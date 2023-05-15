George R.R. Martin Shows Solidarity with Writers Guild of America

KEY TAKEAWAYS The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began on May 2, has halted the writers' room for the upcoming "Game of Thrones" spinoff series "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight." However, "House of the Dragon" continues filming with scripts completed prior to the strike. George R.R. Martin, the author of the "Game of Thrones" series, supports the WGA and recalls his participation in the 1988 strike. He acknowledges the importance of the current strike and notes the unity within the Guild. Martin's novel "Winds of Winter," part of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, will not be affected by the strike as it only pertains to film and television writers. He assures fans that "Winds of Winter" remains his top priority. The "Wild Cards" adaptation, which was not ordered to series at Peacock, will look for a new streaming platform after the WGA strike. Martin is also involved in AMC's "Dark Winds" Season 2, with post-production underway and a decision on a possible third season to be made after the strike.

Renowned author George R.R. Martin has expressed his unwavering support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) during their ongoing strike, which started on May 2.

As a result of the strike, the writers’ room for the upcoming “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” has come to a halt.

In contrast, “House of the Dragon” continues filming in the U.K. with scripts completed before the strike.

Martin, who is not currently in Los Angeles, recalls his participation in the 1988 WGA strike and acknowledges the importance of the current strike, stating that he has “never seen the Guild so united.”

The 1988 strike lasted 22 weeks, making it the longest in Hollywood history, while the 2007-2008 strike went on for 100 days.

Updates on Martin’s Projects Amid WGA Strike

“The Hedge Knight,” based on Martin’s 1998 novellas, was first pitched to HBO in 2016. The show follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg.

On the other hand, “House of the Dragon” Season 2 began filming on April 11 and will proceed in London and Wales.

The scripts for the season have gone through multiple drafts and revisions, with no further changes planned.

Martin reassures fans that his novel, “Winds of Winter,” part of the “A Song of Fire and Ice” series, will not be affected by the WGA strike as the guild only concerns film and television writers.

He emphasizes that “Winds” continues to be his top priority.

“Wild Cards” Series and “Dark Winds” Season 2 Updates

The author also shared updates on his other projects, including the “Wild Cards” adaptation, which was not ordered to series at Peacock.

Initially attached to Hulu in 2018 before moving to Peacock in 2021, Martin plans to find a new streaming platform for the show after the WGA strike.

As for AMC’s “Dark Winds” Season 2, which Martin executive produces, post-production for five of its six episodes is underway, with the show scheduled to air this summer.

A decision on a possible third season will be made after the strike.