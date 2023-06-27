SOFTSWISS Celebrates Major Milestone with Its Jackpot Aggregator Solution Powering 50 Online Casino Brands

SOFTSWISS revolutionizes iGaming with its Jackpot Aggregator, now powering 50 online casino brands. A key to increased engagement and operator revenue.

KEY TAKEAWAYS SOFTSWISS's Jackpot Aggregator solution is now empowering 50 online casino brands, a notable milestone achieved with the 50Crowns brand. The Jackpot Aggregator has notched over 16,000 jackpots won by players since its introduction in late 2021. The total amount of bets in SOFTSWISS's jackpot campaigns recently surpassed EUR1 billion, marking a significant achievement.

SOFTSWISS: Half-Century Milestone in Jackpot Aggregation Achieved with 50Crowns Casino

Guess who’s just scored a perfect fifty? SOFTSWISS, the game-changing iGaming solutions provider, has just announced that their Jackpot Aggregator solution is now firing up jackpot campaigns for an impressive 50 online casino brands. The magic number was hit when “50Crowns” casino, their latest partner, joined the SOFTSWISS family, being the 50th online casino to leverage the power of this innovative solution.

A Royal Jackpot with 50Crowns

50Crowns, a multi-currency online casino licensed in Curacao, offers players the chance to bet with popular fiat and cryptocurrencies alike. A “Royal Jackpot” campaign, orchestrated by the Jackpot Aggregator, aims to entice 50Crowns users with a progressive prize pool spanning across Minor, Major, and Grand categories.

“It’s a thrill to see the phenomenal growth of our Jackpot Aggregator, both functionally and in the number of brands choosing to run jackpot campaigns with us,” beams Aliaksei Douhin, the Head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator. “I want to express my deepest appreciation to our Jackpot Aggregator team for their remarkable professionalism and our valued clients for entrusting us with their business.”

More than just a Numbers Game – The Success of Jackpot Aggregator

Since its introduction in late 2021, the Jackpot Aggregator has been a significant boon for SOFTSWISS. Not only has the solution increased player engagement across its various client brands, but it has also been a cash cow, with over 16,000 jackpots having been claimed by ecstatic players.

Innovating and Advancing

Over the past quarter, SOFTSWISS has seen impressive strides. For instance, the total amount of bets partaking in their jackpot campaigns has exceeded EUR1 billion. Alongside traditional methods of collaboration with players and game providers for running jackpot campaigns, clients have developed their unique, highly-effective strategies, significantly enhancing the efficiency of jackpot campaigns and driving business revenue growth.

A Custom Approach to Success

The Jackpot Aggregator solution by SOFTSWISS isn’t just another off-the-shelf product. It offers operators the flexibility to customise jackpots based on their unique business objectives. A team of technical and business account managers provides full support at every step of the jackpot campaign journey, guiding operators from the initial conception of an idea to its successful launch and detailed analysis.

SOFTSWISS’s Jackpot Aggregator solution’s success stands as a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation in iGaming, proving that a targeted, custom approach can significantly boost player engagement and revenue. With 50 online casino brands already benefitting, it’s safe to say the game is far from over.