Ever since the release of The Last of Us Part II in 2020, the gaming world has been buzzing with speculation and excitement about the next chapter.

As fans dissect every hint and whisper from Naughty Dog, the prospect of another installment in the beloved series has sparked discussions about storylines, platforms, and when we might finally get to play it.

While official confirmation remains elusive, here’s everything we know—and can speculate—about The Last of Use Part 3.

Will There Be a Last of Us 3?

The question at the heart of every fan’s mind: Will there be a Last of Us 3?

The answer, though unofficial, seems to be leaning toward “yes.”

Neil Druckmann has been teasing the possibility for years, and in the recent Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II documentary, he shared a critical update:

“For years, I haven’t been able to find that concept. But recently, that’s changed. I don’t have a story, but I do have a concept that, to me, is as exciting as [Part] I, as exciting as [Part] II.”

While Druckmann’s enthusiasm is promising, he’s been clear that The Last of Us 3 isn’t currently in active development.

The studio is prioritizing other projects, including a rumored sci-fi IP.

Still, Druckmann’s statement, “It does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to this story,” has given fans hope.

For now, Naughty Dog’s focus remains on their other work.

Yet, the immense success of the series—bolstered by HBO’s critically acclaimed adaptation—makes a third installment seem inevitable.

After all, the studio and Sony are likely aware of the immense demand for another game.

The Last of Us Part 3 Release Date: How Long Will We Wait?

If there’s one thing Naughty Dog fans are used to, it’s waiting.

The seven-year gap between The Last of Us Part I (2013) and Part II (2020) clearly shows how much thought and detail Naughty Dog pours into its games.

But unfortunately, The Last of Us Part 3 release date appears to be just as far off, if not further.

Given that Druckmann has only recently finalized the concept, experts suggest we’re looking at 2027 at the earliest.

However, a more realistic prediction places the game closer to 2030.

Naughty Dog’s development cycles are famously lengthy, as the studio prioritizes narrative depth, gameplay innovation, and technical polish.

This timeline aligns with comments Druckmann made about Naughty Dog’s exploratory process.

He noted that the studio takes “a long time to explore different ideas” and emphasized the importance of feeling “jazzed” about a project before diving in.

What Could the Story Be in The Last of Us 3 Game?

The story possibilities for The Last of Us 3 game are vast, especially given the open-ended nature of Part II.

While Druckmann has been tight-lipped about specifics, he has hinted that future narratives could expand on the series’ core themes of morality, survival, and sacrifice.

Ellie’s immunity to the cordyceps fungus remains a central question.

And some fans believe that a potential cure could drive the next chapter, with Ellie facing the ultimate decision: sacrifice herself to save humanity or continue her journey of self-discovery.

Such a storyline would mirror the emotional complexity that defined the first two games, challenging players to confront difficult moral dilemmas.

But what about other characters? Abby, whose story arc was pivotal in Part II, could return alongside Lev.

Druckmann has previously expressed interest in exploring new perspectives, so there’s a chance The Last of Us 3 might introduce entirely new protagonists.

This approach would align with Naughty Dog’s commitment to subverting expectations—a hallmark of the series.

Additionally, factions like the Fireflies and FEDRA could come into sharper focus.

If a vaccine becomes part of the narrative, questions about power, access, and control could create intense conflict.

Who would receive the cure first?

How would it reshape the fragile dynamics of this fractured world?

Gameplay Evolution: What’s Next for the Series?

From the brutal stealth-action mechanics of The Last of Us Part I to the refined systems in Part II, the series has always been a benchmark for gameplay innovation.

The Last of Us Part 3 is expected to continue this trend, pushing boundaries with new mechanics, enemies, and environmental interactions.

Druckmann and his team are known for their compelling gameplay and storytelling, so we can expect the third game to deliver even more immersive experiences.

Dynamic AI, expanded exploration, and innovative combat systems are all possibilities.

There’s also potential for deeper resource management, which will force players to make even tougher choices in their fight for survival.

The Last of Us 3 game could set a new standard for visual fidelity and environmental storytelling, as it will likely use next-gen hardware.

With the studio’s track record, Naughty Dog has always delivered breathtakingly detailed worlds and deeply emotional experiences, so there’s no doubt they’ll raise the bar again.

Platforms: Will The Last of Us 3 Be on PS5?

It’s safe to assume that The Last of Us Part 3 will launch on the PlayStation 5.

However, if the game’s development stretches into the late 2020s, it could debut on the PS6.

And based on past trends, a PC version is almost certain to follow, though it may arrive a year or more after the console release.

This staggered rollout aligns with Naughty Dog’s strategy for Part I and II, which eventually reached PC audiences.

Given the growing popularity of PC gaming, this trend is likely to continue.

Why Fans Are Excited About The Last of Us 3

The anticipation for The Last of Us 3 stems not only from the series’ legacy but also from the unanswered questions left by Part II.

Players are eager to see how Ellie’s story evolves and whether the series will explore redemption, revenge, or entirely new themes.

The success of HBO’s adaptation has also amplified interest, introducing the franchise to new audiences and reigniting passion among longtime fans.

With The Last of Us Season 2 expected in 2025, the show could shape the next game’s narrative direction, perhaps creating a symbiotic relationship between the two mediums.

It’s a Long Road Ahead

While The Last of Us Part 3 remains years away, the glimpses we’ve received suggest a project worth the wait.

With Neil Druckmann at the helm and Naughty Dog’s track record of excellence, the next chapter promises to be another landmark in gaming.

In the meantime, fans can revisit the rich worlds of Part I and Part II, explore the remasters, or dive into HBO’s acclaimed adaptation.

The journey might be long, but for a franchise as groundbreaking as The Last of Us, the payoff is almost guaranteed to be extraordinary.