Oblivion Remastered keeps the original 2006 game’s systems and logic intact. Developer Virtuos rebuilt the visuals using Unreal Engine 5. The update includes Lumen lighting for ray-traced global illumination, new dynamic shadows, and reworked materials, models, and effects.

Character animations are replaced with a new locomotion system. The user interface is modernized. The leveling system is adjusted. A sprint button is added. NPCs now use updated lip-sync technology.

Amazingly, the changes update the presentation while preserving game mechanics.

Key Takeaways The Xbox Series X patch boosts frame rates by up to 16fps, but stutters and uneven frame pacing still affect open-world gameplay.

The PlayStation 5 version has no patch and runs with frequent frame drops and lower resolution during outdoor scenes.

Xbox Series S is locked to 30fps with lower resolution and reduced visual quality across lighting, textures, and foliage.

Xbox Series X Patch 233550 Improves Frame Rate

On April 25, patch version 233550 was released for Xbox Series X and S. It improved performance over the launch version 233194. On Series X, performance increased by up to 16fps in some areas.

The game has two modes on Series X: performance (targeting 60fps) and quality (30fps cap).

In performance mode, native resolution peaks at 1440p only in inventory screens. Typical gameplay runs closer to 1760×990. In quality mode, peak resolution is 1620p, averaging 1440p, with dips to 1296p.

Quality mode uses higher settings for Lumen GI, shadow filtering, grass draw distance, and tree LODs. In both modes, textures, and geometry are mostly identical up close.

Frame pacing is uneven in quality mode. Frame times vary between 16ms, 33ms, and 50ms, which causes stutter even in simple scenes.

Performance mode holds 60fps in dungeons and city interiors. In open-world areas, especially during horseback riding or descending terrain, frame time spikes up to 140ms are recorded. Frame rates drop to 40–50fps.

These drops are tied to CPU load from the original game logic and world streaming. The problem appears at consistent map locations. VRR displays help mask the issue, but it remains.

Series S Runs at 30fps

Series S supports only one mode: 30fps. This version experiences the same traversal stutters found on Series X but maintains a more consistent frame rate.

To hold 30fps, visuals are scaled down. Resolution targets 900p and dips to 810p. Shadow quality, texture detail, tree LODs, grass density, and plant coverage are all reduced. Global illumination is weaker than on Series X, including its performance mode.

Lighting in interiors is less accurate. Despite frame rate stability, frame pacing remains uneven. Environmental fidelity is lower compared to other versions.

PlayStation 5 Lacks Latest Patch

PlayStation 5 is still on the launch version of the game. It mirrors Series X before the April 25 patch.

In 60fps mode, PS5 performs well in dungeons but shows frequent frame rate drops in open-world travel. During tests involving horseback traversal on mountain paths, frame rates drop to 35–50fps.

Native resolution in performance mode reaches 1440p in low-demand scenes but often drops to 900p during normal gameplay.

These results show that PS5 needs a patch similar to Series X’s version 233550. No release date is confirmed for the update.

Remaster Recaptures Experience for Returning Players

A player recalled playing Oblivion for the first time on PlayStation 3 during Christmas. That version introduced them to open-world fantasy without the player being the central hero.

In Oblivion, the player helps the hero, not become one. This structure remains in the remaster.

The same player described letting events play out naturally, such as creating a torch-lit funeral for a lost horse instead of reloading. The remaster encouraged them to play in the same way, reinforcing the game’s original strengths.

Bethesda Requests Feedback

Bethesda has opened community channels for improvement suggestions. Top requests include:

A difficulty level between Adept and Expert

Dungeon “cleared” tags on the map

Auto-zoom when entering dungeons

Item weight display during looting

A keyring system

Better sprinting animations

A photo mode

Horse call functionality

Players also requested mod support on consoles. Bethesda said there are no current plans for official mod support. PC users have already started creating mods for the remaster.

One fan suggested that after the first sleep, the game starts with the Skyrim cart intro, referencing “You were trying to cross the border, right?”

Tamriel Rebuilt Mod Expands Morrowind

The Morrowind mod Tamriel Rebuilt received a major update titled Grasping Fortune on May 1. It expands the mod’s map by 20%.

New areas include:

The city of Narsis, controlled by House Hlaalu

Shipal-Shin desert region with one other town, Shipal Sharai

Coronati Basin with mushroom mangroves and multiple settlements

The update adds:

140 new dungeons

270 new quests

Narsis includes a grand bazaar, a Camonna Tong-run casino, and a large sewer system. The city was first designed over 20 years ago and has been rebuilt three times.