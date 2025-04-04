KARMA: The Dark World is a story-driven horror game developed by Pollard Studio LLC and released on March 27, 2025. The game is published by Wired Productions and is available on PC (Steam, GOG), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It will be released on Xbox platforms at a later date.

This game was set in East Germany in 1984, but it was not the real one. Instead, the setting is an alternate version of history. In this world, a powerful organization called the Leviathan Corporation controls the population. Leviathan uses propaganda, brain-manipulating drugs, and a powerful artificial intelligence named MOTHER to monitor and influence people.

The game is inspired by George Orwell’s novel 1984 and draws from other media, such as Twin Peaks, Silent Hill, and Alan Wake. KARMA uses these references to create a world where the mind and reality often blur.

The story follows Daniel McGovern, a ROAM Agent who works for Leviathan’s Thought Bureau. His job is to enter suspects’ minds and search for hidden memories, crimes, and trauma.

At the start, Daniel is sent to solve a simple theft case. However, the investigation quickly leads to something more serious. As the game progresses, Daniel begins to uncover a deep and dangerous conspiracy.

Key Takeaways KARMA: The Dark World is a psychological thriller inspired by Orwell’s 1984, which features horror, mystery, and sci-fi through mind-diving gameplay.

You play Daniel McGovern, an agent for a totalitarian regime, uncovering dark secrets and facing surreal horrors shaped by others’ memories.

While praised for its visuals and narrative, some players feel the story’s complexity and short length hold it back from perfection.

Entering Minds and Uncovering Hidden Truths

The game starts in a hospital room. Daniel wakes up with no memory, blood on his feet, and tubes connected to a strange machine on his arm. From the first scene, players share Daniel’s confusion.

After completing a short tutorial disguised as a mental test, players step into the city controlled by Leviathan. The world is cold, dark, and full of symbols that show the government’s power. For example, one sign inside the Thought Bureau shows the names of departments like Propaganda, Re-Education, and Historical Revisionism.

As a ROAM agent, Daniel dives into suspects’ minds. These sequences reveal memories, nightmares, and secrets. During mind-diving, the environment often changes into dream-like or disturbing scenes.

The game moves between the years 1966 and 1984. These time jumps help build the mystery. Daniel must solve puzzles, find clues, and avoid dangers. In some areas, he needs to sneak past or run from monsters. But these parts are not focused on action. The horror comes from the atmosphere and the psychological pressure.

Some players found the chase scenes repetitive. They also noticed that Daniel could get stuck on obstacles during these chases, which caused frustration. This problem has been common in recent horror games, and some reviewers suggested removing these sequences entirely.

Despite this, the game delivers some strong horror moments. Red-lit rooms, faceless enemies, and rooms that loop endlessly create fear without using too much violence or gore.

Strong Visuals, Clear Themes, and Mixed Gameplay

KARMA: The Dark World runs on Unreal Engine 5, so the game has sharp graphics and detailed places to explore. You’ll see moonlit beaches, tall statues reaching for the stars, and halls that look like they’re covered in blood. Every scene is made with purpose—nothing is just there by chance.

The sound design adds to the experience. The background music is tense, and the voice acting is emotional. That said, some lines of dialogue overlap, which can make it hard to hear clearly. This may be a technical issue rather than a design choice.

The game includes puzzles ranging from simple to complex. Near the end of the game, one player mentioned spending two days solving a puzzle. Puzzle boxes are also hidden throughout the game. Solving them reveals extra story details, often through hard-to-solve ciphers.

These story details expand the world. They show how deeply the Leviathan Corporation has taken over society. People live under complete control, and resistance seems impossible.

Nonetheless, the game has some weaknesses. The story is complicated, and although the game lasts 7 to 12 hours, a fair few players said it felt too short. Many believed the ending came too quickly. They also said they had to spend time after finishing just to understand what had happened.

There is also criticism of the story’s structure. For example, starting the game with memory loss felt too familiar. Several reviewers said that the Leviathan Corporation could have been written with more depth. It is clearly evil from the beginning, with no signs of gray areas. Making the organization seem helpful at first and revealing its true face later could have added more suspense.

Still, the game explores serious topics. It shows how trauma and memory can twist a person’s mind. Daniel begins to lose track of who he is. The minds he explores begin to change him. At times, he can’t tell where his memories end and someone else’s begin.

This game also shows horror through pain, control, and confusion. One player described a moment in the second half of the game that stayed with them days later. In that scene, the game reminds players that the scariest things in life often come from human cruelty, not supernatural forces.

A World That Feels Too Real

Although KARMA is set in a fictional version of 1984, the game feels very modern. As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful in real life, the idea of a system like MOTHER doesn’t seem far off.

In the game, MOTHER watches everyone. Her voice appears in minds, and her image appears on screens. People are controlled, and they are changed from the inside.

This theme connects strongly with today’s concerns. People worry about technology replacing jobs, controlling decisions, and even thinking for us. KARMA takes this fear and pushes it to the extreme.

The game’s visuals and narrative support this theme from start to finish. You are never allowed to feel safe. You are always being watched. Even when you are exploring someone else’s memory, you know that someone else might be exploring yours.

KARMA: The Dark World is out now for $24.99 (standard) or $34.99 (deluxe edition with a digital soundtrack, EP, and artbook). The game can be played on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It will be available on Xbox platforms in the coming months.