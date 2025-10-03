Shirley Curry, better known to fans as Skyrim Grandma, has announced that she will retire from creating The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim videos on YouTube. Curry, who is now 89 years old and will soon turn 90, has been playing and recording Skyrim for more than 15 years and has built a YouTube channel with over 1.3 million subscribers.

She began posting in 2015 and quickly became popular for her storytelling and unique approach to gameplay. Over the years, she uploaded more than a thousand Skyrim videos and gained a devoted audience who followed her adventures across Bethesda’s open-world RPG.

In her latest upload, titled “My Goodbye to Skyrim”, Curry explained that her time with Skyrim videos is ending.

Key Takeaways Shirley Curry, the 89-year-old YouTube star known as Skyrim Grandma, is retiring from Skyrim content after nearly a decade of uploads and over 1.3 million subscribers.

She explained she is “tired” and “not having fun anymore,” largely due to the lack of meaningful feedback from her growing young audience.

While stepping away from Elder Scrolls gameplay, Curry plans to share occasional vlogs, continue her Bible study channel, and is confirmed to appear as a character in The Elder Scrolls 6.

“I’m Tired, I’m Not Having Any Fun With It Anymore”

In her farewell video, Curry spoke honestly about why she has decided to stop.

“This has come to this because I’ll soon be 90 years old. Every time I come up with a new idea for how to play a story in Skyrim, I may make one or two or three with a new character and then I’m bored again. So that’s why I’m going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim.”

She added that she feels tired of making the same type of content and that it is no longer enjoyable.

“I’m tired, I’m not having any fun with it anymore. Probably because of all the little kids on there.”

Curry also described how her relationship with her audience has changed. While she still has “a few older, regular viewers,” she explained that most of her current subscribers are younger children who leave short messages like “Hi Grandma” or “I love you Grandma.”

“That isn’t what I was spending my time on making and uploading videos for,” she said. She wanted more real conversation and feedback from her viewers.

Past Retirements and Short Returns

This is not the first time Curry has stepped away from her channel. Nearly one year ago, she announced she was retiring because she was exhausted, bored, and wanted to spend less time on the computer.

Earlier in 2023, she briefly returned with three videos of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, but she quickly went back to Skyrim. Even then, she only posted for a short time before losing interest again.

Now, she has made it clear that she is finished with Skyrim videos for good.

Staying in Touch With Fans

Although Curry will no longer upload Elder Scrolls gameplay, she has said she will not leave her community entirely. She plans to post vlogs “once in a while when I have something to talk to you guys about.” She also encouraged her long-time fans, whom she calls her “regulars,” to continue reaching out through email.

In the description of her goodbye video, Curry even included her postal address so that supporters who wish to send her letters can do so directly.

She also reminded fans of the Shirley Curry follower mod, a popular community-made mod on Nexus Mods that lets players bring Skyrim Grandma into the game as a follower character.

Outside of gaming, Curry runs a Bible study YouTube channel, which she said she will continue to update for those who want to follow her there.

She closed her farewell message with a final note to her audience:

“I think that’s about all I have to say. I hope my older viewers will stay with me and keep talking to me as you have been.”

A Permanent Place in Elder Scrolls History

Curry’s connection to Skyrim has grown far beyond YouTube. After fans petitioned Bethesda, the developer confirmed that she will appear as a non-playable character in The Elder Scrolls 6.

The game has no release date yet, and despite its teaser being shown more than seven years ago, Bethesda has given no new details. But when it does arrive, players will meet Shirley Curry in Tamriel, forever linking Skyrim Grandma to the official Elder Scrolls universe.