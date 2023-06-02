The best NBA betting sites are home to high-quality NBA odds, a wide range of betting markets, and they all get you started with bumper bonuses – but finding them is not as easy as it might seem.

Thankfully for you, our team of betting experts has updated their list of the best NBA betting sites after doing extensive research, and we are now ready to share the results. In this article, we’ll be reviewing the top 10, with each one rated for their odds, their tools, and features, as well as bonuses.

Bovada was our number one pick overall, with its competitive odds and an up to $750 sports welcome bonus.

Let’s get started.

Best NBA Betting Sites & Apps

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Top pick for live betting

BetOnline: Most generous promos

SportsBetting.ag: Excellent option for futures bets

BetAnySports: Best for high rollers

EveryGame: Most reputable

BetUS: Outstanding mobile compatibility

Lucky99: Best for NBA prop bets

XBet: Amazing NBA odds

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Bovada – Best NBA Betting Site Overall

Pros:

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

$275 referral bonus

Wide range of NBA props for each game

Prop Builder tool

Reduced juice

24/7 support

Cons:

Sometimes posts late lines

Bovada was launched more than 10 years ago and has gone from strength to strength as an NBA betting site. Reduced juice is available alongside a huge range of props for every single NBA game all year round, and new players can tip off with a $750 welcome bonus.

NBA Betting: 5/5

There’s a lot to love about betting on the NBA at Bovada, including alternative handicaps and excellent moneyline odds – but it’s the wide choice of NBA props that catch the eye. For every game, you can choose from a variety of team and player props, including players to record a double-double and players to score X number of points.

A slight mark against the site is that Bovada sometimes has a tendency to post later lines than the competition. This means you won’t be able to capitalize on any early market mistakes – but it also means you’ll be able to take advantage of an underdog that Bovada and the market don’t fancy.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New players who sign-up to Bovada today can claim a $750 sign-up bonus. This is the first deposit offer that’s available if you make a deposit with crypto – in case you want to deposit with fiat, note that the welcome bonus will only be up to $250.

You can then claim an up-to $275 referral bonus anytime you refer a buddy to the site, with Bovada giving every single player a referral link to use whenever you want.

Reload bonuses are missing, but you can earn rewards points each time you place a bet on the NBA (and all other sports). The more points you earn, the more new status levels you’ll unlock, which means bigger rewards and exclusive perks.

Payment Methods: 4.95/5

Bovada accepts a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Regular payment methods include all the major credit cards, Voucher and Zelle, as well as MatchPay, which lets you fund your account via Cash App, Venmo, and PayPal.

The minimum deposit ranges between $5 and $50 depending on your chosen method, while the maximum deposit is generally capped at around $1,500.

Withdrawals, meanwhile, are capped at $5,000 for crypto, but they’re considerably lower for regular payment options.

Tools and Features: 4.9/5

Bovada is home to a useful Prop Builder tool that makes it easy for you to add a bunch of NBA props to the same bet. There are also NBA specials released throughout the season, with Bovada especially going to town when it comes to the NBA playoffs and NBA finals.

Teaser bets are available here, too, for anyone who wants to add a bit more risk to their bets while increasing their potential profits.

>> $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

2. MyBookie – Best NBA Betting App for Live Bets

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Competitive in-play NBA betting odds

Alternative handicaps and totals available

Regular NBA betting contests

200% referral bonus

25% reload bonus

Cons:

Limited payment methods

MyBookie is a stacked NBA betting site that catches the eye with competitive NBA odds, expert analysis, and tips, as well as a flurry of NBA betting contests that give you more chances to win cash prizes and free bets.

NBA Betting: 4.85/5

MyBookie released more than 200 betting markets for every single NBA game. You can bet on the spread, the moneyline, and the totals (over/under), as well as alternative handicaps, alternative totals, and a slew of props.

You can bet pre-match, as well as in play, with markets opening up for half and quarter-betting as the game goes along. This allows you to bet on things like a team to make a comeback or a team to win by X number of points on the in-play handicap.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you join MyBookie today, you can immediately opt-in to a $1,000 welcome bonus by making a $50+ qualifying deposit. The bonus code for this offer is “MYB50,” and it works as a 50% matched deposit offer.

You can then claim a 25% reload bonus anytime you deposit $100 or more and use the code “MYB25.” Cash rebates are available on the regular, there’s a 200% referral bonus here, and you’ll be eligible for more promos by becoming a MyBookie VIP.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

It’d be helpful if MyBookie added a few more regular payment methods. As it stands, Person to Person and credit cards are the only deposit options open to those playing with fiat currencies.

Crypto players have more options, with MyBookie supporting 10 digital coins. These include Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, as well as Tether, Cardano, and Solana. High minimum deposit limits for Person to Person ($100) might aggrieve some players, but all other options are more flexible.

Tools and Features: 4.75/5

One of the truly standout features at MyBookie is expert predictions, analysis, and sports betting tips. These are updated each day and often feature NBA games, with MyBookie also giving you up-to-date reports on all the latest results.

There’s also a useful Help Centre, which is ideal for anyone who’s just getting started with NBA betting.

Featured odds, meanwhile, can be found at the top of the left-hand column and regularly include the day’s biggest NBA games.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus at MyBookie.

3. BetOnline – Best Bonuses of All NBA Betting Sites

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

$25 worth of live betting free play

Over 25 years of experience

$25 risk-free NBA prop bet

Unlimited reload bonuses

Same game parlays

Cons:

Some payout options come with fees

BetOnline has been offering competitive NBA odds for over 25 years. Its service speaks for itself, with this top-rated NBA online sportsbook offering fast payouts, 24/7 support, and unlimited reload bonuses for all players.

NBA Betting: 4.8/5

At BetOnline, you can dip into the early markets, with this sportsbook releasing their NBA odds early in the day. They also set their own betting lines, which means this is often a solid option for NBA spread betting.

A slight disappointment is that BetOnline doesn’t offer alternative handicaps. BetOnline is also a solid choice for NBA parlay betting, thanks to its same-game parlay feature.

In addition, we found an excellent table games section here – especially the selection of online real money blackjack games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The current BetOnline sign-up bonus is a 50% up to $1,000 matched deposit offer. The minimum deposit is $55, and you need to enter the code “BOL1000” when prompted.

The star of the show, however, is an unlimited 25% sports reload bonus, which is boosted to 35% if you play with crypto.

You can also take part in NBA betting contests here, as well as grab a $25 risk-free player props wager as a new player. $25 worth of live betting free play is available to new sign-ups, too, and it can be used on the NBA.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

As noted in our BetOnline review, it supports multiple banking options, including 15 cryptos and a handful of regular payment methods. These include the likes of Skrill, Neteller, bank wire, Money Order, credit cards, and checks.

A source of frustration is that some withdrawal methods aren’t available for deposits (and vice-versa), and there are also deposit fees in place. That said, crypto deposits are always free, and withdrawal times for all methods are reliably consistent.

Tools and Features: 4.75/5

There are odd boosts available each day at BetOnline, and you’ll often be able to use these on your NBA bets. You can also place same game parlays here, and there’s a Prop Builder tool as well.

On the whole, this is a really intuitive online sportsbook and betting app, with slide bars making your life easy whenever you want to turn a bet into a teaser, an if bet, or a parlay. Early cash out is available.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline.

4. SportsBetting.ag – Best for NBA Futures Bets

Pros:

$1,000 first deposit bonus

25% reload bonus

Good range of NBA futures bets

Bet on the NBA draft

Prop Builder

Cons:

Bet limits

SportsBetting.ag is one of the godfathers of online NBA betting, having been established over 25 years ago. It recently underwent a revamp, and both its website and NBA betting app look sleeker than ever before.

NBA Betting: 4.75/5

You can bag some great NBA odds on the spread, the totals, and the moneyline at SportsBetting.ag. Odds boosters are also available on NBA games, which means you get to turbocharge your potential profits anytime you place a bet.

All NBA bets can be easily turned into teasers or parlays, and there are plenty of game and team props to choose from.

We also recommend SportsBetting.ag for NBA futures bets. Here, you can take advantage of competitive odds on markets like the NBA MVP of the year, rookie of the year, as well as NBA draft odds.

Also, while it’s highly unlikely, if you ever feel bored of placing NBA bets, you can play variety of online slot machines and other casino games at SportsBetting.ag, which is always appreciated.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

You can score a slam drunk right away at SportsBetting.ag with a 50% sports welcome bonus. This is worth as much as $1,000 altogether, and you just need to pop in the promo code “SB1000” when requested.

Alternatively, you can claim a 100% welcome offer if you deposit with crypto.

A 25% sports reload bonus is available to regular players, and you can also enter the refer-a-friend program for the chance to earn an extra $200 anytime you refer a pal to the site.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

We feel that SportsBetting.ag especially excels on this front due to the fact that it offers reliable payouts and numerous deposit options. These include 10+ cryptos like USD Coin and Bitcoin, as well as all major credit cards like VISA and Discover. Other options include Money Orders, bank wire transfers, and Person to Person.

The minimum deposit for crypto is $20, while for credit cards, it’s set at $25. You can deposit as much as $100,000 in one go with digital coins but deposit limits are typically set at $2,500 for fiat currencies.

Tools and Features: 4.65/5

SportsBetting.ag has really ramped things up recently and is now able to offer a slick, professional, and fast-loading NBA sports betting site and app. New tools and features that were added recently include an intuitive Prop Builder, same-game parlays, and daily odds boosts.

There are also betting contests each week of the year, which are usually centered on American sports like the NBA and the NFL.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus at SportsBetting.ag.

5. BetAnySports – Best NBA Betting App for High Rollers

Pros:

35% up to a $700 welcome bonus

Reduced juice on NBA lines

High bet limits

20+ years experience

Dynamic lines

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

BetAnySports is another widely established NBA sports betting site that’s been around for more than 20 years but which is modern and at the forefront of NBA betting. And if you’re looking for an NBA online sportsbook with high bet limits, this is our top choice.

NBA Betting: 4.7/5

BetAnySports gives you various different betting lines to choose from via a dropdown menu, including American lines and offshore lines.

Reduced juice is available on NBA betting odds, NBA markets are released fairly early, and alternative handicaps are available.

You can also buy and sell points here in a bid to find more value than you would on the spread, while be types include pleasers, round robins, parlays, and if bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

The current BetAnySports welcome bonus is a 35% matched deposit offer that’s worth up to $700 worth of free play.

This is a first deposit bonus that, while it comes with slightly steep wagering requirements, gives you plenty of time to use your bonus funds. The $100 minimum deposit, however, might be tricky to meet for some players, but it will especially suit high rollers.

If you can’t meet that qualifying deposit, BetAnySports offers regular players a range of other bonuses, although most of the best proms are to be found in the online casino section – it is not a new online casino by any means. In fact, it’s been around for about two decades, so you can be sure to find a great variety of games here.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

BetAnySport supports 7 payment methods: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, wire transfer, checks, credit cards, and ACH transfers. The minimum withdrawal for Bitcoin is $50 and $500 for AHC transfers, but it’s as high as $1,000 for both check and bank transfers.

Withdrawals are capped at between $3,000 and $10,000, depending on your chosen method, but you can raise your limits by becoming an exclusive BetAnySport member. Minimum deposits are much lower (between $25 and $100).

Tools and Features: 4.5/5

One of the standout features here is the dynamic lines offered by BetAnySport. In other words, live NBA lines that are available once a game is underway.

However, BetAnySport doesn’t come with too many bells and whistles, and you won’t find features like a Prop Builder here. However, the software is modern, superb, and easy to use, and reduced juice is a real bonus.

>> $700 welcome bonus at BetAnySport.

How We Ranked the Best NBA Betting Sites & Apps

NBA Betting Markets and Odds: All the NBA online sportsbooks in our list smoke the competition when it comes to the quality of their odds on markets like the spread, the moneyline, and the totals. Alternative lines are widely available, too, and you can also choose from a variety of NBA props bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: We made sure to add NBA sports betting sites that get you started in the best possible way with a matched deposit offer. Each of the NBA sportsbooks in our list further treats you to reload bonuses so that you can keep topping up your bankroll, as well as referral bonuses, cashback offers, and more.

Payment Methods: Key to a solid NBA betting experience is being able to make a deposit and process a withdrawal efficiently. This is why we added sports betting sites that support popular payment methods and which are known for safe and reliable payouts. If you’re interested in getting fast payouts, check out our list of the top 10 Bitcoin casinos.

Tools and Features: The best online sportsbooks enhance the NBA betting experience with extra bells and whistles, such as early cash out on specific markets, odds boosters, same game plays, and 24/7 customer support.

Why is Bovada the Best Sports Betting Site for the NBA

We reviewed multiple online betting sites as we sought to find the best NBA betting experience online. Bovada shaded it as our #1 pick overall – and here are a few reasons why:

Best NBA Odds: Whether you want to bet on the spread or take the moneyline, Bovada consistently offers generous NBA odds throughout the season. They also offer alternative lines if you don’t fancy the spread.

Get Rewarded Each Time You Bet: Bovada rewards you with loyalty points anytime you place a bet on the NBA. You can earn a point anytime you place a $1 single bet, but you’ll earn even more whenever you place parlays and teasers. Over time, you can exchange these points for cash or bonus funds.

Excellent Prop Builder Tool: As well as letting you choose from a huge range of prop bets, Bovada makes everything even easier with its state-of-the-art prop builder tool. You can use it to build your bets from scratch and add a number of different props to the same selection.

Regular NBA Specials: You can pick up a number of NBA specials throughout the week whenever the regular NBA season is underway, as well as during the NBA playoffs and NBA finals. These include pre-selected parlays at enhanced odds, as well as boosted doubles and triples.

Why Should You Use NBA Betting Sites & Apps Online?

Here are some of the reasons why people prefer betting on the NBA online:

Online NBA Betting Is Safe: Online sports betting, in general, is safer than ever, with more and more licensed online sportsbooks on the scene that are fully regulated and which are bolstered with extra security measures like SSL encryption.

Payouts Are Reliable: Provided you join legit NBA sportsbooks like Bovada, you’ll be able to fund your account using a payment method that’s familiar to you, as well as receive your winnings in a consistently timely manner.

Take Advantage of Boosted Odds: One of the beauties of NBA online betting is that you can grab enhanced odds and other NBA specials on the regular. This allows you to increase your potential winnings and your overall ROI.

Lots of Great Offers: All the best NBA sports betting sites offer regular promos like reload bonuses that match your deposits. Many also have loyalty programs, where you can rack up rewards points before later redeeming them for cash. Essentially, bonuses are the best way to place NBA bets with what is basically free money.

Guide to the Best NBA Betting Apps Online

How Do I Find the Best NBA Sites with Competitive Odds?

To find the best NBA betting odds, it’s, first of all, a good idea to join NBA apps and betting sites that are widely known for their quality of odds, such as Bovada and BetOnline.

Then, you can compare their odds each time you want to place a bet to see which online sportsbook is offering the best prices that day. These sites are also some of the best real money online casinos, offering users variety of games to play on their free time.

Is NBA Betting Online Safe?

NBA betting is totally safe as long as you join reputable online sports betting sites and NBA mobile apps that are fully licensed and which have put in place security measures like two-factor authentication.

You should also look out for recognizable payment methods when checking the safety of a betting site, as well as read customer reviews.

What Kind of NBA Bets Can I Place Online?

You can place all kinds of NBA bets, including straight bets, parlays, and teasers. In terms of the NBA betting markets, these include the spread, the moneyline, and the totals (over/under), as well as prop bets and alternative handicaps.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Best NBA Betting Sites & Apps

Bovada: Huge stack of NBA prop bets for every game. Competitive odds on the spread, moneyline, and totals. Alternative handicaps. Earn rewards points anytime you bet on NBA games and take advantage of NBA specials throughout the season. Score a $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

MyBookie: Top pick for live NBA betting lines. Fast-loading website and mobile app with the live betting line, including the spread, moneyline, and totals on each quarter. $200 referral bonus and weekly NBA betting contests for cash prizes. Up to a $1,000 welcome offer is available at MyBookie.

BetOnline: Same game parlays and odds boosters available alongside unlimited reload bonuses. Turn your bets into teasers and check out early NBA betting lines. Reliable payouts and crypto-boosted bonuses. Score a $1,000 sign-up bonus at BetOnline when you sign up.

SportsBetting.ag: Hugely established NBA betting site with more than 25 years. Recently revamped website and betting app. Fast-loading markets. Turn your bets into if’s and teasers, alternative handicaps are available, as well as unlimited 25% reload bonuses. Up to $1,000 welcome bonus available at SportsBetting.ag.

BetAnySports: Reduced juice available on NBA betting lines. High bet limits, suitable for high rollers. Bet types include round robins, same-game parlays, and teases. 20+ years experience. Score a 35% welcome bonus at BetAnySports as a new user.

More casino reviews:

How to Bet on the NBA Finals Online

Follow the few easy steps below to get started at the best gambling sites for NBA betting:

Step One: Start Registration

Follow this link to visit Bovada.

You’ll find the red “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage.

Step Two: Complete the Form

A single-page form should then pop-up on your screen. You’ll be asked to enter your first and last name, your date of birth, email address, and zip code. You’ll also need to create a password here, too.

Step Three: Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Tick the appropriate box at the bottom of the form to confirm you accept the T&Cs. Then click “REGISTER.”

Step Four: Make a First Deposit

Once your account is up and running, you can head over to the cashier section and make your first deposit.

Tips & Tricks for Betting On the NBA Matches Online

Here are some of our tips for a better betting experience:

Join Multiple Online Betting Sites:

It’s a smart tactic to join different NBA betting sites because each one offers different markets, different bet limits – and different odds.

This is important because, by having different NBA online sportsbooks you can call on, you’ll be able to shop around for odds each time you want to place a bet. This means you’ll always be able to find the best prices possible on any given day.

Grab the Bonuses:

All the top-rated NBA mobile apps and sports betting sites offer a range of bonuses, including welcome offers and reload bonuses. These top up your bankroll, and you can use your bonus funds on the NBA.

Place a Futures Bet:

Futures bets are a great way to bag yourself a bit of insurance for whenever you’re low on funds, or your bankroll has gone completely. For example, you could bet on the NBA Championship winner months in advance and enjoy watching the action unfold.

Bet In-Play:

NBA in-play betting is a lot of fun – and it can be a good way to make some extra cash if you know what you’re doing.

For example, backing the favorites to make a comeback when they’re trailing by double figures can often be a profitable venture, and you can also bet on different quarters and different halves as the game goes along. It’s also a good idea to make sure the sites you are using have real money online casino sections to play some casino games in between the bets.

Did You Find the Best NBA Betting Sites & Apps for You?

These are the top 10 NBA betting sites and apps that you can join today. They all make it easy for you to place NBA bets, including same-game parlays and teasers, and they come stocked with bonuses, odds boosts, and more great tools.

Bovada is our expert’s #1 choice overall, and you can get started today with a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: