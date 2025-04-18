Fortnite is expected to feature a special event based on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. A known leaker, ShpeshalNick, revealed that Epic Games is working on a full crossover to promote the upcoming release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, which launches on July 11, 2025.
Although specific event details were not shared, players expect Tony Hawk himself to appear as a playable skin. The event may also include a custom game mode or map elements inspired by the skateboarding series.
This would continue Fortnite’s trend of incorporating real-world athletes into the game. Previous examples include NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Ariana Grande, and MrBeast.
Alongside the Tony Hawk event, Fortnite is preparing several new crossover skins. According to the same leak, Fortnite will soon feature characters from the following games and franchises:
These skins will likely include matching accessories such as emotes, pickaxes, or back bling. Epic Games has not confirmed a release date, but given the scale, these collaborations may be released gradually throughout the coming months.
On April 11, 2025, Fortnite launched a crossover with Adventure Time, adding multiple characters and themed accessories. The collaboration includes four main outfits and many cosmetic items. All are available in the Fortnite Daily Store and support LEGO Fortnite game modes.
At the current exchange rate of $8.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks, the full bundle would cost about $34. These outfits were designed to closely match the original show’s style. However, players have noted that Finn and Jake have unusual proportions compared to standard Fortnite characters. Their designs could affect gameplay, especially aiming and hitboxes in competitive matches.
A new map called Slurp Rush launched on April 15, 2025, as part of Fortnite Reload. This is the first Chapter 2-inspired map since the Reload mode began in June 2024. It includes several points of interest (POIs) from earlier seasons:
These areas bring back familiar gameplay for longtime players while introducing new designs and layouts. The return of Fort Crumpet is especially notable, as it was previously an unnamed landmark in Chapter 2.
In competitive news, Epic Games has taken serious action against a Fortnite pro player. Morgan “RepulseGod” Bamford, a top player from Oceania, has been banned for life, sued, and forced to issue a public apology after cheating during the 2023 FNCS Global Championship.
According to Epic’s official statements and legal findings:
“I shared my Epic Games account with another user, Forbes, to qualify for the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals. My actions violated Epic’s rules and I was disqualified… I also have to pay monetary settlement… I won’t ever cheat in Fortnite again.”
This case is the strongest action Epic has taken against a pro player. RepulseGod previously had strong results, including 4th place at DreamHack Anaheim 2019 and consistent top finishes in OCE FNCS events. His ban sets an example for all competitive players.
With new content arriving regularly, Epic schedules downtime for updates. For Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless, maintenance started on February 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM ET and typically lasts around one hour.
The new season includes Rocket Drills, Gold Vaults, and more cosmetic items. Players should expect temporary matchmaking outages during these updates.
This article was written in collaboration with our Korean translators. 최근 몇 년간 한국에서 스포츠 베팅이 연간 20% 이상 성장했다는…
Call of Duty fans know a reliable weapon when they see one, and the MCW in Modern Warfare 3 has…
När du spelar på online casino vill du såklart känna dig trygg och säker. Det finns massor med säkra casinon…