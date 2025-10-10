Norwegian publisher Funcom has closed The Outsiders, the Stockholm-based studio behind the acclaimed rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger. The shutdown is part of a wave of layoffs affecting several Funcom teams, including developers from Dune: Awakening, which became the company’s fastest-selling game earlier this year.

The news was confirmed by David Goldfarb, founder and creative director of The Outsiders, who announced on Bluesky that the studio would be closing after ten years in operation.

The Outsiders’ Story

The Outsiders was founded in 2015 by a team of experienced developers, many of whom previously worked at EA on the Battlefield series. Their first major project, a dark fantasy first-person action game called Darkborn, was first revealed in 2016 under the working title Project Wight. The game stood out for letting players take on the role of a mythical creature hunted by humans, but after a striking gameplay reveal in 2019, the project was cancelled in 2020.

Despite the setback, the team refused to disband – the same year, they unveiled Metal: Hellsinger, a rhythm-based first-person shooter that rewarded players for shooting, reloading, and dodging in sync with a heavy metal soundtrack. The game featured original songs with vocals by metal legends such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy).

Released in 2022, Metal: Hellsinger received widespread praise and achieved an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam for its innovative design and high-energy gameplay. The Outsiders continued supporting the title post-launch with new tracks, DLCs, and cosmetic updates.

Funcom, which acquired The Outsiders in 2021, praised the studio’s creativity and later involved them in the development of Dune: Awakening, Funcom’s ambitious MMORPG based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction universe.

Dune: Awakening’s Record Success

In June 2025, Funcom released Dune: Awakening, which quickly became the company’s fastest-selling game ever, reaching one million copies sold in its first two weeks. The title was launched exclusively for PC, with console releases for Xbox and PlayStation scheduled for 2026.

Although the game saw major success, Funcom announced in October 2025 that it would lay off employees as part of a restructuring plan. The company explained that the cuts were due to the transition from full development to live service operations for Dune: Awakening.

However, the layoffs soon expanded beyond the Dune team, affecting other divisions, including Funcom Stockholm and The Outsiders. The move surprised many, given The Outsiders’ contributions to both Metal: Hellsinger and Dune: Awakening, two of Funcom’s biggest recent successes.

At the time of the closure, Funcom’s official website listed around 60 employees at its Stockholm office, though the exact number affected by the layoffs remains unconfirmed.

David Goldfarb Confirms Closure and Thanks His Team

In his announcement, Goldfarb expressed deep gratitude for his team’s work and acknowledged the pain of the moment. “All of us at The Outsiders and Funcom Stockholm have been affected by the layoffs at Funcom, and our 10-year-old studio will be closing,” he wrote.

He continued, “Many of us had survived a near-death studio experience years back when Darkborn was cancelled, and because of this team’s loyalty and refusal to quit, Metal: Hellsinger was born. It will always be a high point for me personally and I will be forever grateful we got to make it and for the wonderful team and partnerships that made it happen.”

Goldfarb also hinted that the team had been working on a new project before the shutdown: “We had hoped to do something even better this time. Things don’t always go the way you hope. But we aren’t giving up and will do our damnedest to continue on in some new form.”

His message ended with an appeal for help for those affected by the layoffs, “If you think you can help in any way, with business leads, placement for employees, guidance, whatever it is, I would be genuinely grateful if you reach out here. Change is always tough and right now we are all hurting.”