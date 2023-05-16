New Global Task Force to Combat Sports Piracy

KEY TAKEAWAYS Global task force against sports piracy: DAZN, beIN, and the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) have collaborated to create a global task force that targets sports piracy. The initiative aims to protect the sports industry, which loses billions of dollars annually due to illegal streaming of major sports events. Collaboration with law enforcement: The task force will work alongside police, Interpol, and Europol to identify and pursue enforcement actions against sports piracy operations. Addressing global sports piracy could generate an additional $28 billion in annual revenue for the industry. Successes and future plans: ACE has previously worked with beIN to shut down sports piracy rings. The task force plans to collaborate with broadcasters and rights holders to combat criminal gangs exploiting sports and challenge governments, regulators, and companies that facilitate content theft. Growing problem of sports piracy: Sports piracy is increasing as more international online services find ways to bypass local broadcasting rules. Over half of sports fans who watch pirate streams pay for illegal access, and piracy sites often target consumers with malware. Significance of the task force: The task force's establishment is crucial in tackling intellectual property theft in live sports content and protecting the industry and its fans. It represents a turning point for ACE and solidifies their role as a partner against piracy. The task force aims to shut down more online sports pirates and safeguard the media, entertainment, and live sports economy, as well as consumers.

Live sports streaming service DAZN and broadcaster beIN have joined forces with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) to create a global task force that targets sports piracy.

The initiative aims to protect an industry that loses tens of billions of dollars annually due to illegal streams of major sports events, such as the world boxing championships and the UEFA Champions League final.

Collaborating with Law Enforcement

The task force will work alongside police, Interpol, and Europol to identify and pursue enforcement actions against sports piracy operations.

According to a study by Synamedia, addressing global sports piracy could generate an additional $28 billion in annual revenue for the industry.

The task force will be managed by ACE, a Los Angeles-based anti-piracy coalition, and will coordinate efforts with law enforcement and other partners to target piracy operations.

Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice-President and Head of ACE, affirmed that the creation of the task force and the addition of DAZN marked a turning point for ACE in confirming their position as an essential partner for anyone who recognizes the threat of piracy to their business.

Previous Successes and Future Plans

ACE has already collaborated with beIN to successfully shut down several sports piracy rings, including a popular Morocco-based operation just days before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The task force aims to work with broadcasters and rights holders to combat criminal gangs who exploit sport at all levels and often use fans’ credit cards and data for illicit purposes.

It will also challenge governments, regulators, and blue-chip companies that facilitate content theft.

The Rising Problem of Sports Piracy

The issue of sports piracy is growing as more international online services find ways to circumvent local broadcasting rules.

The industry study revealed that over half of sports fans who watch pirate streams pay for at least some illegal access, and many would be willing to switch to legitimate providers.

Overall content piracy is estimated to cost around $71 billion annually in lost revenues, with one-third of pirate sites also targeting consumers with malware, according to a report by the Digital Citizens Alliance.

Task Force Significance

Shay Segev, DAZN’s CEO, emphasized the importance of a global effort to tackle intellectual property theft in live sports content, which negatively impacts the entire industry and its fans.

The new task force aims to build upon the previous successes of ACE, focusing on shutting down more online sports pirates and safeguarding the media, entertainment, and live sports economy, as well as consumers.