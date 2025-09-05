Skyblivion is part of the TES Renewal Project, a community effort to remake older Elder Scrolls games in newer engines. Originally a small idea in 2012, it has grown into one of the largest Skyrim mods ever attempted, with volunteers from around the world contributing to development.

When Bethesda released Oblivion Remastered earlier in 2025, players worried that the remake would be canceled, though the team confirmed development would continue. They were invited to Bethesda’s headquarters, where they received official approval. Skyblivion is now in its final stage, with release expected in 2025.

Key Takeaways Skyblivion has revealed 15 minutes of gameplay at Creation Mod Con 2025, covering Oblivion’s iconic prison and sewer escape.

The project continues despite the release of Oblivion Remastered, with Bethesda granting official approval and a 2025 release target.

The remake introduces new dungeons, modern menus, updated lockpicking, improved combat, and access to Skyrim’s extensive mod library.

First 15 Minutes at Creation Mod Con 2025

At Creation Mod Con 2025, the team presented 15 uninterrupted minutes of gameplay. The demo recreated the original game’s introduction, beginning with the Imperial Prison encounter with Emperor Uriel Septim, continuing through his assassination, the escape tunnels and goblin caves, and ending with the player emerging into Cyrodiil’s open world.

Developers explained that they recreated the sequence carefully to help players adjust to the Skyrim and Oblivion mechanics. They stressed again that Skyblivion is “a remake, not a remaster.” Unlike Bethesda’s official update, which focuses on visuals, Skyblivion rebuilds and modernizes the game.

The lockpicking system is one example, which now incorporates Oblivion’s original design with elements from The Elder Scrolls Online to make it easier to use. The project also introduces improvements to combat, menus, sound design, characters, and cities.

Added Details and a Rebuilt Imperial City

The showcase revealed new touches designed to expand world-building. Goblin cave paintings now decorate dungeon walls, cave ceilings open to reveal the forests above, and glimpses of the White-Gold Tower appear through underground openings. These additions, created by modders Anna Khudorenko and Penrutet, strengthen environmental storytelling and tie dungeons more closely to the outside world.

A highlight is the new Imperial Mausoleum in the Arboretum, where Uriel Septim’s body will rest after his death. Designed by Gabriele Floris, also known as Kazuhide, and inspired by restoration plans for the Roman Emperor Augustus’ mausoleum. Project lead Kyle “Rebelzize” Rebel said, “We’ve really set out to entirely remake the Imperial City to be the grand cosmopolitan city it is known as in lore – that means every district is substantially larger and more detailed.”

While Skyblivion aims to rebuild Oblivion, Bethesda’s Oblivion Remastered has taken a lighter approach and does not officially support mods. Players responded quickly, however, with more than 100 mods appearing on Nexus Mods within the first day.

Alongside this, the developers of Skyrim Together, best known for their co-op mod, are working on Ghosts of Tamriel, a Dark Souls-inspired “social mod” for Oblivion Remastered. It lets players leave floating stone messages, either useful hints or playful tricks for others to discover, adding a risk-and-reward element.

Development Progress and Release Plans

Before the showcase, Rebel explained the project’s current state, “Progress is generally good, volunteer-based projects are always a challenge due to people sometimes dropping out or not having as much time to contribute as in the past. To work around that we try as much as possible to keep the project a bit flexible and change our MVP (minimum viable product) according to the team’s capability. I’d say recent developments made us come closer to a potential date announcement, but we will be able to share more about that at a later date.”

The team also confirmed release platforms. Alongside a GOG launch announced in June, the mod will be available on Nexus Mods and will also be offered for free on Steam.

Modding Advantage Over Oblivion Remastered

Because it is built in Skyrim’s engine, Skyblivion can use Skyrim’s extensive mod library of more than 100,000 mods, giving it a major advantage over the official remaster. The demo itself featured SkyUI, one of Skyrim’s most popular mods. Although many existing mods will require patches to work correctly, the foundation is already in place, offering years of community content from the start.

Other TES Renewal Projects in Development

Skyblivion is one of several massive volunteer projects connected to TES Renewal. Skywind, a remake of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, is further behind but showed a long questline demo earlier in 2025. Beyond Skyrim is also developing multiple expansions that add entirely new provinces.

The Skyblivion team reflected on its progress during the event:

“Ten years ago, we began the journey of fully remaking Oblivion, and today, we have nearly reached our goal of entirely new dungeons, a new landscape and biomes, new weapons and armor, new mechanics, and a wide assortment of graphical and quality-of-life improvements.”

Although near completion, the team is still recruiting volunteers in areas such as quest design, UI development, and NavMesh creation to complete the project.