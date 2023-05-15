Shakira Named Woman of the Year at Billboard Latin Women in Music Event

Colombian pop star Shakira has been named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event held in Miami on May 7.
In her acceptance speech, Shakira reflected on the past year, which brought about significant change in her life, including her split from husband Gerard Piqué.
The singer spoke about the strength and resilience of women and the importance of self-love and acceptance.
Shakira is now a single mom to her two children and has announced her plans to move her family to Miami, where they can be closer to their relatives.
She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from other women, particularly her mother, Nidya Ripoll, who has faced her own challenges this year.
Over the last year, Shakira has topped the Billboard Latin charts with four No. 1 songs and broken 14 Guinness World Records.
Additionally, she has been honored with a retrospective exhibit at the Grammy Museum. Shakira has channeled her personal experiences into her music, resulting in a resurgence of her Spanish-language career and inspiring a female revolution.
Her recent string of successes began with “Te Felicito” in April 2022, followed by the bachata “Monotonía,” and then “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which became her new anthem for female empowerment.
The latter song broke multiple records, including most played Latin song on Spotify in 24 hours and most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours.
Shakira has continued to make history with her recent collaboration “TQG” with Karol G, which topped the Hot Latin Songs chart and earned both artists their first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.
The Colombian artist’s ability to stay at the top of global charts two decades after her debut reaffirms her status as a true superstar.
Beyond her musical achievements, Shakira has also been a strong advocate for education through her Fundación Pies Descalzos.
Since 1997, her foundation has built and adapted nine public schools in Colombia, benefiting over 152,000 children and their families.
Shakira’s fellow artists and industry professionals have praised her talent, work ethic, and impact on the music industry. Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Goyo, Afo Verde, Carlos Vives, Will.i.am, Emilio Estefan, Jaime Levine, Jorge Ferradas, Camilo, Bizarrap, and Keityn all offered their admiration and respect for the Colombian superstar, acknowledging her as a trailblazer and inspiration for others.
