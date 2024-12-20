This year brings a special moment in gaming as two legendary franchises, Tekken and Final Fantasy, come together again.

The collaboration is perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation, the console on which both series built their fame.

Beyond their shared connection to PlayStation, the games also share a development history that dates back decades.

The latest chapter in this story is the addition of Clive Rosfield, the hero of Final Fantasy 16, to the Tekken 8 roster.

But how did this collaboration come to life?

To understand, we must go back to the mid-1990s, when Tekken 3 was being developed.

Key Takeaways Tekken and Final Fantasy share a decades-long connection, with ex-Tekken developers contributing to Final Fantasy 7.

Final Fantasy 16’s Clive Rosfield joins Tekken 8, bringing his iconic swordplay, elemental abilities, and Torgal to the roster.

The collaboration includes the Phoenix Gate stage, destructible environments, and FF16 music tracks in Tekken 8.

A Hidden Link Between Tekken and Final Fantasy

During the development of Tekken 3, several members of the Tekken team left to join Square (now Square Enix).

At the time, Square was working on Final Fantasy 7, a game that would change the RPG genre forever.

These ex-Tekken developers brought their skills in 3D design to Square and, amazingly, created a lasting connection between the two franchises.

Tekken executive producer Katsuhiro Harada recalls how the two teams stayed friends.

And the idea of collaborating stayed with him, but it took decades to become a reality.

Now, in Tekken 8, Clive Rosfield brings this connection full circle and shares the history of these two iconic franchises.

How Clive Rosfield Fits Into Tekken 8

Clive Rosfield is the main character of Final Fantasy 16, a fast-paced action RPG made by the team behind Final Fantasy 14.

Unlike older Final Fantasy games, FF16 features real-time combat instead of turn-based battles.

So, this made Clive a perfect fit for Tekken’s fast, combo-heavy gameplay.

Harada contacted FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida early in the game’s development to discuss including Clive in Tekken 8.

Yoshida welcomed Harada and Tekken 8 director Kohei Ikeda to Square Enix, where they played an early version of FF16.

And it laid the foundation for Clive’s addition to the Tekken roster.

However, adapting Clive for Tekken wasn’t simple.

His unique fighting style, which combines swordplay and elemental powers, needed careful work to match Tekken’s gameplay while staying true to Final Fantasy 16.

Clive’s Fighting Style in Tekken 8

Clive brings many of his abilities from Final Fantasy 16 into Tekken 8, including:

Rising Flames (Phoenix): A fiery uppercut.

A fiery uppercut. Pile Drive (Ramuh): A powerful lightning spear attack.

A powerful lightning spear attack. Titanic Block (Titan): A defensive counter move.

A defensive counter move. Charged Torrent (Leviathan): A close-range explosion.

A close-range explosion. Zantetsuken (Odin): Sword slashes with delayed effects.

Sword slashes with delayed effects. Gigaflare (Bahamut): A massive energy blast.

Clive’s loyal wolf companion, Torgal, also appears in some attacks, much like the tiger used by Kazumi Mishima in Tekken 7.

Plus, the team included moves from FF16’s DLC so that Clive’s abilities feel complete.

Clive’s character model was slightly altered to match Tekken’s style, which gives him a bulkier frame.

His sword was also resized to prevent it from giving him too much advantage.

The Phoenix Gate Stage

The collaboration includes much more than Clive as a playable character.

A new stage, Phoenix Gate, is inspired by a key location from Final Fantasy 16.

This dramatic arena features destructible elements and a backdrop of two Eikons, Ifrit and Phoenix, locked in battle.

Fans of FF16 will also recognize tracks like “Away” and “Find the Flame,” which are now part of Tekken’s jukebox feature.

The Legacy of Two Legends

The addition of Clive Rosfield to Tekken 8 highlights the long history of these franchises.

From their early days on PlayStation to their modern successes, Tekken and Final Fantasy have always been leaders in gaming.

Clive follows Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy 15, who appeared in Tekken 7, and it shows the strong bond between the two series.

Though nothing is confirmed, Harada has hinted that more Final Fantasy characters might appear in Tekken in the future.

The Future of Tekken 8

Tekken 8, built on Unreal Engine 5, is already raising the bar for fighting games.

With stunning visuals, refined gameplay, and a roster full of fan favorites, it’s shaping up to be one of the best entries in the series.

Adding Clive Rosfield and the Phoenix Gate stage takes things to the next level.

This crossover celebrates the history and evolution of two iconic franchises—we can see how far Tekken and Final Fantasy have come and how much they’ve influenced the gaming world.

Get ready to enter the ring and experience the best of both worlds.