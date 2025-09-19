Final Fantasy 7 Remake, first released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, is coming to more platforms. It impressed players upon release with its graphics, orchestral soundtrack, and faithful interpretation of the 1997 RPG classic. The following year, an enhanced version launched for PlayStation 5 and PC.

This month, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of the series, confirmed that the entire Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will come to the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 on January 22, 2026. This confirmation followed months of rumors regarding the ports.

The Switch 2 version comes only as a Game-Key Card and requires a 90GB download, about one-third of the console’s storage.

The Switch 2 port is confirmed to run at 30 FPS, lower than Cyberpunk 2077’s 40 FPS performance on the same system.

Game-Key Card Format and Storage Requirements

As first reported by Eurogamer, images of the official game box on the Square Enix store revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake for Switch 2 will not be a standard cartridge release. Instead, it will ship as a Game-Key Card.

The physical box contains only a download code, not the full game, which means the title is essentially useless without an internet connection. The accompanying Nintendo eShop listing added to the frustration, confirming that players will need to download 90GB of data.

Storage requirements are about one-third of the Switch 2’s total 256GB internal storage capacity. For players who purchase multiple big-budget games, this requirement will quickly eat into the system’s available space.

Collectors have also expressed concern. Game-Key Cards, which have become increasingly common since the Switch 2’s launch, offer little for long-term preservation. Without the data on the cartridge itself, future players may find themselves unable to access the game if servers go offline. For those who prize physical editions, it feels like a risky wager on how well these titles will age over time.

Technical Specifications and Comparisons

The choice to use a Game-Key Card stems from the Switch 2’s 64GB cartridge size limit. At 90GB, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade simply cannot fit on the available media, even with compression.

This technical barrier has sparked debate across the gaming community. Players argue Square Enix had no choice, and some blame Nintendo for failing to provide larger cartridges. As one analysis from Eurogamer asked directly: “Is this Nintendo’s fault for not offering larger game cards?”

Performance has also become a sticking point. In August 2024, Square Enix confirmed that the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake will run at 30 FPS. Fans expressed disappointment, particularly because Cyberpunk 2077, a more graphically demanding game with a large open world, runs at 40 FPS on the same console.

No announcement has been made about a future update or patch to improve frame rate performance. Players are left weighing the odds of whether the game will ever run more smoothly after release.

New Features and Storage Costs

Despite the storage and performance concerns, the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions will include new gameplay settings. Square Enix announced the Streamlined Progression feature, which offers options such as:

Never taking damage

Always dealing 9,999 damage

Additional simplified progression features

This will be available when the game releases in January 2026.

Still, Switch 2 owners face another challenge: storage expansion. Because the system requires microSD Express cards, instead of the cheaper traditional microSD cards, players may need to invest in costly upgrades to accommodate games like Remake. With the game alone taking up 90GB, adding more AAA titles will likely push storage to its limit quickly.