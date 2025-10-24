Microsoft has confirmed that a new Xbox console is being developed. In an interview with Variety, Xbox President Sarah Bond said the company has started designing and testing its next-generation console.

“We have our next-gen hardware in development,” Bond said. “We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.”

Her statement clears up months of rumors about Microsoft’s next big console. Many fans had wondered if the company would focus more on handheld devices or subscriptions, but Bond made it clear that Microsoft is betting big on innovation and staying committed to consoles.

Working With AMD on a More Powerful System

Bond explained that Microsoft is working closely with AMD to build the new system. The console is already being designed and tested, though there are no details yet about its release date or price.

Reports say AMD is making its biggest-ever APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) for the new Xbox, with the code name “Magnus.” The chip will give the console faster speeds, better energy use, and stronger AI features. Leaks even suggest that the new Xbox could be more powerful than Sony’s PlayStation 6, which will also use AMD parts.

Earlier this year, Bond said this new system will be “the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation.” Many expect it could launch around 2027, which lines up with Sony’s plans for its next console.

Xbox Grows Beyond Consoles With Handheld Devices

Bond also talked about how Microsoft is expanding the Xbox ecosystem beyond home consoles. “What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware,” she said.

Microsoft has already teamed up with ASUS to create the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handheld gaming systems. Both devices use AMD technology and include access to the Xbox platform. The ROG Ally sells for $599, while the ROG Ally X costs $999. Bond said the response from players has been “overwhelming,” with both versions selling out quickly.

She added that Microsoft is expanding its Handheld Compatibility Program, which lets other companies add Xbox features to their own devices. Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2, for example, will have a full Xbox interface.

There were reports that Microsoft had once tried to make its own handheld console but canceled it after AMD’s high production demands made it too costly. Instead, Microsoft is now focusing on working with hardware partners to give players more choices.

Xbox Faces Market Challenges

Despite its progress, Microsoft faces challenges in the hardware market. Gaming hardware sales have slowed industry-wide, influenced by economic conditions and tariffs that have raised production and retail costs.

In fiscal year 2024, Microsoft said that Xbox Game Pass reached a new record for revenue, showing that its subscription model is still growing. However, hardware revenue dropped by 22% over the same period.

The company also faced complaints about price increases for both its consoles and Game Pass. Bond didn’t discuss prices but said Microsoft wants to listen to players and developers. “We are always listening to what players and creators want. When there is demand for innovation, we’re going to build it,” she said.

More Ways to Play

Bond said that Microsoft wants to make sure players have different ways to play Xbox games, whether on a console or a handheld device.

“We want to make sure there’s an option for the power players who want the latest innovations and want to push the edge of what’s possible,” she said. “And then, if someone is looking for PC gaming on the go, there’s Xbox Ally for them.”