Keanu Reeves Reveals Latest Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC in Xbox Games Showcase

Keanu Reeves reveals new Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, featuring a high-stakes mission with Idris Elba. Launching this September, details here!
Fellow gamers, today we’ve got something exciting to share straight from the Xbox Games Showcase. Guess who showed up? None other than Keanu Reeves himself! The John Wick star took to the stage to reveal something we’ve all been eagerly awaiting – the release date and trailer for the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, namely the Phantom Liberty DLC. But that’s not all, Reeves will be pairing up with the supremely talented Idris Elba for this venture.
During the showcase, Reeves, who embodies the digital apparition of rockstar-turned-rebel, Johnny Silverhand, offered us a sneak peek into the Phantom Liberty’s trailer. This confirmed what we’ve all been on the edge of our seats for – the DLC’s launch date, which is set for September 26.
Now, let’s delve into the plot a bit. The expansion finds Silverhand and V, our main character, on a mission of utmost importance – to rescue the President of the New United States of America. The stakes are high, as the President is shot down over Night City’s notorious deadliest district.
“Infiltrate Dogtown, a city-inside-a-city commanded by a trigger-happy militia and governed by a tyrannical leader,” a fresh Steam page for Phantom Liberty instructs.
Freedom always comes at a price…#PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077, arrives on September 26th!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/7ACROkBk5B pic.twitter.com/yP1MKJtaaA
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 11, 2023
The narrative thickens as we join forces with NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, portrayed by Idris Elba, and with Johnny Silverhand’s (Keanu Reeves’) support, we begin to untangle a web of broken loyalties. Brace yourselves for an intense survival struggle in a crumbling world filled with desperate con artists, shadowy netrunners, and brutal mercenaries.
“Phantom Liberty, built with the might of next-gen hardware, introduces brand-new gameplay mechanics, suspenseful courier jobs, gigs, and missions – and a riveting main quest where freedom and loyalty come with a hefty price tag,” the page added.
In anticipation of this thrilling expansion, pre-orders for Phantom Liberty have already started. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, it’s important to note that it won’t be accessible for the last-gen versions on the Xbox One or PS4.
Aside from the major reveal, the Xbox Games Showcase was packed with other surprises too. Ubisoft announced an open-world Star Wars game, Obsidian unveiled a new glimpse of Avowed, and Richard Ayoade appeared in the latest Fable trailer.
Persona fans, rejoice! You were treated to two new game announcements from Atlus.
Alright, folks, that's all we have for you today.
