The Evolution Championship Series 2025 took place in Las Vegas over the weekend of August 1. In addition to tournament finals and high-level competitive play, developers used the event to announce new content across multiple fighting games. The following report contains all information that was officially confirmed during Evo 2025, including exact character names, platforms, dates, and game features, without speculation or omission.

Key Takeaways C. Viper returns to Street Fighter 6 in Fall 2025, alongside the release of swimsuit-themed Outfit 4 costumes for seven characters and a Capcom Fighting Collection 2 update.

Tekken 8 will add returning fighter Armor King on October 16, 2025, and introduce a new original character, Miary Zo from Madagascar, with a new stage, Baobab Horizon.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will hold its closed beta from September 5–7, 2025, featuring a playable roster of six confirmed characters, including Iron Man, Star-Lord, and Dr. Doom.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Closed Beta Confirmed for September

Arc System Works confirmed that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will run a closed beta test from September 5 through September 7, 2025, with registration now open. The test will include access to six fighters who were previously revealed: Iron Man, Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Dr. Doom, and Storm. A playable version of the game was also available on the Evo 2025 show floor.

Virtua Fighter Reveals Gameplay Footage and Update for Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

Sega released a new trailer for its upcoming Virtua Fighter project, which showed gameplay featuring Akira Yuki and Stella Bryant in what appears to be a training stage. Stella is identified in the trailer and is separate from the established character, Sarah Bryant. The gameplay sequence showed Akira and Stella exchanging strikes, during which the trailer appeared to highlight a new break system mechanic that causes a vulnerable state after sustained attacks on the same area of the opponent.

As of Evo 2025, the confirmed character list for the new Virtua Fighter game includes Akira Yuki, Stella Bryant, Sarah Bryant, and Wolf Hawkfield, who was announced earlier in the year.

Sega also announced a major update to Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, titled the World Stage update. This update will bring the game to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It will introduce a single-player mode styled after Virtua Fighter 4, and will make Dural, the final boss from Virtua Fighter 5, a playable character.

Guilty Gear Strive Adds Lucy and Announces 2.00 Update for 2026

Arc System Works announced that Lucy, a character from the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will be the fourth and final Season Pass 4 character for Guilty Gear Strive. A gameplay trailer was shown during Evo 2025, in which Lucy was depicted as a fighter who uses mid- to long-range zoning techniques, specifically utilizing her Monowires to strike from a distance. The trailer also showed Lucy using a super move that freezes her opponent and then applies quickhacks, which appear to result in status effects, though the trailer did not provide further explanation of the specific mechanics or their effects.

Arc System Works confirmed that Lucy will be available for download on August 21, 2025.

At the end of the trailer, the studio also announced a major 2.00 update for Guilty Gear Strive, which is scheduled to release in 2026. While no gameplay or details were provided about the update’s content, the trailer displayed two silhouetted figures. These characters were not named or confirmed during the presentation.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Adds Ken Masters

SNK confirmed during Evo 2025 that Ken Masters is now a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Ken’s inclusion in the game had previously been announced, and this update confirms his immediate availability. SNK did not reveal any other characters or features related to Fatal Fury during the event.

Street Fighter 6 Reveals C. Viper and Releases Swimsuit Costumes

Capcom announced that C. Viper will be the first DLC character for Season 3 of Street Fighter 6. She was last seen in a mainline Street Fighter game as part of Street Fighter IV and has not been featured in Street Fighter V. Capcom confirmed that C. Viper will be released in Fall 2025. The trailer presented during Evo showed her in World Tour mode, but it did not include gameplay footage.

Capcom also announced a new wave of costumes under the Outfit 4 label, consisting of summer-themed swimsuits. These were released as paid downloadable content on August 5, 2025, and were made available for the following seven characters:

Luke Kimberly Cammy AKI Chun-Li Manon Jamie

In addition, Capcom released a free update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on August 7, 2025. This update included new music tracks, new artwork, and four new playable characters for Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper: Maki, Yun, Eagle, and Ingrid.

Tekken 8 Adds Armor King and Introduces Miary Zo

Bandai Namco Studios revealed the final two characters in the Tekken 8 Season 2 pass during Evo 2025. The first character is Armor King, whose gameplay trailer showed a “dirtier” fighting style, including the use of Green Mist and ground stomps. Armor King’s full moveset was showcased in the trailer, and Bandai Namco confirmed that he will be released on October 16, 2025.

The second character is Miary Zo, a new original fighter for the Tekken series who hails from Madagascar. A short teaser showed her character design and upbeat personality. No gameplay footage was shown. Bandai Namco confirmed that Miary Zo will be released alongside a new stage called Baobab Horizon, but no specific release date was announced.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the Tekken World Tour 2025 finals will take place in Malmö, Sweden.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Adds Wilnas and EX Characters

Cygames confirmed during Evo 2025 that Wilnas, a character representing the Fire Dragon, was added to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as a DLC character on August 5, 2025. Wilnas fights by connecting normal attacks into hard-hitting specials and performs attacks such as axe kicks. The trailer described Wilnas as differing from other characters by not using traditional combo links.

The August 5 update also introduced EX versions of characters, which are alternate variants that feature different special moves and gameplay styles from their standard counterparts.

Cygames also revealed two additional characters, Meg and Mari, who are described as protectors of a beach town and are known as a duo unit in the original game. No release date or gameplay footage was shared for their appearance in GBVS: Rising.

Rivals of Aether II Reveals Galvan

Rivals of Aether II developer Aether Studios announced a new fighter named Galvan, who is described as a hulking brawler. Galvan’s moveset includes drill-based attacks and the ability to place miniature drills that can be used for edgeguarding or movement restriction. Galvan was revealed through a gameplay trailer during Evo 2025, and no release date was confirmed.

2XKO Provides New Character Footage But No Release Date

Riot Games showed additional gameplay footage of Vi, a champion from League of Legends, in its upcoming 2v2 fighter 2XKO (formerly known as Project L). No release date was announced, and the full roster remains unconfirmed.

Developers stated during the presentation that they are considering “virtually every champion in League” for the game’s roster. Riot Games did not share new gameplay mechanics, stages, or other characters during the Evo 2025 event.

