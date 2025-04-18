Fortnite is expected to feature a special event based on the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series. A known leaker, ShpeshalNick, revealed that Epic Games is working on a full crossover to promote the upcoming release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, which launches on July 11, 2025.

Although specific event details were not shared, players expect Tony Hawk himself to appear as a playable skin. The event may also include a custom game mode or map elements inspired by the skateboarding series.

This would continue Fortnite’s trend of incorporating real-world athletes into the game. Previous examples include NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Ariana Grande, and MrBeast.

New collaborations include skins from Doom, Death Stranding, Mortal Kombat, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and more.

Epic Games banned and sued pro player RepulseGod for cheating during the 2023 FNCS Global Championship.

New Skins from Doom, Death Stranding, Mortal Kombat, and More

Alongside the Tony Hawk event, Fortnite is preparing several new crossover skins. According to the same leak, Fortnite will soon feature characters from the following games and franchises:

Doom Slayer , in his Doom: The Dark Ages appearance

, in his appearance Death Stranding characters (specific names not confirmed)

characters (specific names not confirmed) Agent 47 from Hitman

from Henry and Sir Hans Capon from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

from Billy and Jimmy from Double Dragon

from Mortal Kombat characters (names not listed yet)

characters (names not listed yet) Marvel characters with pixel-style designs

with pixel-style designs An unnamed NBA player

Actor Jack Black (not related to the Minecraft movie)

These skins will likely include matching accessories such as emotes, pickaxes, or back bling. Epic Games has not confirmed a release date, but given the scale, these collaborations may be released gradually throughout the coming months.

Adventure Time Collaboration: Outfits and Prices

On April 11, 2025, Fortnite launched a crossover with Adventure Time, adding multiple characters and themed accessories. The collaboration includes four main outfits and many cosmetic items. All are available in the Fortnite Daily Store and support LEGO Fortnite game modes.

Available Outfits:

Finn the Human Outfit + Backpack – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Jake the Dog Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Marceline Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Princess Bubblegum Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

– 1,500 V-Bucks Adventure Time Bundle (includes all four) – 3,800 V-Bucks

Accessories and Emotes:

Jake Bug Dance Emote – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Jake Car Emote – 500 V-Bucks

– 500 V-Bucks Hambo Back Bling – 300 V-Bucks

– 300 V-Bucks BMO Game Time Emote – 400 V-Bucks

– 400 V-Bucks BMO Back Bling – 600 V-Bucks

– 600 V-Bucks Peppermint Axe Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Scarlet Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Jake Chute Glider – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Lumpy Space Princess Back Bling – 600 V-Bucks

– 600 V-Bucks Marceline’s Parasol Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

– 800 V-Bucks Lumpy Space Piano Keytar – 800 V-Bucks

At the current exchange rate of $8.99 for 1,000 V-Bucks, the full bundle would cost about $34. These outfits were designed to closely match the original show’s style. However, players have noted that Finn and Jake have unusual proportions compared to standard Fortnite characters. Their designs could affect gameplay, especially aiming and hitboxes in competitive matches.

Slurp Rush Brings Back Classic Locations

A new map called Slurp Rush launched on April 15, 2025, as part of Fortnite Reload. This is the first Chapter 2-inspired map since the Reload mode began in June 2024. It includes several points of interest (POIs) from earlier seasons:

Steamy Stacks – known for gliding towers

Dirty Docks – industrial zone with loot crates

Slurpy Swamp – location with Slurp liquid pools for healing

Boomin Base

Logjam Logging

Fort Crumpet – a fan-favorite landmark

Stilt Town

Lockdown Lighthouse

These areas bring back familiar gameplay for longtime players while introducing new designs and layouts. The return of Fort Crumpet is especially notable, as it was previously an unnamed landmark in Chapter 2.

Epic Games Bans and Sues Pro Player for Cheating in FNCS

In competitive news, Epic Games has taken serious action against a Fortnite pro player. Morgan “RepulseGod” Bamford, a top player from Oceania, has been banned for life, sued, and forced to issue a public apology after cheating during the 2023 FNCS Global Championship.

According to Epic’s official statements and legal findings:

RepulseGod shared his account with another player, Forbes, during FNCS Major 3 in 2023.

They qualified for the $4 million LAN event in Copenhagen but were disqualified upon arrival.

Epic filed a lawsuit and won.

His prize money was taken and donated to charity.

He was required to publish an apology on his YouTube channel.

Apology Excerpt:

“I shared my Epic Games account with another user, Forbes, to qualify for the 2023 Fortnite Champion Series Grand Finals. My actions violated Epic’s rules and I was disqualified… I also have to pay monetary settlement… I won’t ever cheat in Fortnite again.”

This case is the strongest action Epic has taken against a pro player. RepulseGod previously had strong results, including 4th place at DreamHack Anaheim 2019 and consistent top finishes in OCE FNCS events. His ban sets an example for all competitive players.

Fortnite Server Downtime and Update Schedule

With new content arriving regularly, Epic schedules downtime for updates. For Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless, maintenance started on February 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM ET and typically lasts around one hour.

Approximate Server Return Times:

3:00 AM ET

12:00 AM PST

10:00 PM previous day on the East Coast

1:30 PM IST (India)

4:00 PM SGT (Singapore)

The new season includes Rocket Drills, Gold Vaults, and more cosmetic items. Players should expect temporary matchmaking outages during these updates.