOS, Android, Sega Saturn, PS1/3/4, Xbox 360/One, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

The original Doom, released in 1993, is nothing short of legendary. This game put first-person shooters on the map and changed the gaming industry forever.

With its tight gameplay, revolutionary level design, and fast-paced action, Doom remains an iconic and enjoyable experience even decades later.

Although its graphics are dated, the gameplay is timeless, making it one of the most important games in history.

Pros: It revolutionized the FPS genre but is still fun to play.

It revolutionized the FPS genre but is still fun to play. Cons: Dated graphics and simple story.

3. Doom Eternal: Relentless Combat and Innovation

Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

Doom Eternal pushed the series further by focusing on speed, aggression, and intricate combat mechanics.

It added platforming elements and more narrative depth, giving players a vast arsenal and intense combat scenarios.

Although some fans argue it tried to do too much, the game’s boldness and relentless action have made it a standout in the series.

Pros: Fast-paced, intense combat, deep mechanics, and variety.

Fast-paced, intense combat, deep mechanics, and variety. Cons: Platforming elements can feel out of place for some players.

Bonus: If you’re into first-person shooters, don’t miss our guide on how to play Wolfenstein games in order!

2. Doom II: More of Everything, Done Right

Platforms: PC, Linux, iOS, macOS, Android, Sega Saturn, PS1/3/4, Xbox/360/One, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

Doom II took everything great about the original and added more weapons, demons, and levels.

Its introduction of the Super Shotgun and iconic enemies like the Archvile made it an instant classic. Also, the game served as a major platform for mods, extending its life and relevance for decades.

Despite some uneven levels toward the end, Doom II remains one of the finest first-person shooters ever.

Pros: More weapons and enemies, great level design.

More weapons and enemies, great level design. Cons: Some late-game levels feel unbalanced.

1. Doom (2016): The Perfect Modern Reboot

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

The 2016 reboot of Doom is a masterpiece—by far, the best Doom game. It revived the series after a long absence and brought back the fast-paced, brutal combat of the original games but with modern enhancements.

The game feels like a relentless, high-octane rollercoaster from start to finish, with a great mix of exploration, combat, and massive weapons.

Doom (2016) balanced nostalgia and innovation, making it not just a return to form but one of the best shooters of its generation.

Pros: Fast, brutal combat, stunning visuals, perfect pacing.

Fast, brutal combat, stunning visuals, perfect pacing. Cons: Arena combat can feel repetitive in the later stages.

Pick Your Favorite Doom Game and Slay Some Demons!

So there you have it—our overview of all the Doom games ranked, from the not-so-great to the absolute best.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or just jumping into the chaos for the first time, Doom has something for everyone.

Now, it’s your turn! Grab your favorite game from the list, gear up, and start ripping through some demons.

What are you waiting for? Get out there and show Hell who’s boss!

And if you’re looking for a different adventure, check out our article on Astro Bot, the PS5 game everyone is talking about.