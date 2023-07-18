Retrace Gambling History: Visiting the Oldest Casinos on the Planet

Embark on a historical journey through the world’s five oldest casinos. From Vegas to Venice, experience gaming where it all began.

Journey through Time: Unveiling the Five Oldest Casinos Around the Globe

As COVID-19 continues to curtail our wanderlust, many of us, here at Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, find ourselves longing for the vibrant allure of an evening spent in a casino. A night at a casino embodies everything we’re missing: the communal spirit, the thrill of the unexpected, the extravagant wins, and the alluring atmosphere filled with food, music, and entertainment.

Currently, virtual gaming platforms serve as our primary source of amusement, with platforms like Betfair offering a taste of the high-stakes action we miss. However, the anticipation is building for the day we can return to the bustling gaming floors.

Exploring the World’s Oldest Gaming Houses

To mark the triumphant return to the physical casino scene, we’ve put together a list of the world’s five oldest casinos, where history and gaming intertwine.