Shakira Named Woman of the Year at Billboard Latin Women in Music Event

KEY TAKEAWAYS Shakira has been named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event, where she reflected on the changes in her life and emphasized the strength and resilience of women. Over the past year, Shakira has achieved numerous milestones, including topping the Billboard Latin charts, breaking Guinness World Records, and receiving an exhibit at the Grammy Museum. She has used her personal experiences to inspire a female revolution through her music, with songs like "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" becoming anthems for female empowerment. Shakira's recent collaboration with Karol G, "TQG," reached No. 1 on multiple charts, demonstrating her continued success and global influence. In addition to her musical achievements, Shakira has been an advocate for education through her foundation, Fundación Pies Descalzos, which has benefited thousands of children and their families in Colombia. Fellow artists and industry professionals have praised Shakira's talent, work ethic, and impact on the music industry, acknowledging her as a trailblazer and inspiration for others.

Colombian pop star Shakira has been named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event held in Miami on May 7.

In her acceptance speech, Shakira reflected on the past year, which brought about significant change in her life, including her split from husband Gerard Piqué.

The singer spoke about the strength and resilience of women and the importance of self-love and acceptance.

Shakira is now a single mom to her two children and has announced her plans to move her family to Miami, where they can be closer to their relatives.

She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from other women, particularly her mother, Nidya Ripoll, who has faced her own challenges this year.

A Year of Accomplishments and Female Empowerment

Over the last year, Shakira has topped the Billboard Latin charts with four No. 1 songs and broken 14 Guinness World Records.

Additionally, she has been honored with a retrospective exhibit at the Grammy Museum. Shakira has channeled her personal experiences into her music, resulting in a resurgence of her Spanish-language career and inspiring a female revolution.

Her recent string of successes began with “Te Felicito” in April 2022, followed by the bachata “Monotonía,” and then “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which became her new anthem for female empowerment.

The latter song broke multiple records, including most played Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours and most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours.

In her acceptance speech, Shakira reflected on the past year, which brought about significant change in her life, including her split from husband Gerard Piqué.

Continuing to Break Barriers and Inspire

Shakira has continued to make history with her recent collaboration “TQG” with Karol G, which topped the Hot Latin Songs chart and earned both artists their first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The Colombian artist’s ability to stay at the top of global charts two decades after her debut reaffirms her status as a true superstar.

Beyond her musical achievements, Shakira has also been a strong advocate for education through her Fundación Pies Descalzos.

Since 1997, her foundation has built and adapted nine public schools in Colombia, benefiting over 152,000 children and their families.

Industry Praise for Shakira’s Staying Power

Shakira’s fellow artists and industry professionals have praised her talent, work ethic, and impact on the music industry. Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Goyo, Afo Verde, Carlos Vives, Will.i.am, Emilio Estefan, Jaime Levine, Jorge Ferradas, Camilo, Bizarrap, and Keityn all offered their admiration and respect for the Colombian superstar, acknowledging her as a trailblazer and inspiration for others.