Hollywood Stars Stand Up for Drag: Charlize Theron Promises to ‘F*ck Anybody Up’ Over Anti-Drag Bans

KEY TAKEAWAYS Hollywood stars, including Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg, Billy Eichner, Sarah Silverman, Adam Lambert, and Marcia Gay Harden, are rallying in support of drag performers and opposing anti-drag legislation. Theron's video message passionately expresses her commitment to stand up against anyone who opposes drag performers and criticizes proposed bans as "incredibly stupid." The telethon titled "Drag Isn't Dangerous" raised awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ charities while advocating against discriminatory laws. Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick shared a TikTok video urging support for the ACLU Drag Defense Fund, emphasizing that drag is an art and a right. Adam Lambert criticized politicians who use children as an excuse to limit the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community and commended drag performance as a source of joy and authenticity. Stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race," including Kerri Colby and Bosco, highlighted the importance of inclusivity in drag and the transformative power of the art form. The telethon successfully raised over $523,000 for LGBTQ+ charities, demonstrating the power of unity and creativity in advocating for equality and inclusion. The fight against anti-LGBTQ+ laws continues, but the support and advocacy from influential figures in Hollywood provide hope for the drag community and the right to self-expression and identity.

As a wave of anti-drag legislation threatens to wash over states like Tennessee, Kentucky, and Montana, Hollywood A-listers are rallying in defense of drag performers.

Charlize Theron, the renowned Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in “Monster” and “Fast X”, joined forces with other celebrities in a telethon titled “Drag Isn’t Dangerous”.

This star-studded event aimed to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ charities while opposing these divisive laws.

Theron’s impassioned video message served as a call to arms, fiercely promising to stand up to anyone who opposes drag performers. While not directly naming any specific legislation, she decried the proposed bans as “incredibly stupid”, affirming that “there is no room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens”.

Unity in Hollywood: Support for the Drag Community

Theron was not alone in her advocacy; the telethon drew participation from Elizabeth Banks, Jesse Eisenberg, Billy Eichner, Sarah Silverman, Adam Lambert, and Marcia Gay Harden, among others.

Their collective voice echoed Theron’s sentiments, forming a united front of support for the drag community.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick also used their platform to voice opposition to the bans, expressing their solidarity in a widely shared TikTok video that urged people to support the ACLU Drag Defense Fund.

Their message, emblazoned on matching t-shirts, was clear: “Drag is an art and drag is a right.”

Meanwhile, Adam Lambert, the celebrated singer, shed light on the perceived threat that queer performers pose to certain lawmakers.

He criticized these politicians for using children as an excuse to limit the freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lambert commended drag performance as a beacon of joy and a testament to living authentically, challenging the lawmakers’ fear-driven narratives.

Reflections from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars

Stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, such as Kerri Colby and Bosco, also weighed in on the significance of their reality series in this fraught political climate.

Colby emphasized the importance of inclusivity in drag, which she described as a “progressive state of the human race”.

Bosco concurred, highlighting the transformative power of drag in fostering self-discovery and celebrating diversity.

Fundraising Success and Continued Advocacy

The “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon was not only a platform for advocacy but also a successful fundraiser, amassing over $523,000 in donations for LGBTQ+ charities.

The event underscored the power of unity and creativity in challenging discriminatory legislation and fostering a more inclusive society.

As anti-LGBTQ+ laws continue to be a pressing concern, it’s clear that the fight for creative expression and equality is far from over.

Yet, with influential figures like Charlize Theron and her peers leading the charge, there is a glimmer of hope for the drag community and for all who believe in the right to self-expression and identity.