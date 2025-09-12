Roblox recently reported record-breaking player numbers at the Roblox Developers Conference. According to Eurogamer, the company revealed that Roblox currently averages 111.8 million daily active users. The report also stated that Roblox has seen 390 billion visits to its games.

The company confirmed that creators have earned more than $1 billion USD on the platform. Roblox also announced that pay rates for in-game creators will rise in the near future.

Roblox launched in 2006. Since then, it has allowed players to design their own games. In recent years, several titles have become especially popular. These include Blox Fruits, Dress to Impress, and Grow a Garden. In 2025, Grow a Garden reached a peak of more than 21 million concurrent players, surpassing Fortnite.

Roblox Surpasses Steam in Concurrent Players

Strategy consultant James Purell reported that Roblox reached 47.4 million concurrent users. He shared the figure in a LinkedIn post, explaining that the milestone was reached “almost exclusively thanks to two games: Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden.”

Purell stated, “that beats their July record of 32.69 million – and puts them ahead of Steam’s 41.2 million record.” He continued, “Now Roblox is officially the largest gaming platform by concurrent users and also holds the record for highest CCU game in the world,” while adding, “Roblox 100% needs to do better on safety.”

Valve’s Steam, launched in 2003, reached its record high of 41,239,880 concurrent users in March 2025, according to SteamDB.

New Features: Moments and AI Integration

At the Developers Conference, Roblox Corporation announced the launch of “Moments.” Moments is a short-form video feed inside Roblox. It will feature content from fan-made games within the platform.

The company also announced that it is investing more in artificial intelligence. Planned features include the ability to create in-game assets with AI prompts and improvements to text-to-speech engines.

Safety Concerns and Legal Challenges

Roblox has also faced safety-related criticism in 2025. The company introduced new age verification software following claims and a lawsuit suggesting that Roblox has not done enough to protect children on its platform.

The debate increased after Roblox CEO David Baszucki suggested that Roblox may eventually support dating features and introduce adult-only games. These comments drew controversy, particularly among parents concerned about the platform’s large underage audience.

Baszucki later commented that “safety is ultimately in the hands of parents,” a statement that fueled further discussion around responsibility and oversight on the platform.