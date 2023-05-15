Pokémon developer Game Freak and Private Division Collaborate on a New Game Titled Project Bloom

KEY TAKEAWAYS Collaboration between Game Freak and Private Division: Game Freak, the developer behind Pokémon, is partnering with Take-Two Interactive's Private Division label for an upcoming action-adventure game called Project Bloom. This marks the first collaboration between Game Freak and a Western publisher. Unique tone and concept: Project Bloom promises to showcase a different side of Game Freak with a new and unique tone compared to their previous work, such as Pokémon. The revealed concept art features a lone warrior in traditional Japanese attire in an ancient, swampy forest filled with fluorescent spores. Planned release in 2026: Project Bloom is scheduled for release during Take-Two Interactive's 2026 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. The director at Game Freak expressed excitement about creating a bold new IP and working with Private Division. Game Freak's history beyond Pokémon: Although Game Freak is most recognized for their Pokémon games, they have a history of developing non-Pokémon titles. Project Bloom appears to be a more ambitious endeavor, potentially exploring darker themes compared to their previous side projects. Private Division's publishing portfolio: Private Division, established in 2017, has published games from various developers, including The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program 2, and Hades. Their collaboration with Game Freak is expected to bring a fresh and ambitious gaming experience to fans worldwide.

Renowned Pokémon creator Game Freak has announced a partnership with Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division label for an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed Project Bloom.

Currently in its early development stages, Project Bloom is set to showcase a different side of Game Freak, with a new and unique tone compared to their previous work.

Mysterious Concept Art Revealed

As part of the announcement, Private Division and Game Freak revealed the first piece of concept art for Project Bloom.

The image displays a lone warrior, dressed in traditional Japanese attire, complete with a conical hat and sword.

The warrior is surrounded by an ancient, swampy forest filled with fluorescent spores. The artwork was created by Kazuma Koda, known for his work on titles such as Nier: Automata, Bayonetta 2, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Aiming for a 2026 Release

Project Bloom is slated for release during Take-Two Interactive’s 2026 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Kota Furushima, Director at Game Freak, expressed excitement for the opportunity to create a new IP that is both bold and tonally different from the studio’s previous projects.

Private Division’s track record and global expertise have given Game Freak the confidence to develop a new action-adventure game that they are eager to share more about in the future.

Game Freak’s History Beyond Pokémon

Although Game Freak is best known for its work on Pokémon games, the company has a history of developing non-Pokémon titles.

Some of these include Pocket Card Jockey, a 3DS game from 2013 that was later remastered on Apple Arcade, and Little Town Hero, a charming RPG from 2019.

Project Bloom appears to be a more ambitious endeavor, potentially with a darker tone compared to the studio’s previous side projects.

Collaboration with Western Publisher

This collaboration with Take-Two Interactive marks the first time Game Freak has teamed up with a Western publisher.

Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer at Take-Two Interactive and Head of Private Division, expressed excitement about working with the talented Game Freak team to bring a bold new IP to the market.

Private Division, established in 2017, has published games such as The Outer Worlds, Kerbal Space Program 2, OlliOlli World, Rollerdrome, and Hades from various developers.

In 2022, the company announced plans to publish games from studios Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games, as well as a collaboration with Wētā Workshop on a new Lord of the Rings game set in Middle-earth.

The partnership between Game Freak and Private Division is poised to bring a fresh and ambitious gaming experience to fans around the world.

While the release of Project Bloom is still a few years away, anticipation is already building for what the collaboration will bring to the gaming landscape.