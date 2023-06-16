Culture
  • search
Culture

Art & Culture

San Francisco’s Millennium Tower: A Leaning Mystery Continues

  • June 16, 2023

Discover the complexities of San Francisco’s towering dilemma as Millennium Tower tilts further despite engineering efforts. 

KEY TAKEAWAYS
The Millennium Tower in San Francisco continues to tilt further west, gaining an additional half-inch despite engineers' efforts.
Stabilizing the north side of the tower may have inadvertently caused further lean on the west side, showing the complexities of the project.
Despite some disputes over data accuracy, project engineers remain confident in the corrective measures being taken and plan to continue their work to secure the foundation.

San Francisco’s Millennium Tower Leans Deeper, Despite Engineering Efforts

Welcome to the city by the bay, where the famous Transamerica Pyramid pierces the sky, and the equally famous, albeit for different reasons, Millennium Tower leans noticeably to one side. Yes, you heard it right, the infamous “Leaning Tower of San Francisco” is tipping ever so slightly more, despite the tireless efforts of engineers working day and night to rectify the tilt.

Architectural Endeavors Struggling Against The Lean

It appears the city’s 545-foot architectural marvel is in an unwelcome dance with gravity. The towering structure, located at the busy intersection of Fremont and Mission streets, despite the valiant efforts of its architects, has not ceased its westward dip. Instead, it’s gained an extra half an inch in lean, according to recent reports from NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

Interestingly, the additional half-inch appeared while engineers were in the process of digging beneath the sinking condominium earlier this year, aiming to lend support to the colossal structure, which rests on the site of a former landfill.

North vs. West: A Delicate Balance

A glimmer of hope emerged when engineers managed to stabilize the Millennium Tower’s north side along Mission Street after the installation of six concrete-filled steel piles at its base in January. However, it seems this success story has an unintended consequence. The tower’s west side may have paid the price, revealing the delicate balance of forces at play in this skyscraper saga.

Data Discrepancies and Continued Efforts

The engineers in charge dispute the accuracy of the rooftop-based monitoring data, which shows that the tower shifted nearly an inch westward after the north side was reinforced. These measurements are susceptible to weather fluctuations and may not entirely reflect the ground reality, they contend.

Ron Hamburger, the project engineer, remains optimistic about the future of the tower. He downplays the quarter-inch westward tilt revealed by the foundation-based data as “negligible,” promising no further movement once the remaining design load is transferred to the piles. Hamburger and his team are gearing up for their next challenge – securing the foundation to the dozen piles along Fremont Street.

In the heart of San Francisco, a drama unfolds, as man, technology, and nature wrestle in this architectural thriller. As the engineers continue their battle against gravity, the Millennium Tower awaits its fate, leaning into a future of uncertainties.

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a cultural news journalist with more than 3 years of experience. Known for her nuanced reporting and profound cultural insights, Marilyn has covered diverse themes globally - from societal movements, traditional art forms to avant-garde fashions. Her articulate and empathetic storytelling paints vivid pictures of global cultures, facilitating understanding and fostering connections. Marilyn combines academic knowledge and field expertise to bridge cultural divides. She’s admired for her persistent curiosity and commitment to truth. This writer believes in the power of words to illuminate cultural intricacies.

Read Full Biography
Back to previous

You May Also Like

Rijksmuseum
Art & Culture

Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum Sees Record-breaking Turnout for Vermeer Exhibition

Discover how the Vermeer exhibition at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum broke visitor records with over 650,000 attendees. Rijksmuseum’s Vermeer Showcase: A Blockbuster…

gallery hall
Art & Culture

Pierre Bonnard Exhibition Designed by India Mahdavi in Melbourne

Experience the fusion of architecture and art at the Pierre Bonnard exhibition in Melbourne, masterfully designed by Iranian-French architect India…

hannah gadsby
Art & Culture

Gadsby’s ‘Pablo-matic’ Art Exhibit: The Eye of the Storm in the Art World

Explore why Hannah Gadsby’s Picasso exhibition, ‘Pablo-matic’, is generating ripples of controversy in the art world.  Welcome, dear folks, to…

  • mail
  • facebook
  • twitter

related articles

Tiger-Woods-The-Infamous-2013-Masters-Controversy-10-Years-Later.png

Art & Culture

Tiger Woods: The Infamous 2013 Masters Controversy – 10 Years Later

fifa

Art & Culture

Gianni Infantino Reelected as FIFA President for Four More Years

Art & Culture

Keith Haring: The Radiant Baby of the Art World

Articles About Art & Culture

Gadsby’s ‘Pablo-matic’ Art Exhibit: The Eye of the Storm in the Art World

June 13, 2023

Reviving Summer Magic at the Cleveland Museum of Art: Parade the Circle and Solstice 2023

June 12, 2023

Louis Vuitton Ventures into the Digital Frontier with Iconic Trunk NFT Launch

June 12, 2023

Keith Haring: The Radiant Baby of the Art World

June 11, 2023

Marvel’s Stormbreakers Journey: 6 decades of X-Men Saga

June 10, 2023