WWE 2K25 Servers Set to Shut Down in March 2027, Two Years After Launch

Publisher 2K Games has confirmed the server shutdown date for WWE 2K25. According to 2K’s Online Services Status page, the game’s online features will be retired on March 14, 2027. The date is exactly two years after the game’s release on March 14, 2025.

This announcement comes just months after the game’s launch and shortly after it was included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium September 2025 lineup. Players still have nearly a year and a half to continue playing online, earning trophies, and accessing features such as Community Creations.

Key Takeaways WWE 2K25 servers will shut down on March 14, 2027, two years after their release on March 14, 2025.

Switch 2 players received the game four months later, in July 2025, but still paid $70 and did not get all the features.

2K titles, including PGA Tour 2K23, The Golf Club 2019, and PGA Tour 2K21, also have confirmed shutdown dates.

Why Online Games Shut Down

Sports and multiplayer games often face shutdowns due to several factors, including high server upkeep costs, license expirations, and changes in publishing rights. The growing trend of digital-only releases means that, when delisted, games can effectively vanish from online storefronts.

The Stop Killing Games movement has emerged in response to this issue, aiming to raise awareness and encourage longer availability of games after their official support ends. WWE 2K25 is the latest 2K title with a confirmed shutdown, but players were given advance notice of the end date.

Switch 2 Release and Missing Features

While the shutdown applies to all platforms, the timeline is more limited for Switch 2 players. The Nintendo version of WWE 2K25 was released in late July 2025, more than four months after the game’s initial March release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Despite the delay, the Switch 2 edition launched at the same $70 price point.

In addition, the Switch 2 version does not include features such as the image uploader or Community Creations, both of which are present on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This means players on Switch 2 have fewer online tools and less total time before the shutdown in 2027.

Comparisons With WWE and 2K Sports Games

When compared to earlier WWE titles, WWE 2K25 has a slightly longer online lifespan. WWE 2K23 and WWE 2K24 were scheduled to shut down about 22 months after their respective releases, while WWE 2K25 will remain online for the full 24 months.

Several 2K-published titles also have confirmed shutdown dates. PGA Tour 2K23 will go offline on February 28, 2027, just weeks before WWE 2K25. More immediately, The Golf Club 2019 and PGA Tour 2K21 are set to shut down on October 30, 2025.

Players still have until March 14, 2027, to use all online features in WWE 2K25. After that date, online services for the game will officially end.