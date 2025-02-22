Sony’s February 2025 State of Play introduced several exciting games, but the one that stood out was Tides of Annihilation.

Developed by Eclipse Glow Games, a studio based in Chengdu, China, this dark fantasy action RPG quickly became the center of attention.

What’s even more surprising is that it’s a brand-new game from a relatively unknown studio, yet it managed to overshadow even some of Sony’s first-party titles.

Key Takeaways Tides of Annihilation is set for a 2026 release, with beta testing ongoing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It was the most popular game at Sony’s February 2025 State of Play, earning 621 out of 4,600 votes (13%) in a Push Square poll and surpassing PlayStation Studios' titles.

Players control Gwendolyn in a ruined London, battling supernatural enemies and over 30 bosses with fast-paced combat, four weapons, and summonable spectral knights.

A Strong Player Response and Popularity

One of the clearest signs of the game’s popularity came from a Push Square poll, where players were asked to vote for their favorite PlayStation 5 game from the event.

Out of 4,600 votes, Tides of Annihilation secured 621 votes, or 13% of the total, making it the most popular choice.

It even beat out Saros, which had 533 votes, proving that fans are genuinely excited about what Eclipse Glow Games is bringing to the table.

And the excitement didn’t stop there.

The game’s reveal trailer on PlayStation’s YouTube channel is already close to one million views, while an 11-minute gameplay showcase has gathered 1.2 million views across PlayStation and IGN’s uploads.

It’s clear that players are eager to see more of this game.

A Dark Fantasy Adventure in a Fallen London

Tides of Annihilation takes place in a version of London that has been devastated by a supernatural invasion.

The city is now a dangerous, ruined landscape filled with monstrous creatures and massive, roaming knights.

Players take on the role of Gwendolyn, the last surviving human, who must embark on a quest to recover the legendary Grail Shards and uncover the truth about the disaster that has unfolded.

What makes the game’s world unique is how it blends two different settings into one.

On the one hand, there is modern London, where familiar landmarks have been damaged and twisted by the supernatural forces that have taken over.

On the other hand, there is a medieval fantasy realm inspired by Arthurian mythology, where ancient magic, mythical creatures, and towering knights roam the landscape.

These two realms are interconnected, and players will need to explore both to uncover the full story behind the invasion.

Perhaps the most visually striking element in the game is the presence of colossal knights that wander the ruins.

Players will need to climb these giants and engage them in battle, similar to the mechanics seen in Shadow of the Colossus.

This adds an extra layer of strategy and scale to the game, making boss fights feel even more intense.

Combat That Feels More Like Devil May Cry

Unlike many modern action RPGs that follow the Souls-like formula, Tides of Annihilation is taking a different approach.

The game will focus on fast, high-energy action, similar to Devil May Cry, instead of slow, methodical combat.

This means players can expect fluid movement, stylish combos, and intense battles that reward quick reflexes rather than patience and defensive play.

During a Gamescom 2024 Q&A session, the developers confirmed that combat would be faster-paced and combo-driven rather than punishing and strategic like in a Souls game.

This will likely make the game more accessible to players who enjoy action-heavy gameplay.

Players will have access to four different weapons, though only three have been revealed so far:

Swords, which provide a balanced melee combat style

Bows, which allow for long-range attacks

Fists, for those who prefer brutal, close-quarters brawling

As for the fourth weapon, it remains a mystery.

In an earlier developer Q&A, one of the team members humorously admitted they forgot what it was, saying, “Sorry, I forgot the fourth one!”

Beyond weapons, Gwendolyn has another ability—she can summon spectral knights to assist her in battle.

Each knight has unique combat abilities, and players can choose different strategies based on their enemies.

The game also has boss fights, with over 30 bosses confirmed.

Each boss will have its own abilities and attack patterns, meaning players will need to adapt their fighting style for each encounter.

Some fights will occur on the ground, while others require climbing massive enemies to strike their weak points.

A Game Designed for Western Players

Interestingly, the development of Tides of Annihilation was designed with Western players in mind.

Tencent, one of China’s biggest gaming companies, is backing the game’s expansion into global markets.

To explain this strategy, the developers gave some insight during a Q&A with Wccftech.

They explained that Tides of Annihilation and Black Myth: Wukong are projects funded by Tencent, but each game was built for a different audience.

“Black Myth: Wukong targeted the Chinese market, but for this project, we targeted a Western audience, so we chose the Arthurian legends. This project originated when the producer came up with the concept surrounding knights, and then we connected with the Knights of the Round Table from Arthurian myths. The reason we reached out to you guys at this early stage is that the target audience is Western, and this is our first title. So we want to, you know, gather as much feedback as we can to improve the game for the final version.”

Xbox Store Listing Sparks Confusion

Despite not having a confirmed release date, Tides of Annihilation briefly appeared on the Microsoft Store, selling for an odd price of $22.49.

Excited fans quickly jumped at the opportunity to buy it, only to find that the game wasn’t playable.

Instead of the full game, players downloaded a 300MB placeholder file that couldn’t be opened.

Microsoft quickly removed the listing and issued refunds, but the situation showed just how much demand there is for the game.

Even with no release date in sight, fans are already eager to get their hands on it.

When Will It Be Released?

Tides of Annihilation is currently in beta testing, and while there is no official release date, the game is expected to launch in 2026.

It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

With its dark fantasy setting, fast-paced combat, and massive boss fights, the game has already generated significant excitement.

If the reaction to its State of Play debut is any sign of what’s to come, Tides of Annihilation could end up being one of the biggest RPG releases of the next few years.