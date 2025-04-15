Call of Duty fans know a reliable weapon when they see one, and the MCW in Modern Warfare 3 has quickly earned its place among the game’s most trusted assault rifles.
With its low recoil and incredible accuracy, this gun feels tailor-made for dominating medium-to-long-range fights.
Whether you’re a casual player or grinding ranked matches, the MCW is a must-have in your arsenal.
Nonetheless, what sets it apart is the right setup.
So, if you want to unlock the MCW’s full potential, you’ll need a top-tier loadout.
Thus, below, we’ll walk you through the best MCW loadout in MW3, complete with attachments, perks, and strategies that make this rifle unstoppable.
A good weapon can become great with the right attachments, and the MCW is no exception.
For this MCW loadout MW3, we’re focusing on accuracy, handling, and damage range to create a setup that works across all scenarios.
These are the best MCW attachments if you’re aiming for a setup that balances power, control, and versatility.
A powerful weapon needs the right support, and this class setup enhances the MCW’s strengths while compensating for its weaknesses.
There’s a reason why the MCW Call of Duty experience feels so satisfying—it’s built to deliver consistent performance in almost any scenario.
This rifle excels on maps with long sightlines, where its accuracy and range dominate.
And thanks to its low recoil, even newer players can achieve great results.
The best way to handle these weaknesses is by playing to its strengths: control long sightlines, aim for headshots up close, and avoid overly aggressive pushes.
If you haven’t unlocked the MCW yet, you’ll need to grind to level 44.
The good news is that MW3’s progression is shared across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, so you can level up in the mode that suits you best.
Double XP tokens are a great way to speed up the process if you’re eager to start building your loadout.
While the MCW is undoubtedly one of the best weapons in the game, there are a couple of alternatives worth exploring:
Both options are situational, but few rifles match the MCW’s balance of accuracy, power, and ease of use.
The MCW is more than a throwback to the ACR—it’s a weapon built for the modern MW3 meta.
Equipping the best MCW attachments on MW3 and pairing them with a strong class setup will give you everything you need to succeed.
Whether you’re anchoring objectives or picking off enemies from a distance, this loadout will help you stay ahead of the competition.
När du spelar på online casino vill du såklart känna dig trygg och säker. Det finns massor med säkra casinon…
Bloober Team, the Polish studio known for horror games such as Layers of Fear, The Medium, Observer, and Blair Witch,…
Ever since the release of The Last of Us Part II in 2020, the gaming world has been buzzing with…