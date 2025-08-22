On August 9, 2025, a Change.org petition titled “Remove David Baszucki” was launched against the chief executive officer of Roblox. The petition rapidly gained traction, surpassing 120,000 verified signatures, and accuses Roblox of failing to protect children from exploitation and harmful content. The text of the petition states that the company has allowed dangerous material to circulate and has failed to act quickly against predators, while also ignoring calls for reform from the community.

One of the points raised is the platform’s dependence on automated moderation. Petitioners argue that this system results in innocent players being banned while predators and harmful content are left to remain.

Key Takeaways A Change.org petition launched on August 9, 2025, demanding the removal of Roblox CEO David Baszucki has already collected more than 120,000 signatures.

Roblox is facing lawsuits in Louisiana, Iowa, and California, as well as scrutiny over illegal Robux gambling sites and child-oriented features resembling gambling mechanics.

The company has defended its practices by citing over 40 new moderation tools, while critics say automated systems are flawed and whistleblowers have been punished.

The Ban of YouTuber Schlep

These criticisms were amplified by Roblox’s decision to ban the YouTuber known as Schlep. Schlep describes himself as a “predator hunter” and has said he facilitated six arrests of alleged predators targeting minors on the platform. Roblox also issued a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of engaging in vigilantism and breaking community standards.

Roblox’s Chief Safety Officer, Matt Kaufman, defended this action by stating that Schlep’s methods interfered with official safety processes. Kaufman said, “Schlep’s methods undermine safety efforts by bypassing official reporting channels.” Schlep’s supporters have argued in response that Roblox’s reporting tools are ineffective and pointed to their own attempts that they say went unanswered, framing the ban as retaliation against someone who had exposed flaws in the system.

Lawsuits, Gambling Controversies, and Legal Pressure

The petition emerged at the same time as Roblox faced a series of lawsuits concerning child safety. In Louisiana, Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a case accusing the platform of “permitting and perpetuating an online environment in which child predators thrive.” In Des Moines, Iowa, the family of a 13-year-old filed a lawsuit claiming their child was groomed on Roblox and kidnapped. Another separate complaint was filed in California in which a 10-year-old was alleged to have been sexually abused by a predator on the platform.

In addition to these legal battles, Roblox has also been connected to gambling controversies. In December 2024, Sky News reported on unlicensed casino websites that let children gamble Robux, the in-game currency. These websites, which included RBLXWild, Bloxmoon, and BloxFlip, gave users the ability to log in with Roblox credentials and place bets on games such as slots and blackjack. Although the sites claimed to be for players over the age of 18, they lacked adequate age verification. A large portion of Roblox’s player base is made up of children, with data showing that 42% of users are under the age of 12.

Following regulatory investigations, these casinos were shut down. BloxFlip, which had operated as one of the most popular sites, announced that it was closing and refunding users after receiving legal pressure from Roblox. Several parents later filed lawsuits alleging that Roblox had been aware of these sites for years.

Media Investigations and Political Attention

Public scrutiny has been heightened further by media and political interest. On August 15, journalist Chris Hansen, who is widely known for hosting To Catch a Predator, announced on X/Twitter that he had begun investigating child exploitation on Roblox. Hansen confirmed that he had spoken both with law enforcement and with Schlep about the matter.

At the political level, Congressman Ro Khanna has called for stricter child protection measures on gaming platforms, pointing to Roblox as one of the companies where stronger safeguards are needed.

The combination of lawsuits, gambling controversies, and public figures entering the discussion has placed Roblox’s leadership under growing pressure.

Roblox’s Response and Market Reaction

Although David Baszucki has not made a direct statement about the petition calling for his removal, Roblox has commented on recent legal action. The company said that it has made significant improvements to safety, including more than 40 new moderation tools introduced in the past year. These updates include chat filters and restrictions on image sharing. Baszucki also appeared in a video addressing safety efforts taken by the company.

The series of controversies has affected Roblox’s financial position. Last week, the company’s shares fell by more than 7%. Some of that value has since been regained, but the stock continues to be watched closely in light of ongoing lawsuits and public criticism.