The Spirit of the Samurai is finally here, and it’s a game that captivates you with its awesome stop-motion visuals.

The title is visually stunning and spooky, but some parts of the gameplay can be annoying.

Let’s break down what’s cool about it and why it might bug you.

Key Takeaways The stop-motion animation makes the game look like a piece of art, full of creepy and beautiful details.

You can play as a samurai, a stealthy cat, and a tiny spirit, which keeps the gameplay fresh and fun.

The clunky combat and stiff platforming can make the game feel harder and less smooth than it should be.

The Visuals

One thing is clear right away—The Spirit of the Samurai looks incredible.

It was released on December 12, 2024, and the game uses a stop-motion animation style that makes everything look like a hand-made diorama.

So, naturally, it has caught some attention, and it’s being praised for its spooky, detailed, and beautiful gameplay.

From creepy forests to dark, eerie temples, the world feels alive in a way few games manage.

The enemies, like zombie-like oni and the terrifying Spider-Woman, are just as detailed.

Plus, larger characters, in particular, are mesmerizing, with so much care put into every little feature.

The environments are packed with small touches that make them feel real, like scattered bones and misty shadows.

You could say it’s like playing a dark fairytale.

But while the visuals are almost perfect, the gameplay doesn’t always match up.

Three Heroes, Three Styles

The game lets you play as three different characters, each with their own style:

Takeshi: A brave samurai who fights using a sword and special moves.

A brave samurai who fights using a sword and special moves. Chisai: Takeshi’s cat, who sneaks past enemies in tense stealth sections.

Takeshi’s cat, who sneaks past enemies in tense stealth sections. Kodama: A tiny spirit that completes objectives and explores open areas.

There’s something about switching between these characters; perhaps it’s how you can change perspective to the point it feels like a different game.

Chisai’s stealth missions are nerve-wracking in the best way, while Kodama’s sections feel lighter and more fun.

And there’s no doubt that Takeshi’s parts are action-packed, but it sure can be frustrating because of the game’s clunky combat.

Combat and Controls

Combat is hit-or-miss, literally.

The game gives you tools like a parry system and lets you customize your combos, which sounds great.

But in execution, it’s often frustrating.

The animations, while beautiful, make everything feel delayed.

This delay throws off the timing for attacks, parries, and dodges, which makes fights much harder than they need to be.

The hitboxes—basically, how the game decides if your attack lands—are also inconsistent.

For example, you’re facing an enemy with a shield. You cleverly roll behind them to land a blow on their unprotected back, only for your attack to magically bounce off their shield.

It happened to me more times than I’d like to admit, and it’s just one example of how the mechanics can fail you at the worst moments.

To its credit, the game encourages creative combat by letting you assign different moves to directions on the stick.

It’s a cool feature, but it feels like a Band-Aid for the larger problem of clumsy hit detection and sluggish responsiveness.

The platforming fares a little better but still suffers from the game’s commitment to its stop-motion style.

Jumping over gaps or dodging traps feels more dangerous than it should because of the slight delay in movement.

And if you’ve played old-school games like Prince of Persia (the 1989 version), you’ll know exactly what I mean.

It’s nostalgic, yes, but not always in a good way.

The Atmosphere

Even though the gameplay stumbles, the atmosphere keeps you hooked, and that’s probably the biggest drawing factor for this game.

The world feels alive—albeit in a creepy, blood-soaked way.

The story follows Takeshi as he fights to protect humanity from the oni, with the help of a mythical kitsune.

It’s a simple plot, but it does enough to tie everything together.

And the game doesn’t shy away from gore.

Chisai, for example, can die in some brutally shocking ways during gameplay, though the story spares her any lasting harm.

The same goes for Kodama, whose deaths are equally gruesome. It’s a bold choice that reinforces the game’s horror vibes.

Bugs and Missing Features

Like many games, The Spirit of the Samurai has its fair share of technical problems.

Audio can suddenly get way too loud, and it’s a nightmare having to suddenly turn the volume down at random points.

And sometimes, enemies get stuck in walls or even fly out of the map entirely.

While these glitches don’t break the game, they’re definitely annoying.

One big disappointment is the lack of Japanese audio with English subtitles.

This feels like a missed opportunity for a game so rooted in Japanese culture.

Hopefully, this feature will be added in a future update.

A Game with Big Strengths and Big Flaws

The Spirit of the Samurai is a game that’s hard to forget.

Its stop-motion visuals and eerie atmosphere are unlike anything else, and the variety of gameplay styles is refreshing.

But the clunky combat, stiff platforming, and technical issues keep it from being truly great.

If you’re someone who values visuals and atmosphere above all else, you’ll probably enjoy this title.

But if smooth gameplay is a must for you, The Spirit of the Samurai might leave you frustrated.

It’s not perfect, but it’s memorable—and sometimes, that’s enough.

Verdict: Recommended for fans of atmospheric games willing to overlook some rough edges.