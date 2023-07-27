Culture
Infinity Awaits: Yayoi Kusama’s Exhibition Debuts at SFMOMA

  • July 27, 2023

Experience Yayoi Kusama’s captivating art and her latest infinity room, a viral sensation, at SFMOMA. A mesmerizing journey of polka dots and mirrors awaits.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
Yayoi Kusama, celebrated for her polka dot motif and infinity rooms, is bringing her latest exhibition "Infinite Love" to SFMOMA.
Kusama's newest infinity room "Dreaming of Earth's Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love," will feature in the exhibition, allowing museum-goers a minute's immersive experience.
The exhibition will be open from October 14, 2023, to September 7, 2024, with ticket sales starting from September 12.

A Cosmic Journey Awaits: Yayoi Kusama’s Exhibition at SFMOMA Unveils New Infinity Room

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of art that transcends reality and imagination alike. Yayoi Kusama, the renowned nonagenarian artist, is bringing her widely celebrated infinity room to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) in a captivating exhibition titled “Yayoi Kusama: Infinite Love.” If you’re familiar with Kusama’s past exhibitions, you’ll know they were events that drew crowds enough to stretch around city blocks.

The enchantment of Kusama’s creations has persisted for an impressive seven decades, keeping audiences worldwide mystified and engrossed. Known for her vibrant and eclectic portfolio, Kusama, at 94, has left her mark on just about every artistic medium you can think of.

Yayoi Kusama: The Doyenne of Polka Dots and Infinite Mirrors

From painting, performance, and fiction to even an eye-catching Louis Vuitton collaboration, Kusama’s artistic talent knows no bounds. However, what truly sets her apart are her stunning sculptures and installations, most notably her infamous polka dot motif—an iconic theme that pervades her body of work.

In the digital age, Kusama’s fame has skyrocketed. Her “Infinity Mirror Rooms,” have taken the social media world by storm, turning into viral phenomena. They are breathtaking spaces filled with colored lights, polka dots, and small sculptures, all reflected infinitely in mirrored walls. This immersive experience crafts an illusion of a limitless dreamscape, making them coveted backdrops for Instagram-worthy selfies. At present, more than 84,000 posts proudly carry the hashtag #infinitekusama.

SFMOMA to Host ‘Infinite Love’: Step into Kusama’s Latest Infinity Room

“Infinite Love” is set to showcase Kusama’s newest Infinity Room, charmingly named “Dreaming of Earth’s Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love.” Visitors to the exhibition will be given the privilege to step into this surreal space once per visit, limited to an approximate one-minute duration.

Scheduled to open its doors to the public on October 14, 2023, “Infinite Love” will run until September 7, 2024, with tickets available for purchase from September 12. Make sure not to miss out on this extraordinary exploration of art and love, infinity, and beyond.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

