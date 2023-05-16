New Global Task Force to Combat Sports Piracy

Live sports streaming service DAZN and broadcaster beIN have joined forces with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) to create a global task force that targets sports piracy.
The initiative aims to protect an industry that loses tens of billions of dollars annually due to illegal streams of major sports events, such as the world boxing championships and the UEFA Champions League final.
The task force will work alongside police, Interpol, and Europol to identify and pursue enforcement actions against sports piracy operations.
According to a study by Synamedia, addressing global sports piracy could generate an additional $28 billion in annual revenue for the industry.
The task force will be managed by ACE, a Los Angeles-based anti-piracy coalition, and will coordinate efforts with law enforcement and other partners to target piracy operations.
Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice-President and Head of ACE, affirmed that the creation of the task force and the addition of DAZN marked a turning point for ACE in confirming their position as an essential partner for anyone who recognizes the threat of piracy to their business.
ACE has already collaborated with beIN to successfully shut down several sports piracy rings, including a popular Morocco-based operation just days before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.
The task force aims to work with broadcasters and rights holders to combat criminal gangs who exploit sport at all levels and often use fans’ credit cards and data for illicit purposes.
It will also challenge governments, regulators, and blue-chip companies that facilitate content theft.
The issue of sports piracy is growing as more international online services find ways to circumvent local broadcasting rules.
The industry study revealed that over half of sports fans who watch pirate streams pay for at least some illegal access, and many would be willing to switch to legitimate providers.
Overall content piracy is estimated to cost around $71 billion annually in lost revenues, with one-third of pirate sites also targeting consumers with malware, according to a report by the Digital Citizens Alliance.
Shay Segev, DAZN’s CEO, emphasized the importance of a global effort to tackle intellectual property theft in live sports content, which negatively impacts the entire industry and its fans.
Jan van Voorn, Executive Vice-President and Head of ACE, affirmed that the creation of the task force and the addition of DAZN marked a turning point for ACE in confirming their position as an essential partner for anyone who recognizes the threat of piracy to their business.
The new task force aims to build upon the previous successes of ACE, focusing on shutting down more online sports pirates and safeguarding the media, entertainment, and live sports economy, as well as consumers.
Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez emerged victorious in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, proving he’s a serious contender for the world……
As Venezuela faces an ongoing economic, social, and political crisis, the country has revived the ALBA Games, a multisport……
Breaking, a hip-hop dance style characterized by acrobatic movements and stylized footwork, has officially been announced as a medal……